Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards; The Shawnee Playhouse Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Voting continues through December 31, 2024.

By: Dec. 23, 2024
Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards; The Shawnee Playhouse Leads Favorite Local Theatre! Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Lucee 6.1.1.109-RC Error (database)
Message You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that corresponds to your MySQL server version for the right syntax to use near ') * 100) as percvotes
from buyersg2015

LATEST NEWS

WICKED North American Tour Celebrates 6000th Performance
ICYMI: Next On Stage: Season 5- Meet the Finalists
Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 3
Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 3
where btype = "Best Dance Production"

a' at line 1
SQL select prod,company,copy,votes,id,((votes/) * 100) as percvotes
from buyersg2015

where btype = "Best Dance Production"

and region like "%Pennsylvania%"
and year = 2024

order by votes desc

limit 0,25
DatabaseName MySQL
DatabaseVersion 8.0.39
DriverName MySQL Connector/J
DriverVersion mysql-connector-j-9.1.0 (Revision: cf2917ea44ae2e43a4514a33771035aa99de73bf)
Datasource bwwacread
Stacktrace The Error Occurred in
/home/bway/public_html/bway/admin2013/bwwawards/createawardsstoryregion.cfm: line 103
101: limit 0,25
102: </cfif>
103: </cfquery>
104:
105: <cfoutput query=first>
Java Stacktrace lucee.runtime.exp.DatabaseException: You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that corresponds to your MySQL server version for the right syntax to use near ') * 100) as percvotes
 from buyersg2015
 
 where btype = "Best Dance Production"
 
 a' at line 1
  at com.mysql.cj.jdbc.exceptions.SQLError.createSQLException(SQLError.java:112)
  at com.mysql.cj.jdbc.exceptions.SQLExceptionsMapping.translateException(SQLExceptionsMapping.java:114)
  at com.mysql.cj.jdbc.StatementImpl.executeInternal(StatementImpl.java:837)
  at com.mysql.cj.jdbc.StatementImpl.execute(StatementImpl.java:685)
  at lucee.runtime.type.util.QueryUtil.execute(QueryUtil.java:345)
  at lucee.runtime.type.QueryImpl.execute(QueryImpl.java:296)
  at lucee.runtime.type.QueryImpl.<init>(QueryImpl.java:242)
  at lucee.runtime.tag.Query.executeDatasoure(Query.java:1128)
  at lucee.runtime.tag.Query._doEndTag(Query.java:695)
  at lucee.runtime.tag.Query.doEndTag(Query.java:560)
  at bwwawards.createawardsstoryregion_cfm$cf.call(/bwwawards/createawardsstoryregion.cfm:103)
  at lucee.runtime.PageContextImpl._doInclude(PageContextImpl.java:1046)
  at lucee.runtime.PageContextImpl._doInclude(PageContextImpl.java:940)
  at lucee.runtime.listener.ClassicAppListener._onRequest(ClassicAppListener.java:63)
  at lucee.runtime.listener.MixedAppListener.onRequest(MixedAppListener.java:42)
  at lucee.runtime.PageContextImpl.execute(PageContextImpl.java:2725)
  at lucee.runtime.PageContextImpl._execute(PageContextImpl.java:2712)
  at lucee.runtime.PageContextImpl.executeCFML(PageContextImpl.java:2683)
  at lucee.runtime.engine.Request.exe(Request.java:45)
  at lucee.runtime.engine.CFMLEngineImpl._service(CFMLEngineImpl.java:1159)
  at lucee.runtime.engine.CFMLEngineImpl.serviceCFML(CFMLEngineImpl.java:1116)
  at lucee.loader.engine.CFMLEngineWrapper.serviceCFML(CFMLEngineWrapper.java:97)
  at lucee.loader.servlet.CFMLServlet.service(CFMLServlet.java:51)
  at javax.servlet.http.HttpServlet.service(HttpServlet.java:764)
  at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.internalDoFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:227)
  at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.doFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:162)
  at org.apache.tomcat.websocket.server.WsFilter.doFilter(WsFilter.java:53)
  at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.internalDoFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:189)
  at org.apache.catalina.core.ApplicationFilterChain.doFilter(ApplicationFilterChain.java:162)
  at org.apache.catalina.core.StandardWrapperValve.invoke(StandardWrapperValve.java:197)
  at org.apache.catalina.core.StandardContextValve.invoke(StandardContextValve.java:97)
  at org.apache.catalina.authenticator.AuthenticatorBase.invoke(AuthenticatorBase.java:540)
  at org.apache.catalina.core.StandardHostValve.invoke(StandardHostValve.java:135)
  at org.apache.catalina.valves.ErrorReportValve.invoke(ErrorReportValve.java:92)
  at org.apache.catalina.core.StandardEngineValve.invoke(StandardEngineValve.java:78)
  at org.apache.catalina.connector.CoyoteAdapter.service(CoyoteAdapter.java:357)
  at org.apache.coyote.http11.Http11Processor.service(Http11Processor.java:382)
  at org.apache.coyote.AbstractProcessorLight.process(AbstractProcessorLight.java:65)
  at org.apache.coyote.AbstractProtocol$ConnectionHandler.process(AbstractProtocol.java:895)
  at org.apache.tomcat.util.net.NioEndpoint$SocketProcessor.doRun(NioEndpoint.java:1722)
  at org.apache.tomcat.util.net.SocketProcessorBase.run(SocketProcessorBase.java:49)
  at org.apache.tomcat.util.threads.ThreadPoolExecutor.runWorker(ThreadPoolExecutor.java:1191)
  at org.apache.tomcat.util.threads.ThreadPoolExecutor$Worker.run(ThreadPoolExecutor.java:659)
  at org.apache.tomcat.util.threads.TaskThread$WrappingRunnable.run(TaskThread.java:61)
  at java.base/java.lang.Thread.run(Thread.java:1583)
 
Timestamp 12/23/24 10:10:46 AM EST

Copyright 2024 Wisdom Digital Media


Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.






Videos