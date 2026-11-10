Comedian John Crist Adds 45 Dates to JOHN CRIST LIVE! Tour

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Greensboro, NC Comedian John Crist announces 45 new dates, expanding on his successful John Crist Live! Tour. Kicking off at the Encore Theater in Las Vegas, NV, the newly announced spring leg will take Crist across the country, with a stop at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, NC on Saturday, April 10. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 13 at 10 AM.

Boasting more than 10 million online fans, Crist continues to build on the momentum of his nearly sold out John Crist Live! Tour since kicking off in January. Following a sold-out stop at Nashville's famed Opry House, the tour was extended into the fall with 38 additional dates added due to overwhelming demand.

Known for his sharp wit and clean, observational humor, the Georgia native finds laughs in the quirks of Southern life, family dynamics and pop culture, generating more than 2 billion video views across platforms. His recently launched, church-set mockumentary series Springfield First has generated nearly 50 million views this year alone, while his comedy-meets-pop culture podcast Net Positive has welcomed celebrity guests including Matt Rife, Sadie Robertson Huff, Dave Ramsey, Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Tomlin, Tim Tebow and more. Additionally, Crist appeared on ABC's Disney Celebrates America: Nashville's Star-Spangled Bash earlier this year alongside Ryan Seacrest, Nick Jonas, Boyz II Men, and others.

JOHN CRIST LIVE! TOUR DATES

Thu., Nov. 12 | Sandler Center for the Performing Arts | Virginia Beach, VA

Fri., Nov. 13 | F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts | Wilkes-Barre, PA

Sat., Nov. 14 | Giant Center | Hershey, PA *

Sun., Nov. 15 | The VETS | Providence, RI

Thu., Nov. 19 | Buddy Holly Hall | Lubbock, TX

Fri., Nov. 20 | Popejoy Hall | Albuquerque, NM

Sat., Nov. 21 | Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center | Midland, TX

Sun., Nov. 22 | Selena Auditorium at Hilliard Center | Corpus Christi, TX

Thu., Dec. 3 | Jefferson Theatre | Beaumont, TX

Fri., Dec. 4 | Saenger Theater | Hattiesburg, MS

Sat., Dec. 5 | River Center Theatre | Baton Rouge, LA

Sun., Dec 6 | Saenger Theater | Hattiesburg, MS

Fri., Feb. 5 – Sun., Feb. 7 | Levity Live | Huntsville, AL ^

Fri., Feb. 26 – Sat., Feb. 27 | Comedy Works South | Greenwood Village, CO ^

Sun., Feb. 28 | Comedy Works Downtown | Denver, CO ^

Fri., Mar. 12 | Wynn Las Vegas - Encore Theater | Las Vegas, NV

Sat., Mar. 13 | Kingsbury Hall | Salt Lake City, UT

Thu., Mar. 18 | LeTourneau University Belcher Center | Longview, TX

Fri., Mar. 19 | The Criterion | Oklahoma City, OK

Sat., Mar. 20 | Orpheum Theatre | Wichita, KS

Thu., Apr. 1 | Stambaugh Auditorium | Youngstown, OH

Fri., Apr. 2 | Embassy Theatre | Fort Wayne, IN

Sat., Apr. 3 | Mershon Auditorium | Columbus, OH

Fri., Apr. 9 | Alabama Theatre | North Myrtle Beach, SC

Sat., Apr. 10 | Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts | Greensboro, NC

Sun., Apr. 11 | Johnny Mercer Theatre | Savannah, GA

Thu., Apr. 22 | Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall | Sarasota, FL

Fri., Apr. 23 | Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall | Fort Myers, FL

Sat., Apr. 24 | Tampa Theatre | Tampa, FL

Sun., Apr. 25 | Saenger Theatre | Pensacola, FL

Thu., Apr. 29 | The Factory | Chesterfield, MO

Fri., Apr. 30 | The Midland Theatre | Kansas City, MO

Sat., May 1 | Holland Center | Omaha, NE

Sun., May 2 | Tulsa Theater | Tulsa, OK

Thu., May 6 | Balboa Theatre | San Diego, CA

Fri., May 7 | San Jose Civic Center | San Jose, CA

Sat., May 8 | Visalia Fox Theatre | Visalia, CA

Sun., May 9 | SAFE Credit Union PAC | Sacramento, CA

Fri., May 21 | Ruby Diamond Concert Hall | Tallahassee, FL

Sat., May 22 | City Hall Live | Brandon, MS

Sun., May 23 | The Strand Theatre | Shreveport, LA

Thu., June 3 | RiverPark Center | Owensboro, KY

Fri., June 4 | Taft Theatre | Cincinnati, OH

Sat., June 5 | SKYPAC | Bowling Green, KY

Sun., June 6 | Paramount Bristol | Bristol, TN

Fri., June 11 | Capitol Theater | Flint, MI

Sat., June 12 | The Vic Theatre | Chicago, IL

Sun., June 13 | Clowes Memorial Hall | Indianapolis, IN

Thu., June 17 | Hult Center for the Performing Arts | Eugene, OR

Fri., June 18 | Moore Theatre | Seattle, WA

Sat., June 19 | Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall | Portland, OR

Thu., June 24 | Weinberg Center for the Arts | Frederick, MD

Fri., June 25 | Dominion Energy Center - Carpenter Theatre | Richmond, VA

Sat., June 26 | Ovens Auditorium | Charlotte, NC

BOLD denotes newly-announced 2027 'John Crist Live! Tour' dates

* denotes One Giant Night of Comedy with Dusty Slay, Henry Cho and Dustin Nickerson

^ denotes comedy club shows

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