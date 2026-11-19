"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Chris' Jazz Cafe to Present Six Holiday Shows and New Year's Eve Celebration in Philadelphia
Performances include Tim Brey Trio's Snowed In Holiday album release and Bruce Klauber and Mary Ellen Desmond's Sinatra, Garland and Christmas show.
Chris' Jazz Café will bring the sounds of the season to Philadelphia this December with six holiday-themed performances featuring beloved local jazz artists and emerging talent, culminating with a spirited New Year's Eve celebration with multiple showtimes and festive dining options.
“The holidays are a special time at Chris' Jazz Café, and we're excited to celebrate with a lineup that brings together some of Philadelphia's favorite musicians, including Joe Block and Tim Brey, and some exciting new voices on the scene, including Shabnam Abedi and Imani Rousselle. From festive jazz performances to our lively New Year's Eve celebration, we're looking forward to giving guests plenty of reasons to gather, enjoy great music and make lasting memories with us,” said Chef/Owner Mark DeNinno.
On December 31, Chelsea Reed and the Fair Weather Nine return to entertain revelers with their special style of highly danceable swing and blues. Guests can ring in 2027 with a choice of three showtimes: 7, 9 or 11 p.m. The last performance will be capped off with a midnight champagne toast.
Here's the lineup of Chris' holiday shows:
Friday, December 4 — Tim Brey Trio: Snowed In Holiday Album Release https://www.chrisjazzcafe.com/events/143338
Wednesday, December 16 — Peter Frank's Big Band Christmas Show https://www.chrisjazzcafe.com/calendar?month=12&year=2026
Friday + Saturday, December 18 + 19 — Joe Block's Holiday Extravaganza featuring Vocalists Shabnam Abedi & Imani Rousselle https://www.chrisjazzcafe.com/events/143798
Wednesday, December 23 — Laura Orzehoski Quintet's Holiday Show https://www.chrisjazzcafe.com/events/144018
Thursday, December 24 — Bruce Klauber + Mary Ellen Desmond Celebrate Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland & Christmas https://www.chrisjazzcafe.com/events/144019
Thursday, December 31 — Ring In The New Year With Chelsea Reed & The Fair Weather Nine! https://www.chrisjazzcafe.com/events/145630
Dinner & Show packages (including the 3-course chef tasting menu), VIP, and General Admission tickets are on sale now for all shows (beverages, tax & gratuity not included). Please check Chris' Jazz Café's website for prices and arrival times. All tickets are premium seating. Streaming is also available on Chris' YouTube channel: @ChrisJazzCafePhilly. There are also plenty of gift items in the Chris' Jazz Café merchandise store – from t-shirts and stemware to masks and matches: https://www.chrisjazzcafe.com/products.
Chris' Jazz Café, located at 1421 Sansom Street, is Philadelphia's longest continuously operating jazz club. Enjoy live jazz Tuesdays through Saturdays. For more information or to make reservations, please call 215.568.3131 or visit http://www.ChrisJazzCafe.com.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Be Like Blippi Tour!
The Keswick Theatre (12/11-12/11)
|
Le Concert de l’Hostel Dieu: The Ghosts of Hamlet
Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral (4/08-4/08)
|
A Simple Sanctuary
Bird-in-Hand Stage (4/07-7/24)
|
Turn the Beat! A Gloria Estefan Tribute
Bristol Riverside Theatre (3/03-3/07)
|
Family Magic Shows @ 1 PM
Smoke & Mirrors Theater in House of Magic (5/02-12/19)
|
Josh Turner
Warner Theatre (12/03-12/03)
|
The Dinner Detective Philadelphia True Crime Mystery Show
The Dinner Detective Philadelphia (12/05-12/05)
|
The Light We Share
Independence Seaport Museum (12/04-12/05)
|
Crazy Little Thing Called Love
Prima Theatre (2/05-2/21)
|
The Dinner Detective Philadelphia True Crime Murder Mystery Show
The Dinner Detective Philadelphia (11/21-11/21)