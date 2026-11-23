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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards - Current Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Zoey Lambert - THE LAST 30 YEARS: THE MUSIC OF JASON ROBERT BROWN - Star of the Day Productions 23%

Emma Christmann - IS THIS LOVE: A JOURNEY FROM THEN TO NOW - The Shawnee Playhouse 13%

Sarah Baskin - A POEM & A MISTAKE - Philadelphia Fringe Festival 7%

Nathan Chipman - THE LAST 30 YEARS: THE MUSIC OF JASON ROBERT BROWN - Star of the Day Productions 6%

Adam Bradley - IS THIS THING ON? - Yellow Bicycle Theatre 5%

Giovanni Marini - WORTH THE WAIT: RECLAIMED IN BLOOM - Reclaimed Performing Arts Company 5%

Andrew Watring - THE ADOPTION GAME - Upstream Performance Collaborative 5%

Cameron Kunsman - WORTH THE WAIT: RECLAIMED IN BLOOM - Reclaimed Performing Arts Company 5%

Kathryn Grody - THE UNEXPECTED 3RD - People's Light 4%

Caleb Flannery - WORTH THE WAIT: RECLAIMED IN BLOOM - Reclaimed Performing Arts Company 4%

Julia Masli - HA HA HA HA HA HA HA - Philadelphia Fringe Festival 3%

Emily Badman - WORTH THE WAIT: RECLAIMED IN BLOOM - Reclaimed Performing Arts Company 3%

Irene Molloy - SHOW PONY - Yellow Bicycle Theatre 3%

Jen Fellman - JENDER BENDER - Philadelphia Fringe Festival 2%

Carter Reichard - WORTH THE WAIT: RECLAIMED IN BLOOM - Reclaimed Performing Arts Company 2%

Joseph Ahmed - DRAW THE CIRCLE - Hedgerow Theatre 2%

Michael Dermansky - MY NEEDY LETTERS TO KEITH URBAN - Yellow Bicycle Theatre 2%

Mitchell Hendricks - WORTH THE WAIT: RECLAIMED IN BLOOM - Reclaimed Performing Arts Company 2%

Emmett Shaffer - WORTH THE WAIT: RECLAIMED IN BLOOM - Reclaimed Performing Arts Company 1%

Michael Hagins - CONQUERING THE CANON - Yellow Bicycle Theatre 1%

Lee Minora - BABY EVERYTHING - FringeArts 1%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Dana Joy Carducci - TUCK EVERLASTING - Town & Country Players 11%

Ash Booth - RENT - The Ghostlight Players 10%

Joseph Ambrosia - ANNIE - The Milford Theater 7%

Marcell McKenzie - LEGALLY BLONDE - Pennsylvania Playhouse 7%

Joseph Ambrosia - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Milford Theater 7%

Alyssa Cruz - IN THE HEIGHTS - Rebel Stages 7%

Brandon Hanks with Alyssa Cruz, Arthur Torres & Marcell Mckenzie - IN THE HEIGHTS - SVPA/Rebel Stages 6%

Morgaine Ford-Workman - LEGALLY BLONDE - Newtown Arts Company 5%

Carson Long - CARRIE - Old Academy Players 5%

Tina Williams - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series 4%

Ryan Skerchak - A CHORUS LINE - The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series 4%

Naomi Naughton - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - The Shawnee Playhouse 4%

SHARON GABRIELE - MARY POPPINS - Venice Island Performing Arts Center 3%

Arthur Torres - IN THE HEIGHTS - Rebel Stages 3%

Devon Sinclair - DISNEY'S TARZAN THE MUSICAL - Upper Darby Summer Stage 3%

yaTande Whitney V. Hunter & DeWitt Fleming Jr. - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Bristol Riverside Theatre 3%

Julia Joy - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Bucks County Playhouse 3%

Sam Roche - SHREK, THE MUSICAL - Facetime Theatre 3%

Taylor J Mitchell - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - New Light Theatre 2%

Matthew English - MARY POPPINS - Viviana Theatre Company 2%

Quinton J. Alexander - I THINK WE'RE LOST - Pier Players Theatre Company 1%

Michael Hagins - F***ED UP FAIRYTALES - Asian Arts Initiative 1%

Edesia Moreno Barata - LUZIA - Cirque du Soleil Big Top at Greater Philadelphia Expo Center 1%

Patrick McCollum - A POEM & A MISTAKE - Philadelphia Fringe Festival 0%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Deb Takes - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - DCP Theatre 10%

Mary Beth Prisco - TUCK EVERLASTING - Town & Country Players 8%

David Torres - ANNIE - The Milford Theater 8%

Carolyn DeMayo - RENT - The Ghostlight Players 8%

Billy McClosky - WE WILL ROCK YOU - The Shawnee Playhouse 7%

TODD BURKEL - LEGALLY BLONDE - Pennsylvania Playhouse 6%

Annamarie Hughes - RENT - Town & Country Players 6%

Abigail Citarella - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Milford Theater 6%

Michelle Hediger - LEGALLY BLONDE - Newtown Arts Company 5%

Rigby Maiatico - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series 4%

MARY POPPINS - Viviana Theatre Company 4%

Alyssa Rismiller - MACBETH - Reclaimed Performing Arts Company 3%

Helga Krauss - THE WOMEN - Old Academy Players 3%

Joseph Fuqua - OUR TOWN - The Milford Theater 3%

Jojo Siu - DISNEY'S TARZAN THE MUSICAL - Upper Darby Summer Stage 2%

Jordan Brennan - THE CHER SHOW - Music Mountain Theatre 2%

Vicky Miller - SHE LOVES ME - Newtown Arts Company 2%

Nicole Moody - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Bucks County Playhouse 2%

Rebecca Kanach - TWELFTH NIGHT - People's Light 2%

TODD BURKEL - A CHORUS LINE - The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series 2%

Vanessa Torres - I THINK WE'RE LOST - Pier Players Theatre Company 2%

Sherry Yerger - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Playcrafters of Skippack 1%

Claire Dempsey - F***ED UP FAIRYTALES - Asian Arts Initiative 1%

Carter Reichard - EARTH, I WANT TO STAY - Reclaimed Performing Arts Company 1%

Alyssa Rismiller - SINCERELY - Reclaimed Performing Arts Company 1%

Best Dance Production

A CHORUS LINE - The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series 19%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Town & Country Players 19%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Milford Theater 19%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Rebel Stages 15%

ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - The Shawnee Playhouse 8%

MARY POPPINS - Viviana Theatre Company 7%

JELLY'S LAST JAM - Bristol Riverside Theatre 7%

THE TAPCRACKER - The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble 3%

BLANK PLACARD DANCE, REPLAY - Philadelphia Fringe Festival 2%

ASSIMILATING AND MOVING STATE 1 - FringeArts 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Caity Logan - TUCK EVERLASTING - Town & Country Players 10%

Brandon Hanks with Nikki Cohen - IN THE HEIGHTS - SVPA/Rebel Stages 10%

Ed Flores - RENT - The Ghostlight Players 10%

Joseph Ambrosia - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Milford Theater 7%

Kathy Fitzgerald - ANNIE - The Milford Theater 6%

Paul Pride - RENT - Town & Country Players 6%

Kayla Driscoll - LEGALLY BLONDE - Pennsylvania Playhouse 5%

Morgaine Ford-Workman - LEGALLY BLONDE - Newtown Arts Company 5%

Josh Tull - CARRIE - Old Academy Players 4%

Annie Marie Scalies - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - PCS Theater 4%

Darah Donaher - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series 4%

BILL ARTHUR - MARY POPPINS - Venice Island Performing Arts Center 4%

Katelyn Morgan - SPRING AWAKENING - Pennsylvania Playhouse 3%

Naomi Naughton - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - The Shawnee Playhouse 3%

Tyrone L. Robinson - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Bristol Riverside Theatre 3%

Tom Yenchick - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Forge Theatre 2%

Darah Donaher & Jessica Lopez-Barkl - A CHORUS LINE - The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series 2%

Michael Fortna - PIPPIN - Newtown Arts Company 2%

Hunter Foster - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Bucks County Playhouse 2%

Mark Stutz - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Pennsylvania Playhouse 2%

Devon Sinclair - DISNEY'S TARZAN THE MUSICAL - Upper Darby Summer Stage 2%

Matthew English - GODSPELL - Viviana Theatre Company 1%

Matthew English - MARY POPPINS - Viviana Theatre Company 1%

Molly Rosa Houlahan - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - People's Light 1%

Steve H Broadnax III - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - People's Light 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Joseph Fuqua - OUR TOWN - The Milford Theater 14%

Marianne Dell'Aquila - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - DCP Theatre 11%

Peter Fenton - HOME, I'M DARLING - Langhorne Players at the Spring Garden Mill 5%

Nick Lopez - LA GRINGA - Pennsylvania Playhouse 5%

Akia Squitieri and Rachael Langton - F***ED UP FAIRYTALES - Asian Arts Initiative 4%

Thomas Rush - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - DCP Theatre 4%

Annalise Settefratti - NANA'S NAUGHTY KNICKERS - Village Players of Hatboro 4%

Elda Kulp - THEATRE PEOPLE OR THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR BY PAUL SLADE SMITH - DCP Theatre 4%

Aaron Gould - WIT - Facetime Theatre 4%

Ernie Albanesius - CALENDAR GIRLS - ActorsNET of Bucks County 4%

Andrew Watring - TWELFTH NIGHT - People's Light - Leonard C. Haas Stage 4%

Carter Reichard - MACBETH - Reclaimed Performing Arts Company 4%

suki - MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT 2B - Langhorne Players at the Spring Garden Mill 3%

Cheyenne Barboza - FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF - Theatre in the X 3%

Sarah Labov - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Old Academy Players 3%

Michele King - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Playcrafters of Skippack 3%

Cameron Kunsman - SINCERELY - Reclaimed Performing Arts Company 2%

Carter Reichard - EXTREME ONE-DAY SHAKESPEARE: THE TEMPEST - Reclaimed Performing Arts Company 2%

Lisi Levy - OUR TOWN - Steel River Playhouse 2%

Loretta Lucy Miller - THE WOMEN - Old Academy Players 2%

Stephanie Weidner - CASA VALENTINA - Playcrafters of Skippack 2%

Nick Pinault - GOD OF CARNAGE - Village Players of Hatboro 2%

Brett Robinson - THE MOUNTAINTOP - ARDEN THEATRE COMPANY 2%

Emilie Gubler - ROMEO AND JULIET - Little Theatre Workshop of Perkasie 2%

Sam Philipps - EARTH, I WANT TO STAY - Reclaimed Performing Arts Company 1%

Best Ensemble

RENT - The Ghostlight Players 8%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Rebel Stages 7%

ANNIE - The Milford Theater 6%

RENT - Town & Country Players 6%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Newtown Arts Company 5%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Pennsylvania Playhouse 5%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Town & Country Players 5%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Milford Theater 5%

ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - The Shawnee Playhouse 4%

A CHORUS LINE - The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series 4%

CARRIE - Old Academy Players 4%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - DCP Theatre 4%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - DCP Theatre 3%

JELLY'S LAST JAM - Bristol Riverside Theatre 3%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Town & Country Players 2%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series 2%

DISNEY'S TARZAN THE MUSICAL - Upper Darby Summer Stage 2%

ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Playcrafters of Skippack 2%

MACBETH - Reclaimed Performing Arts Company 2%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Pennsylvania Playhouse 1%

1776 - Trolley Car Theatre 1%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - People's Light 1%

OUR TOWN - The Milford Theater 1%

SHREK, THE MUSICAL - Town & Country Players 1%

THEATRE PEOPLE OR THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR BY PAUL SLADE SMITH - DCP Theatre 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lily Corliss - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Town & Country Players 10%

Scott Monsees - RENT - Town & Country Players 9%

Holden Sysler - LEGALLY BLONDE - Newtown Arts Company 8%

Brett Oliveira - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series 7%

Robert Lozada - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Milford Theater 7%

Christopher Hnasko - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - The Shawnee Playhouse 6%

Brett Oliveira - A CHORUS LINE - The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series 5%

Bill Algeo - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - DCP Theatre 5%

Robert Lozada - ANNIE - The Milford Theater 5%

Michael Addice - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - DCP Theatre 5%

Alan C. Edwards - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Bristol Riverside Theatre 4%

Robert Lozada - OUR TOWN - The Milford Theater 4%

Brett Oliveira - LA GRINGA - Pennsylvania Playhouse 3%

J. Tyler Atkinson - BIG FISH - PCS Theater 3%

Tim Bruno - DISNEY'S TARZAN THE MUSICAL - Upper Darby Summer Stage 2%

Carter Reichard - MACBETH - Reclaimed Performing Arts Company 2%

Matthew English - MARY POPPINS - Viviana Theatre Company 2%

Ryan Kadwill - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Playcrafters of Skippack 2%

Ebony Burton - TWELFTH NIGHT - People's Light - Leonard C. Haas Stage 2%

Adam Sherwin - CONQUERING THE CANON - Yellow Bicycle Theatre 2%

Elliana Konstant - I THINK WE'RE LOST - Pier Players Theatre Company 2%

John Harris - GODSPELL - Viviana Theatre Company 1%

Carter Reichard - EARTH, I WANT TO STAY - Reclaimed Performing Arts Company 1%

Carter Reichard - SINCERELY - Reclaimed Performing Arts Company 1%

Lily Fossner - DRAW THE CIRCLE - Hedgerow Theatre 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Mindy Rubinlicht Torban - RENT - Town & Country Players 12%

mark urmson - RENT - The Ghostlight Players 11%

Deanna Badik - IN THE HEIGHTS - Rebel Stages 9%

Alvera Sylvester - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Milford Theater 9%

Susan Den Outer - LEGALLY BLONDE - Newtown Arts Company 8%

Sandy Stalter - ANNIE - The Milford Theater 7%

Nick Conti & Elizabeth Guy - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series 6%

Amanda Haag - LEGALLY BLONDE - Pennsylvania Playhouse 6%

Tony Moore - SPRING AWAKENING - Pennsylvania Playhouse 5%

Victoria Theodore - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Bristol Riverside Theatre 5%

Hunter Chadeayne - WE WILL ROCK YOU - The Shawnee Playhouse 4%

Daniel Matarazzo - DISNEY'S TARZAN THE MUSICAL - Upper Darby Summer Stage 4%

Natalie Gilbert - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rebel Stages 3%

Lucille Kincaid - A CHORUS LINE - The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series 2%

Abdul Hamid Royal - THE BLACK CLOWN - Miller Theater 2%

Matthew English - MARY POPPINS - Viviana Theatre Company 2%

Robert Diton - GODSPELL - Viviana Theatre Company 2%

Jordan Canner - 1776 - Trolley Car Theatre 1%

Drew Wutke - JENDER BENDER - Philadelphia Fringe Festival 1%

Best Musical

RENT - The Ghostlight Players 9%

RENT - Town & Country Players 8%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Rebel Stages 8%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Town & Country Players 8%

ANNIE - The Milford Theater 7%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Newtown Arts Company 6%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Milford Theater 6%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Pennsylvania Playhouse 6%

CARRIE - Old Academy Players 5%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Northampton Community College Summer Theatre 3%

ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - The Shawnee Playhouse 3%

JELLY'S LAST JAM - Bristol Riverside Theatre 3%

SPRING AWAKENING - Pennsylvania Playhouse 3%

A CHORUS LINE - The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series 3%

WONDERLAND - Star of the Day Productions 2%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Pennsylvania Playhouse 2%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - PCS Theater 2%

MARY POPPINS - Venice Island Performing Arts Center 2%

SHE LOVES ME - Newtown Arts Company 2%

SHREK, THE MUSICAL - Town & Country Players 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Academy of Music 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Forge Theatre 2%

MARY POPPINS - Viviana Theatre Company 1%

DISNEY'S TARZAN THE MUSICAL - Upper Darby Summer Stage 1%

1776 - Trolley Car Theatre 1%

Best New Play Or Musical

MADISON SQUARE PARK - The Shawnee Playhouse 16%

F***ED UP FAIRYTALES - Asian Arts Initiative 13%

THIS SHOULD NEVER BE A MUSICAL: AN IMPROVISED REALITY SHOW - 1812 Productions 10%

A PERFECT FIT - Crowded Kitchen Players 8%

THE WOMAN QUESTION - People's Light 8%

GIRL DOLLS: THE AMERICAN MUSICAL - The Bearded Ladies; FringeArts 7%

I THINK WE'RE LOST - Pier Players Theatre Company 7%

SINCERELY - Reclaimed Performing Arts Company 5%

JENDER BENDER - Philadelphia Fringe Festival 4%

EARTH, I WANT TO STAY - Reclaimed Performing Arts Company 4%

A TERRIBLE BEAUTY - Crowded Kitchen Players 4%

THE UNEXPECTED 3RD - People's Light 4%

SHE GETS AROUND - 1812 Productions 4%

THE ADVOCACY NEWSPAPERS - Reclaimed Performing Arts Company 2%

MARSHA BLOVOTNICK AND THE MARVELOUS MAGICAL CHICKEN SOUP BY DAN KITROSSER - Theatre Ariel 2%

RETURNED, IRIDESCENT - Theatre by Development 2%

THE MELON'S CRY - Rutabaga at the Falls Center 1%

Best Performer In A Musical

Taylor Sheftic - TUCK EVERLASTING - Town & Country Players 10%

Alexander Miller - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Milford Theater 7%

Emily Beck - RENT - The Ghostlight Players 5%

Connor Riley - SHE LOVES ME - Newtown Arts Company 4%

Maelyn McCormick - ANNIE - The Milford Theater 4%

Jackie Sterlace - LEGALLY BLONDE - Newtown Arts Company 4%

Cat McKenna (Elle Woods) - LEGALLY BLONDE - Pennsylvania Playhouse 3%

Jordan Joseph - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Northampton Community College Summer Theatre 3%

Sol Katana - IN THE HEIGHTS - Rebel Stages 3%

Rebekah Bullock - RENT - Town & Country Players 3%

Raven Whitefawn - WONDERLAND - Star of the Day Productions 3%

Alyssia Sims - CARRIE - Old Academy Players 3%

Brent Schlosshauer - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Rebel Stages 3%

Riley Malone - RENT - Town & Country Players 3%

Amelia Ball - TUCK EVERLASTING - Town & Country Players 3%

Jessica Woolnough - ANNIE - The Milford Theater 3%

Michael Thompkins - RENT - The Ghostlight Players 3%

Tony Yoo - RENT - The Ghostlight Players 2%

KATIE ESTUDANTE - MARY POPPINS - Venice Island Performing Arts Center 2%

Megan Fry - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - The Shawnee Playhouse 2%

Jack Prisco - TUCK EVERLASTING - Town & Country Players 2%

Jayce Meredith - RENT - Town & Country Players 2%

Andrew Galindez - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Pennsylvania Playhouse 2%

Debbie Echevarria - IN THE HEIGHTS - Rebel Stages 2%

Natalie Welch - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Bucks County Playhouse 2%

Best Performer In A Play

Anthony Gaglione - OUR TOWN - The Milford Theater 11%

Ella Pinkerton - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - DCP Theatre 10%

Roseann Enwright - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Town & Country Players 7%

Rachel McDaniel - THE CRUCIBLE - The Shawnee Playhouse 5%

Steve Wolfe - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Town & Country Players 5%

Marianne Dell'Aquila - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - DCP Theatre 4%

Raven Whitefawn - MACBETH - Reclaimed Performing Arts Company 4%

Cathy Liebars - CALENDAR GIRLS - ActorsNET of Bucks County 3%

Luke Field - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Town & Country Players 3%

Tatiana Torres - LA GRINGA - Pennsylvania Playhouse 3%

Tiffany Peoples - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - DCP Theatre 3%

Akeem Davis - THE MOUNTAINTOP - ARDEN THEATRE COMPANY 3%

Akeem Davis - TOPDOG/UNDERDOG - People's Light 3%

Marianne Green - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Playcrafters of Skippack 2%

Vanessa Torres - I THINK WE'RE LOST - Pier Players Theatre Company 2%

Alyssa Rismiller - MACBETH - Reclaimed Performing Arts Company 2%

Andrea Frassoni - OUR TOWN - Steel River Playhouse 2%

Amy Lewis - MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT 2B - Langhorne Players at the Spring Garden Mill 2%

Jenna Moschella - BLITHE SPIRIT - ActorsNET of Bucks County 1%

Zachary Lentz - SINCERELY - Reclaimed Performing Arts Company 1%

Nina Vitek - I THINK WE'RE LOST - Pier Players Theatre Company 1%

Teri Lamm - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - People's Light 1%

Thomas Rush - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - DCP Theatre 1%

Cameron Kunsman - EXTREME ONE-DAY SHAKESPEARE: THE TEMPEST - Reclaimed Performing Arts Company 1%

Debi Kierst - CALENDAR GIRLS - ActorsNET of Bucks County 1%

Best Play

OUR TOWN - The Milford Theater 10%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - DCP Theatre 9%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Town & Country Players 8%

THE CRUCIBLE - The Shawnee Playhouse 7%

CALENDAR GIRLS - ActorsNET of Bucks County 6%

IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Town & Country Players 6%

LA GRINGA - Pennsylvania Playhouse 4%

HOME, I'M DARLING - Langhorne Players at the Spring Garden Mill 3%

ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Playcrafters of Skippack 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - DCP Theatre 3%

TWELFTH NIGHT - People's Light - Leonard C. Haas Stage 3%

A PERFECT FIT - Crowded Kitchen Players 3%

A POEM & A MISTAKE - Philadelphia Fringe Festival 3%

MACBETH - Reclaimed Performing Arts Company 2%

THEATRE PEOPLE OR THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR BY PAUL SLADE SMITH - DCP Theatre 2%

IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Old Academy Players 2%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Little Theatre Workshop of Perkasie 2%

I THINK WE'RE LOST - Pier Players Theatre Company 2%

THE WOMEN - Old Academy Players 2%

F***ED UP FAIRYTALES - Asian Arts Initiative 2%

NANA'S NAUGHTY KNICKERS - Village Players of Hatboro 2%

WIT - Facetime Theatre 2%

BLITHE SPIRIT - ActorsNET of Bucks County 1%

EXTREME ONE-DAY SHAKESPEARE: THE TEMPEST - Reclaimed Performing Arts Company 1%

MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT 2B - Langhorne Players at the Spring Garden Mill 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Huber, Juan Cortés, Gary Schubert, Zack Booth, Mike Perry, Eric Kenlin & Mark Miller - IN THE HEIGHTS - SVPA/Rebel Stages 10%

Patrick Gallagher - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - DCP Theatre 7%

Marc Miller - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Milford Theater 6%

Brett Oliveira - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series 6%

Brett Oliveira - LEGALLY BLONDE - Pennsylvania Playhouse 6%

Wren Workman - LEGALLY BLONDE - Newtown Arts Company 6%

Janemarie Cloutier - RENT - Town & Country Players 5%

Chuck O'Neil - OUR TOWN - The Milford Theater 5%

Jon Knapp - RENT - Town & Country Players 5%

Bill Algeo - THE HOUSE AT POOH CORNER - DCP Theatre 5%

Brett Oliveira - SPRING AWAKENING - Pennsylvania Playhouse 4%

Midge McClosky - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - The Shawnee Playhouse 4%

Jon Knapp - SHREK, THE MUSICAL - Town & Country Players 4%

Sarah Labov - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Old Academy Players 4%

Colleen Algeo - THE HOUSE AT POOH CORNER - DCP Theatre 3%

Ernie Albanesius - CALENDAR GIRLS - ActorsNET of Bucks County 3%

Alyssa Rismiller - SINCERELY - Reclaimed Performing Arts Company 3%

Brett Oliveira - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Pennsylvania Playhouse 2%

Jason Simms - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

Tom Weber - MARY POPPINS - Viviana Theatre Company 2%

Randall King - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Playcrafters of Skippack 2%

Tyler Reppert - I THINK WE'RE LOST - Pier Players Theatre Company 2%

Sam Philipps - MACBETH - Reclaimed Performing Arts Company 1%

Carter Reichard - EARTH, I WANT TO STAY - Reclaimed Performing Arts Company 1%

Bill Dougherty - CASA VALENTINA - Playcrafters of Skippack 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Cameron & Nikki Cohen - IN THE HEIGHTS - SVPA/Rebel Stages 12%

Seth Epstein - LEGALLY BLONDE - Newtown Arts Company 10%

Jayce Meredith - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Town & Country Players 10%

Paul Miletti - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Milford Theater 8%

Brett Oliveira - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series 7%

Paul Miletti - ANNIE - The Milford Theater 7%

Bill Algeo - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - DCP Theatre 7%

David Krupski - WE WILL ROCK YOU - The Shawnee Playhouse 6%

Michael Addice - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - DCP Theatre 6%

Ryk Lewis - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Bristol Riverside Theatre 5%

Brett Oliveira - A CHORUS LINE - The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series 5%

Caleb Flannery - MACBETH - Reclaimed Performing Arts Company 4%

Paul Miletti - OUR TOWN - The Milford Theater 3%

Carter Reichard - EARTH, I WANT TO STAY - Reclaimed Performing Arts Company 2%

Julianne Kastner - I THINK WE'RE LOST - Pier Players Theatre Company 2%

Alex Werthauer - RETURNED, IRIDESCENT - Theatre by Development 2%

Emily Badman - SINCERELY - Reclaimed Performing Arts Company 1%

Christopher Root - INSPECTING CAROL - ActorsNET of Bucks County 1%

Christopher Root - MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT 2B - Langhorne Players at the Spring Garden Mill 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Andre Perez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Rebel Stages 6%

Anthony Gaglione - ANNIE - The Milford Theater 6%

Keenan Beveridge - TUCK EVERLASTING - Town & Country Players 5%

Ava Boyd - A CHORUS LINE - The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series 4%

Christopher Cameron - WE WILL ROCK YOU - The Shawnee Playhouse 3%

Jessica Woolnough - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Milford Theater 3%

Miki Fuentes - RENT - Town & Country Players 3%

Dorian Bean - RENT - The Ghostlight Players 3%

BILL ARTHUR - MARY POPPINS - Venice Island Performing Arts Center 3%

Andrew Galindez - LEGALLY BLONDE - Pennsylvania Playhouse 3%

Shane Gardner - RENT - Town & Country Players 3%

Chiara Banghor-Giorgio - LEGALLY BLONDE - Newtown Arts Company 2%

Jayna Lanshe - RENT - The Ghostlight Players 2%

Noelle Joy Fiorentino - SHE LOVES ME - Newtown Arts Company 2%

Effe Lambrinos (Paulette Bounafaunté) - LEGALLY BLONDE - Pennsylvania Playhouse 2%

Kaleigh Coyle - LEGALLY BLONDE - Newtown Arts Company 2%

David Torres - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The Milford Theater 2%

Lauren Ralston - RENT - The Ghostlight Players 2%

Dara Connelly - WONDERLAND - Star of the Day Productions 2%

Juan Cortés - IN THE HEIGHTS - Rebel Stages 2%

Victoria Wycuff - DISNEY'S TARZAN THE MUSICAL - Upper Darby Summer Stage 2%

Chris Seifert - RENT - Town & Country Players 2%

Caleb Flannery - LEGALLY BLONDE - Pennsylvania Playhouse 2%

Dami Shote - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series 2%

Zac Bernauer - CARRIE - Old Academy Players 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Rebecca Callahan - CALENDAR GIRLS - ActorsNET of Bucks County 8%

Alexander Miller - OUR TOWN - The Milford Theater 8%

Parker Madison - HOME, I'M DARLING - Langhorne Players at the Spring Garden Mill 7%

Aaron Wexler - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - DCP Theatre 6%

Sarah McCarroll - THE CRUCIBLE - The Shawnee Playhouse 6%

Elizabeth Aber - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - DCP Theatre 5%

Sean O'Neill - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Town & Country Players 5%

John Dwyer - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Town & Country Players 5%

Johanna Gelbs - OUR TOWN - The Milford Theater 4%

Tyler Jai Knowles - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - DCP Theatre 3%

Morgaine Ford-Workman - CALENDAR GIRLS - ActorsNET of Bucks County 3%

Logan Woodward - OUR TOWN - The Milford Theater 3%

Loretta McGill - THEATRE PEOPLE OR THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR BY PAUL SLADE SMITH - DCP Theatre 3%

Sonia Strockyj - LA GRINGA - Pennsylvania Playhouse 2%

Charles Dalrymple - LA GRINGA - Pennsylvania Playhouse 2%

Linda Palmarozza - THE WOMEN - Old Academy Players 2%

Caren Cronin - CALENDAR GIRLS - ActorsNET of Bucks County 2%

Todd Lawson - TWELFTH NIGHT - People's Light 2%

Eric Rupp - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Playcrafters of Skippack 2%

Julissa Trinidad - MACBETH - Reclaimed Performing Arts Company 2%

Liam Pummer - THE HOUSE AT POOH CORNER - DCP Theatre 2%

Ash Zimmerman - EARTH, I WANT TO STAY - Reclaimed Performing Arts Company 2%

Eric Rupp - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Old Academy Players 2%

Megan Gramlich - HOME, I'M DARLING - Langhorne Players at the Spring Garden Mill 1%

Heather Kulik - ROMEO AND JULIET - Little Theatre Workshop of Perkasie 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ANNIE - The Milford Theater 30%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Town & Country Players 24%

DISNEY’S THE DESCENDANTS - Newtown Arts Company 12%

THE HOUSE AT POOH CORNER - DCP Theatre 11%

'SUMMER OF KAOS' BY STEPHEN MURRAY - DCP Theatre 10%

CURIOUS GEORGE AND THE GOLDEN MEATBALL - PCS Theater 5%

BABY WHALE AND THE PLASTIC OCEAN - Philadelphia Children's Theater 5%

THE PRINCESS AND THE PEA - Storybook Musical Theatre 4%

Favorite Local Theatre

Town & Country Players 14%

DCP Theatre 11%

The Milford Theater 9%

Rebel Stages 8%

The Ghostlight Players 6%

Pennsylvania Playhouse 6%

Newtown Arts Company 4%

The Shawnee Playhouse 4%

Old Academy Players 4%

ActorsNET of Bucks County 4%

Music Mountain Theatre 3%

The Bill Mutimer Summer Theatre Series 3%

Reclaimed Performing Arts Company 2%

Bristol Riverside Theatre 2%

Venice Island Performing Arts Center 2%

Star of the Day Productions 2%

Langhorne Players at the Spring Garden Mill 1%

PCS Theater 1%

People's Light 1%

Playcrafters of Skippack 1%

Village Players of Hatboro 1%

1812 Productions 1%

Viviana Theatre Company 1%

Steel River Playhouse 1%

Facetime Theatre 1%

The race is on for the Philadelphia Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RENT The Ghostlight Players 9% 2 RENT Town & Country Players 8% 3 IN THE HEIGHTS Rebel Stages 8% 4 TUCK EVERLASTING Town & Country Players 8% 5 ANNIE The Milford Theater 7% Best Play 1 OUR TOWN The Milford Theater 10% 2 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK DCP Theatre 9% 3 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Town & Country Players 8% 4 THE CRUCIBLE The Shawnee Playhouse 7% 5 CALENDAR GIRLS ActorsNET of Bucks County 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Town & Country Players 14% 2 DCP Theatre 11% 3 The Milford Theater 9% 4 Rebel Stages 8% 5 The Ghostlight Players 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Taylor Sheftic - TUCK EVERLASTING Town & Country Players 10% 2 Alexander Miller - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF The Milford Theater 7% 3 Emily Beck - RENT The Ghostlight Players 5% 4 Connor Riley - SHE LOVES ME Newtown Arts Company 4% 5 Maelyn McCormick - ANNIE The Milford Theater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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