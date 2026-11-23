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People's Light is expanding its holiday programming with Hearth Songs, a new addition to the theatre's home grown presentations series. Running December 9 - 20 on the intimate Steinbright Stage, this two-week series brings audiences together for musical storytelling performances that weave treasured short stories with traditional songs of the season. Conceived and adapted by People's Light Executive Artistic Director Zak Berkman and David and Sherry Lutken, and directed by Sherry Lutken, Hearth Songs offers a festive experience for classic story lovers, hootenanny fans and families looking for a different way to celebrate together. Tickets start at $40 and are available now.

Each week features a different literary work brought to life through narration, live music and performances by People's Light Company Artists Peter DeLaurier, David Lutken and Marcia Saunders, joined by multi-instrumentalist/actors Steve McIntyre and Pearl Rhein. Each performance concludes with a festive sing-along led by David Lutken, inviting audiences to join in the music and share in the spirit of the season.

WEEK ONE: DECEMBER 9 - 13

Set on Christmas Eve in 1862 in a remote, snow-covered mining encampment along California's Sacramento River, Bret Harte's heartwarming story follows a community of weary laborers who learn that a sick child longs for a visit from “Sandy Claus.” When Dick Bullen sets out to make the child's wish come true, the community rallies behind him in a tale of rough characters, generous hearts and frontier adventure.

WEEK TWO: DECEMBER 16 - 20

From the author of A Christmas Carol, Charles Dickens' “The Child's Story” is a moving allegorical tale that follows an old traveler through snowy woods, encountering figures who may be ghosts or reflections of earlier versions of themself. As the journey unfolds, audiences travel through the seasons of life—from the wonder of childhood and discovery of youth to the experiences of adulthood and aging.

Hearth Songs is part of a festive holiday season at People's Light, which also features the return of the theatre's signature holiday panto. A brand-new staging of Cinderella: A Musical Panto runs November 18, 2026 - January 3, 2027, offering audiences a lively, interactive theatrical experience filled with original music, comedy, elaborate costumes and plenty of holiday mischief.

The home-grown presentation series will continue in January with Jennifer Childs' She Gets Around, January 28 - February 14. In this new multi-character solo comedy, the longtime Philadelphia performer and creator explores the women she has been and the women she has tried to be through a collection of outrageous characters, personal stories and unexpected turns. Directed by Harriet Power, each performance features a different sequence of characters, with the audience deciding the order in which their stories unfold.

The race is on for the Philadelphia Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RENT The Ghostlight Players 9% 2 RENT Town & Country Players 8% 3 IN THE HEIGHTS Rebel Stages 8% 4 TUCK EVERLASTING Town & Country Players 8% 5 ANNIE The Milford Theater 7% Best Play 1 OUR TOWN The Milford Theater 10% 2 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK DCP Theatre 9% 3 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Town & Country Players 8% 4 THE CRUCIBLE The Shawnee Playhouse 7% 5 CALENDAR GIRLS ActorsNET of Bucks County 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Town & Country Players 14% 2 DCP Theatre 11% 3 The Milford Theater 9% 4 Rebel Stages 8% 5 The Ghostlight Players 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Taylor Sheftic - TUCK EVERLASTING Town & Country Players 9% 2 Alexander Miller - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF The Milford Theater 7% 3 Emily Beck - RENT The Ghostlight Players 5% 4 Connor Riley - SHE LOVES ME Newtown Arts Company 4% 5 Maelyn McCormick - ANNIE The Milford Theater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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