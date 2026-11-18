"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Feature: CANDLELIGHT CONCERTS at the Media Theatre and other area locations
A Feast for the Eyes and Ears
Imagine walking into an intimate, beautiful, unique venue. The house lights dim, and the stage is awash with the glow of thousands of candles. As you take your seat and absorb the view, you can feel your body relax as you wait for the concert to begin.
Candlelight, a division of Fever (an international ticketing, social media, and original productions company), was created in 2019 in Madrid, Spain and made their United States debut shortly thereafter. Their candlelit concerts utilize local string quartets and have performed in hundreds of cities nationwide and around the world.
Kloe Rihouey, Senior Project Manager for Fever Originals--Candlelight, explained that there are many skilled individuals involved in putting the concerts together. First, venue scouting teams coordinate locations that would enhance the intimate experience they strive to create. The producer coordinates with the events manager who lives locally and manages communication and logistics with the on-site team. In the Philadelphia area, there are two teams of professional musicians that have performed with Candlelight since the beginning. The candle set-up involves around 3,500 battery-operated candles and, depending on the venue, takes two-five hours to create the mood they are looking for. “It's a lot of hands-on-deck, but it's a lot of fun,” she said.
A music curation team helps create the programs. Besides traditionally classical music, they produce concerts featuring mostly unique string quartet arrangements to meet a variety of interests. Music from artists range from Dolly Parton to Imagine Dragons, Phoebe Bridges to Michael Jackson, Christmas classics to the Lord of the Rings. “It's really just giving our audience--our guests--the option to choose what intrigues them the most,” she said.
Candlelight provided this writer with tickets to experience an event first-hand. I went to the historic Media Theatre located in the western Philadelphia suburbs to hear Vivaldi’s Four Seasons on Nov. 15, 2026.
Firstly, the atmosphere was beautiful. The 1927 theatre stage was filled with thousands of candles that flickered and danced as it they were real and not battery-operated. The 450-seat theatre was sold out, even though there was no listing on the theatre’s marquee.
The musicians were top-notch. First violinist Alexandr Kislitsyn handled the leads with virtuosity and expression. He has is Doctorate in Music from Temple University and performs at many private events throughout the area. Cellist Branson Yeast served as the program narrator and is principal cellist at the Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia and Opera Philadelphia. Violist Yoshihiko (Yoshi) Nakano is also a member of the Chamber and Opera orchestras. Second violinist Alex Link is a faculty member at the PYO Music Institute, the tri-state region’s premier youth orchestra organization for gifted, young, classical musicians. Yeast, Nakano, and Link all hold degrees from Julliard and the Curtis Institute.
Candlelight’s goal is, “to make cultural experiences more accessible.” To that end, before each section of the Four Seasons, Yeast gave an explanation of the sonnets that influenced the music—what was happening in the story and how certain feelings or actions were interpreted by the music. With his help, the audience could hear and visualize, for example, the birds singing in Spring, the thunderstorm in summer, the hunt in Autumn, and teeth chattering in Winter.
I would have liked for Yeast to speak a little slower for clarity, and for the musicians’ credentials to be available on the Candlelight Concert’s website. These artists are the most important element of these concerts, and they deserve more recognition.
In the southeastern Pennsylvania region, Candlelight Concerts holds performances in Philadelphia, Wilmington, Media, Reading, Lancaster, Camden, and Trenton. Check their website for a full listing at feverup.com.
Here is a list of just a few upcoming shows in the Philadelphia area and links for information and tickets:
Candlelight: 90s Unplugged
Venue: Bok Auditorium
Dates and times: 11/20/2026 6:30
From: $45.00 at: https://feverup.com/m/746633
Candlelight: Tribute to Dolly Parton
Venue: Bok Auditorium
Dates and times: 12/03/2026 8:45
From: $40.50 at: https://feverup.com/m/776747
Candlelight: Tribute to Michael Jackson
Venue: Bok Auditorium
Dates and times: 12/12/2026 8:45
From: $45.00 at: https://feverup.com/m/692129
Candlelight: Christmas Classics
Venue: Independence Seaport Museum
Dates and times: 12/17/2026 6:30; 12/19/2026 4:30, 6:30
From: $39.50 at: https://feverup.com/m/621144
Candlelight: Christmas Carols on Strings
Venue: Independence Seaport Museum
Dates and times: 12/17/2026 8:30; 12/18/2026 6:30; 12/19/2026 8:30
From: $49.50 at: https://feverup.com/m/466119
Candlelight: Queen Meets ABBA
Venue: Independence Seaport Museum
Dates and times: 12/18/2026 8:30
From: $34.50 at: https://feverup.com/m/182618
Candlelight: Tribute to Adele
Venue: Media Theatre for the Performing Arts
Dates and times: 12/11/2026 8:45
From: $42.50 at: https://feverup.com/m/631975
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