David Zayas and More to Star in ELLIOT, A SOLDIER'S FUGUE Benefit Reading at Signature Theatre

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Signature Theatre will present a one-night-only benefit reading of Signature Resident Artist Quiara Alegría Hudes's Elliot, A Soldier's Fugue, directed by Helen Hayes and Lucille Lortel Award-winning director David Mendizábal and featuring Peter Jay Fernandez, Daniel Bravo Hernández, Luna Lauren Vélez, and David Zayas. A 2007 Pulitzer Prize finalist and the first play in Hudes's Elliot Trilogy—which continued with her Pulitzer Prize-winning Water by the Spoonful—the lyrical, elegiac Elliot, A Soldier's Fugue traces the multigenerational story of a Puerto Rican family of war heroes. Honoring the play's 20th anniversary, the reading takes place in the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theater at the Pershing Square Signature Center, Monday, December 7, at 7pm. Tickets start at $125.

When 19-year-old Elliot suffers an injury and returns home to Philadelphia, he must decide whether to continue to follow in his father and grandfather's footsteps or forge a new path. Elliot, a Soldier's Fugue is a love letter to family, music, and offering care to those in need.

The Signature benefit reading features Daniel Bravo Hernández (Romeo & Juliet on Broadway and Shakespeare in the Park) as Elliot, Peter Jay Fernandez (The Piano Lesson on Broadway, Socrates at The Public Theater) as Grandpop, Luna Lauren Vélez (Into the Woods on Broadway, The Other Americans) as Ginny, and David Zayas (Showtime's Dexter, Anna in the Tropics on Broadway) as Pop.

With the upcoming event, Hudes returns to Signature following the institution's 2022 world premiere staging of My Broken Language, adapted from Hudes's acclaimed memoir about her upbringing in Philadelphia in a Puerto Rican family held together by multiple generations of women. Hudes directed the production herself.

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