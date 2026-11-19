"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Exclusive Video: First Look at 'Let It Go' in FROZEN at Walnut Street Theatre
Frozen has been extended through January 3, 2027, with added holiday performances.
BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first look at Marie Efie singing “Let It Go” as Elsa in Disney's FROZEN The Broadway Musical at Walnut Street Theatre. Watch the video now!
Continuing the Walnut's 218th season, FROZEN began previews November 17, opens November 25, and has been extended through January 3, 2027, with added holiday performances.
When Elsa is crowned queen of Arendelle, her magical powers take control, plunging the kingdom into an eternal winter. Her sister Anna sets off to find her with the help of ice harvester Kristoff, his reindeer Sven, and snowman Olaf. The musical explores sisterhood, acceptance, and true love, featuring twelve songs written for the stage alongside favorites including “For the First Time in Forever,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and “Let It Go.”
Based on Hans Christian Andersen's 1844 fairy tale “The Snow Queen” and Disney's 2013 animated film, FROZEN opened on Broadway in March 2018, with a book by Jennifer Lee and music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The musical received three Tony Award nominations for Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Original Score. Its subsequent West End production was captured for streaming on Disney+.
The production is directed by Glenn Casale, with music direction by Chris Burcheri and choreography by Robbie Roby, all returning to the Walnut. Marie Efie and Lauren Nicole Chapman make their Walnut debuts as Elsa and Anna, respectively. The principal cast also features Joey B. Williams (Kristoff), Kevin Kulp (Sven), Luke Monday (Hans), Lee Slobotkin (Olaf), and Will Stephan Connell (Duke of Weselton).
Credit: Video courtesy of Christopher Colucci
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