DOUBLE DOWN to Open at Act II Playhouse in December

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Act II Playhouse has announced its latest production, 'Double Down', a festive celebration of comedy double acts starring Philadelphia's favorite duo, Tony Braithwaite and Scott Greer. The production is written and directed by Jennifer Childs.

Previews for the production begin Tuesday, December 1, 2026. The Opening Night performance is Friday, December 4, 2026. The production will close after a five-week run on Sunday, January 3, 2027.

Braithwaite and Greer reunite at Act II, revisiting this classic material that they first performed together at 1812 Productions in 2005.

From Bob Hope and Bing Crosby to Abbott and Costello, Martin and Lewis to the Smothers Brothers, and everyone in between, 'Double Down' celebrates the comedy double act in all its forms. Fast-paced, clever, and full of holiday cheer, this high-energy performance proves that great comedy never goes out of style. With laughs, heart, and the magic of a perfect pairing, Tony and Scott make this Yuletide season unforgettable for audiences of all ages.

Joining Tony and Scott on stage is Owen Robbins at the piano.

'It is a joy to reunite with Scott, Jen, and Owen to work on this very special production,' said Tony Braithwaite, also the Artistic Director at Act II Playhouse. 'They were some of the very first performers I worked with when I returned to Philadelphia as a professional actor. We have developed a bond and rapport, and have a well-honed shorthand when working together. There will be just as much laughter during rehearsals as there will be during performances as we pay tribute to so many of our comedic idols.'

Behind the scenes, Patricia G. Sabato is the Production Stage Manager, Parris Bradley the Scenic Designer, Eric Baker the Lighting Designer, and Alex Dakaglou the Sound Designer.

Ticket prices start at $40 and are available online at act2.org, by calling the Act II Box Office at 215-654-0200, or in-person at the Box Office at 56 E. Butler Ave., Ambler, PA. The Box Office is open Mon-Sat, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Student tickets are $15 and group discounts are available.

Act II Playhouse is committed to theatrical programming that is both accessible and entertaining. Act II is committed to creating and producing original, classic, and contemporary plays, musicals, and cabarets (both comedic and musical) that reflect the highest artistic standards, and presenting them in our intimate venue that draws audiences and performers into a unique, vibrant and dynamic interaction. Since 2012, Tony Braithwaite has served as Artistic Director.

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