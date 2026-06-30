FOR COLORED GIRLS to Receive Free Staging at Malcolm X Park for 50th Anniversary

NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. Sign Up

Theatre in the X, which was created in 2013 to provide the people of West Philadelphia and the African-American community at large the opportunity to see professional quality theater in their own neighborhood for no cost, is proud to announce its summer production of For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf by Ntozake Shange during the 50th anniversary of the seminal work. The Obie Award-winning transformative work explores what it meant to be a woman of color in the 21st century.

With performances running August 20 - 23 at Malcolm X Park (5100 Pine Street, Philadelphia), For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf brings together a dynamic cast of Theatre in the X veterans and new faces. Cheyenne Barboza, director of Theatre in the X's highly regarded 2018 production of The Wiz, returns, alongside Taylor J. Mitchell as Choreographer and LaTasha “Elle” Morris as Music Director.

“Producing For Colored Girls during its 50th anniversary year is both a celebration and a call to reflection," said LaNeshe Miller-White, Executive Director of Theatre in the X , who also plays “Lady in Brown” in the production. "Ntozake Shange's words gave voice to the joys, struggles, resilience, and humanity of Black womanhood in profound ways. We are honored to create a space where these stories can be shared, witnessed, and celebrated together with our community in Malcolm X Park.”

First published in 1975, For Colored Girls" was praised by The New Yorker for “encompassing…every feeling and experience a woman has ever had.” Director Cheyenne Barboza intends to create an intimate “Sister Sanctuary” that brings the audience and actors close in Malcolm X Park as the stories unfold.

For Colored Girls features Courtney Lyneé, M. Anastasia Robinson, LaNeshe Miller-White, Rahnda Rise, Sabrina Winford, CaSandra Kay, and Francine Tamakloe.

Admission is free and available to the public at Malcolm X Park (5100 Pine St, Philadelphia). Audience members should BYOC (bring your own chair) and will experience a block-party like atmosphere before the show. Shows are August 20 and 21 at 7PM and August 22 and 23 at 5PM. For more information, visit theatreinthex.com.

Don't Miss a Philadelphia News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows