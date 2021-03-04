Composer Nolan Williams Jr. Partners with EatOkra for Apple Guide for New Musicla GRACE

Acclaimed composer and producer Nolan Williams Jr. has partnered with EatOkra to curate an Apple Guide to Black-owned restaurants that embody the spirit and soul of his upcoming musical, "Grace."

"Grace" captures a milestone day in the life of the Mintons, a fictional family with a long connection with African American culinary traditions, and celebrates the legacy of pioneering Black Philadelphia chefs and caterers who turned common food born of hardship into culinary treasures.

Normally, these restaurant guides are curated by notable Black chefs and food critics. But in this case, EatOkra teamed up with Williams because his upcoming musical is so entwined with food and culture. The musical follows a family who lose their matriarch and now need to decide what to do with their century-old restaurant. Williams was inspired by the rich Black culinary history of Philadelphia and his own family experience in composing the show, with songs including, "When Gran'Me Cooked."

"My EatOkra Apple Guide showcases some of Philly's beloved restaurants I know embody the soul of 'Grace,' where we celebrate family, entrepreneurship, cultural traditions and, of course, the power of food to bring us together," Williams said.

To download the guide, open the Apple Maps iPhone app. In the search field, type "EatOkra" to find the latest curated guides, including the new one of Philadelphia. Click here to view the guide online.

"Grace" is set to open in early 2022. Celebrity chef Carla Hall has signed on as the show's "Culinary Ambassador," and sports entertainment mogul Sheila C. Johnson is serving as the musical's "Hospitality Ambassador." Grace is being developed and produced in association with Dale A. Mott and his company, Edgewood. For more on Williams' "Grace", please see www.gracethemusical.com.