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Imagine walking into an intimate, beautiful, unique venue. The house lights dim, and the stage is awash with the glow of thousands of candles. As you take your seat and absorb the view, you can feel your body relax as you wait for the concert to begin.

Candlelight, a division of Fever (an international ticketing, social media, and original productions company), was created in 2019 in Madrid, Spain and made their United States debut shortly thereafter. Their candlelit concerts utilize local string quartets and have performed in hundreds of cities nationwide and around the world.

Kloe Rihouey, Senior Project Manager for Fever Originals--Candlelight, explained that there are many skilled individuals involved in putting the concerts together. First, venue scouting teams coordinate locations that would enhance the intimate experience they strive to create. The producer coordinates with the events manager who lives locally and manages communication and logistics with the on-site team. In the Philadelphia area, there are two teams of professional musicians that have performed with Candlelight since the beginning. The candle set-up involves around 3,500 battery-operated candles and, depending on the venue, takes two-five hours to create the mood they are looking for. “It's a lot of hands-on-deck, but it's a lot of fun,” she said.

A music curation team helps create the programs. Besides traditionally classical music, they produce concerts featuring mostly unique string quartet arrangements to meet a variety of interests. Music from artists range from Dolly Parton to Imagine Dragons, Phoebe Bridges to Michael Jackson, Christmas classics to the Lord of the Rings. “It's really just giving our audience--our guests--the option to choose what intrigues them the most,” she said.

Candlelight provided this writer with tickets to experience an event first-hand. I went to the historic Media Theatre located in the western Philadelphia suburbs to hear Vivaldi’s Four Seasons on Nov. 15, 2026.

Firstly, the atmosphere was beautiful. The 1927 theatre stage was filled with thousands of candles that flickered and danced as it they were real and not battery-operated. The 450-seat theatre was sold out, even though there was no listing on the theatre’s marquee.

Violist Yoshi Nakano, 2nd violinist Alex Link, 1st violinist

Alex Kislitsyn, cellist Branson Yeast Photo by JP Phillips

The musicians were top-notch. First violinist Alexandr Kislitsyn handled the leads with virtuosity and expression. He has is Doctorate in Music from Temple University and performs at many private events throughout the area. Cellist Branson Yeast served as the program narrator and is principal cellist at the Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia and Opera Philadelphia. Violist Yoshihiko (Yoshi) Nakano is also a member of the Chamber and Opera orchestras. Second violinist Alex Link is a faculty member at the PYO Music Institute, the tri-state region’s premier youth orchestra organization for gifted, young, classical musicians. Yeast, Nakano, and Link all hold degrees from Julliard and the Curtis Institute.

Candlelight’s goal is, “to make cultural experiences more accessible.” To that end, before each section of the Four Seasons, Yeast gave an explanation of the sonnets that influenced the music—what was happening in the story and how certain feelings or actions were interpreted by the music. With his help, the audience could hear and visualize, for example, the birds singing in Spring, the thunderstorm in summer, the hunt in Autumn, and teeth chattering in Winter.

I would have liked for Yeast to speak a little slower for clarity, and for the musicians’ credentials to be available on the Candlelight Concert’s website. These artists are the most important element of these concerts, and they deserve more recognition.

In the southeastern Pennsylvania region, Candlelight Concerts holds performances in Philadelphia, Wilmington, Media, Reading, Lancaster, Camden, and Trenton. Check their website for a full listing at feverup.com.

Here is a list of just a few upcoming shows in the Philadelphia area and links for information and tickets:

Candlelight: 90s Unplugged

Candles are surprisingly realistic. Photo by JP Phillips

Venue: Bok Auditorium

Dates and times: 11/20/2026 6:30

From: $45.00 at: https://feverup.com/m/746633

Candlelight: Tribute to Dolly Parton

Venue: Bok Auditorium

Dates and times: 12/03/2026 8:45

From: $40.50 at: https://feverup.com/m/776747

Candlelight: Tribute to Michael Jackson

Venue: Bok Auditorium

Dates and times: 12/12/2026 8:45

From: $45.00 at: https://feverup.com/m/692129

Candlelight: Christmas Classics

Venue: Independence Seaport Museum

Dates and times: 12/17/2026 6:30; 12/19/2026 4:30, 6:30

From: $39.50 at: https://feverup.com/m/621144

Candlelight: Christmas Carols on Strings

Venue: Independence Seaport Museum

Dates and times: 12/17/2026 8:30; 12/18/2026 6:30; 12/19/2026 8:30

From: $49.50 at: https://feverup.com/m/466119

Candlelight: Queen Meets ABBA

Venue: Independence Seaport Museum

Dates and times: 12/18/2026 8:30

From: $34.50 at: https://feverup.com/m/182618

Candlelight: Tribute to Adele

Venue: Media Theatre for the Performing Arts

Dates and times: 12/11/2026 8:45

From: $42.50 at: https://feverup.com/m/631975

The race is on for the Philadelphia Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RENT Town & Country Players 11% 2 RENT The Ghostlight Players 11% 3 TUCK EVERLASTING Town & Country Players 9% 4 LEGALLY BLONDE Newtown Arts Company 9% 5 IN THE HEIGHTS Rebel Stages 8% Best Play 1 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK DCP Theatre 11% 2 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Town & Country Players 10% 3 IT'S ONLY A PLAY Town & Country Players 7% 4 CALENDAR GIRLS ActorsNET of Bucks County 6% 5 THE CRUCIBLE The Shawnee Playhouse 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Town & Country Players 19% 2 DCP Theatre 13% 3 Rebel Stages 7% 4 The Ghostlight Players 6% 5 Newtown Arts Company 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Taylor Sheftic - TUCK EVERLASTING Town & Country Players 10% 2 Emily Beck - RENT The Ghostlight Players 7% 3 Jackie Sterlace - LEGALLY BLONDE Newtown Arts Company 7% 4 Connor Riley - SHE LOVES ME Newtown Arts Company 6% 5 Rebekah Bullock - RENT Town & Country Players 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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