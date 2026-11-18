"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Franklin County Celebrates the 2026 Holiday Season With Parades, Markets and More
Christmas on the Farm at Renfrew Museum & Park and a Polar Express pajama party at the Capitol Theatre are also on the calendar.
The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites residents and visitors alike to celebrate the holiday season throughout Franklin County, PA.
Christmas trees are rising in town squares. Storefronts are sparkling with festive decorations. Main Streets are glowing with holiday lights. The season officially begins with Christmas parades in Greencastle, Waynesboro, and Chambersburg on November 21, bringing holiday cheer just before families and friends gather for Thanksgiving.From Chambersburg to Mercersburg, Waynesboro to Greencastle, and Fayetteville to Shippensburg, communities throughout Franklin County are preparing for a season filled with traditions, entertainment, shopping, history, and hometown hospitality.
Whether looking for a Christmas parade, a tree lighting, a holiday market, live performances, family-friendly activities, historic celebrations, festive dining, or dazzling light displays, Franklin County has plenty of ways to make the season memorable in Franklin County.
Holiday Happenings Across Franklin County
The holiday season is one of the most magical times of year to explore Franklin County. Gather with family and friends, shop local, discover seasonal traditions, enjoy festive entertainment, and create memories in communities that shine bright throughout the season.
Land O' Christmas
Date: November 20–December 12 (select dates)
Location: The Counting House, Waynesboro
Cost: Free
Yuletide Social
Date: Weekends, November 20–December 20
Location: Capitol Theatre, Chambersburg
Cost: $
Greencastle Christmas Parade
Date: November 21, 9:21 a.m.
Location: Greencastle
Cost: Free
Grayce Gardens Holiday Market
Date: November 21, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
Location: Chambersburg
Cost: Free
Irwin House Holiday Market
Date: November 21, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
Location: Mercersburg
Cost: Free
Upcycled Christmas Open House
Date: November 21, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Location: St. Thomas
Cost: Free
Waynesboro Christmas Parade
Date: November 21, 2 p.m.
Location: Waynesboro
Cost: Free
Chambersburg Christmas Parade
Date: November 21, 6 p.m.
Location: Chambersburg
Cost: Free
Shippensburg University Community Orchestra Holiday Concert
Date: November 21, 7–9 p.m.
Location: Luhrs Center, Shippensburg
Cost: Free
Franklin County Festival of Trees
Date: November 21–December 5 (select dates)
Location: Franklin County Visitors Center, Chambersburg
Cost: Free
Grayce Gardens Floral Centerpiece Workshop
Date: November 24, 6–8 p.m.
Location: Chambersburg
Cost: Registration required
Thanksgiving Dinner at The Venue at Mrs. Gibble's
Date: November 26, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.
Location: Chambersburg
Cost: Reservations recommended
Thanksgiving Day Buffet at The Orchards
Date: November 26, 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m.
Location: Chambersburg
Cost: Reservations recommended
Trail of Lights at Country Creek Farm
Date: November 27–January 2, Thursdays–Sundays
Location: Chambersburg area
Cost: $14 adults
Mercersburg Tree Lighting
Date: November 28, 6 p.m.
Location: Mercersburg Town Square
Cost: Free
Tiny World at Benchfield Farms
Date: November 28–January 2
Location: Newville
Cost: $10
Christmas in the Village of Fort Loudoun
Date: December 3, 5:45–8 p.m.
Location: Fort Loudoun Community Center
Cost: Free
Christmas on the Farm at Renfrew Museum & Park
Date: December 4–5, 3–8 p.m.
Location: Waynesboro
Cost: Admission applies
Polar Express Movie & Pajama Party
Date: December 5, party at 11 a.m., movie at noon
Location: Capitol Theatre, Chambersburg
Cost: $
Shippensburg Christmas Parade
Date: December 5, 5 p.m.
Location: Shippensburg
Cost: Free
1776: A Colonial Christmas
Date: December 12, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Location: Conococheague Institute
Cost: Admission applies
Christmas Market at Fort Loudoun
Date: December 12, noon–4 p.m.
Location: Fort Loudoun
Cost: Free
Chambersburg Ballet Nutcracker
Date: December 19–20
Location: Capitol Theatre, Chambersburg
Cost: $
Shippensburg History Center Christmas
Date: December 19, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
Location: Shippensburg
Cost: Donation appreciated
For activities without hyperlinks, visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com/events.
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