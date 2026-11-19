"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
DANCE SOUP Concert of Student-Choreographed Works to Open at Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts
Evening performances will be held at 7 PM with a matinee at 2 PM, with tickets priced between $8 and $14.
DANCE SOUP has become a cherished annual tradition at Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts), celebrating the artistry and innovation of student choreographers. Under the direction of Rebecca Moyer and Jennifer Weaver, this year's concert offers a dynamic blend of senior solos and ensemble works, featuring a wide range of styles-from modern and contemporary to jazz and ballet.
'The program truly reflects the individuality of our dancers,' says Weaver. 'Audiences can look forward to a performance that's rich in variety-each piece tells a different story, yet together they create an exciting and cohesive evening of dance.'
The concert serves as a capstone for students enrolled in the Creative Process for the dancer course, providing an opportunity to apply their classroom learning to a live performance setting. Many students begin conceptualizing their choreography over the summer, refining ideas and submitting proposals for faculty feedback in the fall. The creative process involves auditioning peers, leading rehearsals, and working closely with mentors to shape and polish their final pieces.
'This experience pushes students to take on multiple roles-artist, collaborator, and leader,' Moyer explains. 'They not only refine their technical and creative voices but also learn how to communicate vision and direction to others.'
Weaver adds, 'Throughout the process, we encourage constructive feedback and experimentation. It's exciting to see how students take risks, explore new movement vocabularies, and ultimately find their own choreographic identities.'
As for the show's distinctive name, Weaver explains. 'Like a great soup, this concert is made up of many ingredients-different styles, perspectives, and ideas-all coming together to create something warm, flavorful, and deeply satisfying for everyone involved.'
Evening performances November 20 & 21 at 7 PM. Matinee performance November 21 at 2 PM. Tickets: $8-$14. Purchase at:https://www.charterarts.org/
ABOUT THE LEHIGH VALLEY CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL FOR THE ARTS:
Charter Arts is an audition-based public charter high school, funded by Pennsylvania taxpayer dollars, designed for students who have a dedicated passion for the creative or performing arts. With seven artistic majors and a rigorous academic curriculum, students thrive both artistically and academically at a nationally recognized, award-winning school.
Charter Arts is more than just a school-it's a vibrant, dynamic community where creativity thrives and young artists are empowered to reach their full potential.
Charter Arts has been part of the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania community since its inception in 2003 and, for the past decade, has been proudly rooted in the heart of the city's Southside Arts District at 321 East 3rd Street.
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