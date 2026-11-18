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The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites residents and visitors alike to celebrate the holiday season throughout Franklin County, PA.

Christmas trees are rising in town squares. Storefronts are sparkling with festive decorations. Main Streets are glowing with holiday lights. The season officially begins with Christmas parades in Greencastle, Waynesboro, and Chambersburg on November 21, bringing holiday cheer just before families and friends gather for Thanksgiving.From Chambersburg to Mercersburg, Waynesboro to Greencastle, and Fayetteville to Shippensburg, communities throughout Franklin County are preparing for a season filled with traditions, entertainment, shopping, history, and hometown hospitality.

Whether looking for a Christmas parade, a tree lighting, a holiday market, live performances, family-friendly activities, historic celebrations, festive dining, or dazzling light displays, Franklin County has plenty of ways to make the season memorable in Franklin County.

Holiday Happenings Across Franklin County

The holiday season is one of the most magical times of year to explore Franklin County. Gather with family and friends, shop local, discover seasonal traditions, enjoy festive entertainment, and create memories in communities that shine bright throughout the season.

Land O' Christmas

Date: November 20–December 12 (select dates)

Location: The Counting House, Waynesboro

Cost: Free

Event Information

Yuletide Social

Date: Weekends, November 20–December 20

Location: Capitol Theatre, Chambersburg

Cost: $

Event Information

Greencastle Christmas Parade

Date: November 21, 9:21 a.m.

Location: Greencastle

Cost: Free

Event Information

Grayce Gardens Holiday Market

Date: November 21, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Location: Chambersburg

Cost: Free

Irwin House Holiday Market

Date: November 21, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Location: Mercersburg

Cost: Free

Upcycled Christmas Open House

Date: November 21, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Location: St. Thomas

Cost: Free

Waynesboro Christmas Parade

Date: November 21, 2 p.m.

Location: Waynesboro

Cost: Free

Event Information

Chambersburg Christmas Parade

Date: November 21, 6 p.m.

Location: Chambersburg

Cost: Free

Event Information

Shippensburg University Community Orchestra Holiday Concert

Date: November 21, 7–9 p.m.

Location: Luhrs Center, Shippensburg

Cost: Free

Event Information

Franklin County Festival of Trees

Date: November 21–December 5 (select dates)

Location: Franklin County Visitors Center, Chambersburg

Cost: Free

Event Information

Grayce Gardens Floral Centerpiece Workshop

Date: November 24, 6–8 p.m.

Location: Chambersburg

Cost: Registration required

Thanksgiving Dinner at The Venue at Mrs. Gibble's

Date: November 26, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Location: Chambersburg

Cost: Reservations recommended

Thanksgiving Day Buffet at The Orchards

Date: November 26, 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

Location: Chambersburg

Cost: Reservations recommended

Trail of Lights at Country Creek Farm

Date: November 27–January 2, Thursdays–Sundays

Location: Chambersburg area

Cost: $14 adults

Event Information

Mercersburg Tree Lighting

Date: November 28, 6 p.m.

Location: Mercersburg Town Square

Cost: Free

Tiny World at Benchfield Farms

Date: November 28–January 2

Location: Newville

Cost: $10

Event Information

Christmas in the Village of Fort Loudoun

Date: December 3, 5:45–8 p.m.

Location: Fort Loudoun Community Center

Cost: Free

Christmas on the Farm at Renfrew Museum & Park

Date: December 4–5, 3–8 p.m.

Location: Waynesboro

Cost: Admission applies

Event Information

Polar Express Movie & Pajama Party

Date: December 5, party at 11 a.m., movie at noon

Location: Capitol Theatre, Chambersburg

Cost: $

Event Information

Shippensburg Christmas Parade

Date: December 5, 5 p.m.

Location: Shippensburg

Cost: Free

1776: A Colonial Christmas

Date: December 12, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Location: Conococheague Institute

Cost: Admission applies

Event Information

Christmas Market at Fort Loudoun

Date: December 12, noon–4 p.m.

Location: Fort Loudoun

Cost: Free

Event Information

Chambersburg Ballet Nutcracker

Date: December 19–20

Location: Capitol Theatre, Chambersburg

Cost: $

Event Information

Shippensburg History Center Christmas

Date: December 19, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Location: Shippensburg

Cost: Donation appreciated

For activities without hyperlinks, visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com/events.

The race is on for the Philadelphia Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RENT The Ghostlight Players 11% 2 RENT Town & Country Players 10% 3 TUCK EVERLASTING Town & Country Players 9% 4 IN THE HEIGHTS Rebel Stages 8% 5 LEGALLY BLONDE Newtown Arts Company 7% Best Play 1 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Town & Country Players 10% 2 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK DCP Theatre 10% 3 THE CRUCIBLE The Shawnee Playhouse 7% 4 CALENDAR GIRLS ActorsNET of Bucks County 7% 5 IT'S ONLY A PLAY Town & Country Players 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Town & Country Players 17% 2 DCP Theatre 12% 3 The Ghostlight Players 7% 4 Rebel Stages 7% 5 Pennsylvania Playhouse 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Taylor Sheftic - TUCK EVERLASTING Town & Country Players 9% 2 Emily Beck - RENT The Ghostlight Players 6% 3 Jackie Sterlace - LEGALLY BLONDE Newtown Arts Company 6% 4 Connor Riley - SHE LOVES ME Newtown Arts Company 5% 5 Rebekah Bullock - RENT Town & Country Players 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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