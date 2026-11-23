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For the sixth consecutive season, Bristol Township residents can experience the magic of live theatre for just $10, thanks to the ongoing support of Flager Law. The respected local law firm is once again subsidizing ticket prices for Bristol Riverside Theatre (BRT)'s current season.

The initiative is led by Randall Flager, the firm's Founding and Managing Partner and Bristol Township's Solicitor, who has championed the partnership as a way to give back to the local community through arts and culture.

Bristol Riverside Theatre (120 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA 19007), Bucks County's premier theatre, aims to engage and inspire audiences through exceptional performances. The 40th anniversary season features a holiday favorite, a powerful Greek tragedy, a beloved musical, and a timeless American drama, along with a full lineup of exciting concerts and live performances throughout the season. Flager Law's sponsorship helps make live theatre accessible to more community members.

'We're so happy to make affordable tickets available to the residents of Bristol Township for the fifth straight year,' said member of the firm, Adam D. Flager Esq. 'Theatre spreads joy and inspiration and it should be available to all people regardless of their economic situation. We are proud to make that happen'

A limited number of tickets for Bristol Township residents are $10 each while supplies last, available for purchase by phone or in-person, at the BRT box office (120 Radcliffe Street) with a valid proof of residency required for pickup. Households can purchase up to a total of four tickets. Residents are encouraged to act quickly, as tickets have sold out each year and are expected to do so again for this exciting season, including:

A Christmas Story: The Play (December 1, 2026-Jan 3, 2027)

By Philip Grecian | Based on the motion picture A Christmas Story, © 1983 Turner Entertainment Co. | Distributed by Warner Bros. | Written by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown and Bob Clark; and on the book In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash by Jean Shepherd | Directed by Amy Kaissar

The beloved holiday classic comes to life on stage as young Ralphie Parker dreams of getting the ultimate Christmas gift: an Official Red Ryder carbine-action BB gun. A nostalgic and hilarious holiday adventure for the whole family.

Antigone (February 2-21, 2027)

A play by Sophocles | Adapted by Ken Kaissar | Directed by Amy Kaissar

One of the most powerful stories ever told comes to the BRT stage in a gripping tale of family, loyalty, courage, and the consequences of standing up for what you believe is right.

Annie (March 23-May 2, 2027)

Book by Thomas Meehan | Music by Charles Strouse | Lyrics by Martin Charnin | Directed by Victoria Rae Padgett

The sun will come out at BRT! The beloved Tony Award-winning musical follows optimistic young Annie as she escapes the orphanage and sets out to find the family she has always dreamed of, featuring favorites like 'Tomorrow,' 'Maybe,' and 'It's the Hard-Knock Life.'

August Wilson's Fences (June 1-20, 2027)

By August Wilson | Directed by Lisa Strum

Set in 1950s Pittsburgh, August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning drama follows Troy Maxson, a former baseball player struggling with family, responsibility, lost opportunities, and the changing world around him.

'This program was incredibly successful in the 2025-26 season,' said Co-Producing Director Ken Kaissar. 'We've received endless phone calls asking if the program will be available for the 2026-27 season. I'm happy to say that, thanks to the generosity of Flager Law, it will be.'

The race is on for the Philadelphia Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RENT The Ghostlight Players 9% 2 RENT Town & Country Players 8% 3 IN THE HEIGHTS Rebel Stages 8% 4 TUCK EVERLASTING Town & Country Players 8% 5 ANNIE The Milford Theater 7% Best Play 1 OUR TOWN The Milford Theater 10% 2 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK DCP Theatre 9% 3 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Town & Country Players 8% 4 THE CRUCIBLE The Shawnee Playhouse 7% 5 CALENDAR GIRLS ActorsNET of Bucks County 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Town & Country Players 14% 2 DCP Theatre 11% 3 The Milford Theater 9% 4 Rebel Stages 8% 5 The Ghostlight Players 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Taylor Sheftic - TUCK EVERLASTING Town & Country Players 9% 2 Alexander Miller - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF The Milford Theater 7% 3 Emily Beck - RENT The Ghostlight Players 5% 4 Connor Riley - SHE LOVES ME Newtown Arts Company 4% 5 Maelyn McCormick - ANNIE The Milford Theater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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