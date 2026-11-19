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Chris' Jazz Café will bring the sounds of the season to Philadelphia this December with six holiday-themed performances featuring beloved local jazz artists and emerging talent, culminating with a spirited New Year's Eve celebration with multiple showtimes and festive dining options.

“The holidays are a special time at Chris' Jazz Café, and we're excited to celebrate with a lineup that brings together some of Philadelphia's favorite musicians, including Joe Block and Tim Brey, and some exciting new voices on the scene, including Shabnam Abedi and Imani Rousselle. From festive jazz performances to our lively New Year's Eve celebration, we're looking forward to giving guests plenty of reasons to gather, enjoy great music and make lasting memories with us,” said Chef/Owner Mark DeNinno.

On December 31, Chelsea Reed and the Fair Weather Nine return to entertain revelers with their special style of highly danceable swing and blues. Guests can ring in 2027 with a choice of three showtimes: 7, 9 or 11 p.m. The last performance will be capped off with a midnight champagne toast.

Here's the lineup of Chris' holiday shows:

Friday, December 4 — Tim Brey Trio: Snowed In Holiday Album Release https://www.chrisjazzcafe.com/events/143338

Wednesday, December 16 — Peter Frank's Big Band Christmas Show https://www.chrisjazzcafe.com/calendar?month=12&year=2026

Friday + Saturday, December 18 + 19 — Joe Block's Holiday Extravaganza featuring Vocalists Shabnam Abedi & Imani Rousselle https://www.chrisjazzcafe.com/events/143798

Wednesday, December 23 — Laura Orzehoski Quintet's Holiday Show https://www.chrisjazzcafe.com/events/144018

Thursday, December 24 — Bruce Klauber + Mary Ellen Desmond Celebrate Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland & Christmas https://www.chrisjazzcafe.com/events/144019

Thursday, December 31 — Ring In The New Year With Chelsea Reed & The Fair Weather Nine! https://www.chrisjazzcafe.com/events/145630

Dinner & Show packages (including the 3-course chef tasting menu), VIP, and General Admission tickets are on sale now for all shows (beverages, tax & gratuity not included). Please check Chris' Jazz Café's website for prices and arrival times. All tickets are premium seating. Streaming is also available on Chris' YouTube channel: @ChrisJazzCafePhilly. There are also plenty of gift items in the Chris' Jazz Café merchandise store – from t-shirts and stemware to masks and matches: https://www.chrisjazzcafe.com/products.

Chris' Jazz Café, located at 1421 Sansom Street, is Philadelphia's longest continuously operating jazz club. Enjoy live jazz Tuesdays through Saturdays. For more information or to make reservations, please call 215.568.3131 or visit http://www.ChrisJazzCafe.com.

The race is on for the Philadelphia Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RENT The Ghostlight Players 11% 2 RENT Town & Country Players 9% 3 TUCK EVERLASTING Town & Country Players 8% 4 IN THE HEIGHTS Rebel Stages 7% 5 ANNIE The Milford Theater 7% Best Play 1 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK DCP Theatre 9% 2 OUR TOWN The Milford Theater 9% 3 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Town & Country Players 8% 4 THE CRUCIBLE The Shawnee Playhouse 7% 5 CALENDAR GIRLS ActorsNET of Bucks County 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Town & Country Players 15% 2 DCP Theatre 11% 3 The Milford Theater 8% 4 Rebel Stages 7% 5 The Ghostlight Players 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Taylor Sheftic - TUCK EVERLASTING Town & Country Players 8% 2 Alexander Miller - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF The Milford Theater 6% 3 Emily Beck - RENT The Ghostlight Players 6% 4 Jackie Sterlace - LEGALLY BLONDE Newtown Arts Company 5% 5 Connor Riley - SHE LOVES ME Newtown Arts Company 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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