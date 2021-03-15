Classical Arts Entertainment Presents State Ballet Theatre Of Ukraine's CINDERELLA

The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine returns to the United States to present their captivating two-act performance of Cinderella, one of the most beloved stories of all time. Presented by Classical Arts Entertainment, this timeless tale will take the State Theatre stage on Saturday, November 2o, 2021.

Show time is 2:00 PM. Tickets are $65/$55/$45/$35 and are on sale immediately. Tickets can be purchased 24 hours a day at www.statetheatre.org. For questions or to purchase through the Box Office, phone calls can be placed during the temporary Box Office hours of Monday thru Friday 10AM to 3PM ( 610.252.3132). As of this time, the Box Office remains closed for in person purchasing. This is an Outside Promoter Event. State Theatre membership benefits do not apply.



With no fewer than 55 of Ukrainians finest performers, this esteemed ensemble has performed to the delight of audiences worldwide. Set to Sergei Prokofiev's music with Vladimir Vasiliev's choreography, this full-scale production follows the beautiful maiden's story as she seeks her handsome Prince Charming. With the help of a little magic, she discovers that dreams really can come true. Featuring graceful dancers, enchanting music, and beautiful costumes, this classic fairy tale is a treat the whole family will enjoy!

The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine is recognized as one of the most prestigious institutions of classical ballet in Ukraine. It can boast a hugely varied repertoire, carrying the honor and the task to preserve the precious heritage of the great Ukrainian dances. A part of the company's collection has always been the great masterpieces of classical ballet, from "Sylphide" by Bournonville, to "Giselle" by Adam, "Don Quixote" and "La Bayadère" by Minkus, "Sleeping Beauty," "The Nutcracker" and "Swan Lake" by Tchaikovsky, "Cinderella" by Prokofiev to the various twentieth-century ballets by Stravinsky, Falla, and Shchedrin. The ballet company consists of the best performers and graduates of prestigious Ukrainian and world choreography schools. Many talented artists have danced with The State Ballet Theater company in its different periods, and many of them have been soloists in major international companies. Over the years, due to the many tours all over the globe, The State Ballet Theater of Ukraine as earned a first-class international reputation.