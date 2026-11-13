Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble to Premiere New It'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Adaptation for Holiday Season

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A new adaptation of It's A Wonderful Life will make its premiere as the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble's 2026 annual holiday show on Saturday, November 28th. Journey Bank returns as a longtime production sponsor.

BTE Resident Artist Kimie Muroya penned this adaptation of 'The Greatest Gift' by Philip Van Doren Stern, which Frank Capra also adapted into a film in 1946. BTE Resident Artist Amy Rene Byrne will direct. Both playwright and director promise a visually stunning adaptation that emphasizes the importance of community.

'When George Bailey (BTE Resident Artist Aaron White) fears he's lost it all, his guardian angel helps him reflect on all the good he's done for his community,' said Muroya. She loved writing the ending, 'where George's community rallies around him at the end. The kindness he gave out comes back to him in spades.' She is also excited for people to see the starry effect they use to represent guardian Clarence (returning guest artist Ethan Jovanovic) and his angelic cohort.

Audiences will also witness the return of Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble founding members Elizabeth Dowd and Rand Whipple to the BTE stage. They will play Mr. Gower/Mother/Mrs. Hatch/Ensemble and Father/Uncle Billy/Ensemble respectively. Current Resident Artist Abigail Leffler will play Sam/Ernie/Ensemble while Muroya will play Mary/Harry/Ensemble. The guest cast includes Leta Marcellus as Violet/Ruth/Carter/Ensemble, Emaley Rose and Tyler Borthwich as Rehearsal Swings.

BTE will also continue its tradition of double casting young actors as the child characters in its holiday shows. The red cast will feature Cole Clugston as Young George, Daniel Vogt as Young Harry, Stella Kile as Young Violet, Rosie Vogt as Young Mary, Shaela McCrone as Peter Bailey, Ryann Francis as Tommy Bailey, Amara Chang as Janie Bailey, Lucia Piatt as ZuZu Bailey, and Jocelyn Rarig and Carson Feger as members of the star ensemble.

Their green cast counterparts are Zoe Moffat as Young George, Victor Troychock as Young Harry, Stella Bailey as Young Violet, Margot Sutton Figueroa as Young Mary, Sean O'Rourke as Peter Bailey, Grant Bailey as Tommy Bailey, Charlee Hamilton as Janie Bailey, Fae Specht as ZuZu Bailey, and Camilla Clayton and Ivy Faleski as angels.

It's A Wonderful Life will open with the Food Drive Preview on Friday, November 27th at 2:00 PM. Admission is a canned or non-perishable food item. After the preview, BTE donates the food to the Bloomsburg Food Cupboard. There will be a Paid Preview at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 28th with the show officially opening that evening at 7:30 PM. Regular showtimes are 7:30 PM on Thursdays and Fridays, 2:00 and 7:30 PM on Saturdays, and 2:00 PM on Sundays, except on December 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, and 25th. For performance tickets or information about special performances and events, visit https://www.bte.org/its-a-wonderful-life.

Production Fact Sheet

It's a Wonderful Life

Adapted by Kimie Muroya 室屋季美恵

It's A Wonderful Life is based on the story, 'The Greatest Gift' by Philip Van Doren Stern, which is used by permission of the Greatest Gift Corporation

Directed by Amy Rene Byrne

Dates and Times

Nov. 27 — Dec. 27, 2026

7:30 PM on Thursdays and Fridays

2:00 and 7:30 PM on Saturdays

2:00 PM on Sundays

Special Performances

Preview: Nov. 27th at 2:00 PM

Official Opening: Nov. 28th at 7:00 PM

Kathy Bass Sensory-Friendly Performance Series: December 5th, 2:00 PM

Synopsis

A wingless angel, a desperate man on a bridge, and Christmas Eve. BTE Resident Artist Kimie Muroya's faithful new adaptation of It's A Wonderful Life will take you back to the Bedford Falls you first saw as child to re-live this timeless story of hope, family, and the different one life makes.

Tagline: A timeless story of hope, family, and the difference one life makes.

Adult Cast

George Bailey: Aaron White

Potter/Clarence/Ensemble: Ethan Jovanovic

Mary/Harry/Ensemble: Kimie Muroya

Sam/Ernie/Ensemble: Abigail Leffler

Mr. Gower/Mother/Mrs. Hatch/Ensemble: Elizabeth Dowd

Father/Uncle Billy/Ensemble: Rand Whipple

Violet/Ruth/Carter/Ensemble: Leta Marcellus

Rehearsal Swing: Emaley Rose, Tyler Borthwich

Child Cast, Red

Young George: Cole Clugston

Young Harry: Daniel Vogt

Young Violet: Stella Kile

Young Mary: Rosie Vogt

Peter Bailey: Shaela McCrone

Tommy Bailey: Ryann Francis

Janie Bailey: Amara Chang

ZuZu Bailey: Lucia Piatt

Star Ensemble: Jocelyn Rarig, Carson Feger

Child Cast, Green

Young George: Zoe Moffat

Young Harry: Victor Troychock

Young Violet: Stella Bailey

Young Mary: Margot Sutton Figueroa

Peter Bailey: Sean O'Rourke

Tommy Bailey: Grant Bailey

Janie Bailey: Charlee Hamilton

ZuZu Bailey: Fae Specht

Star Ensemble: Camilla Clayton, Ivy Faleski

Creative and Crew

Director: Amy Rene Byrne

Stage Manager: Rae Weber

Assistant Stage Manager: Elijah McBride

Costume Design: Räyya Gracy

Lighting Design: Hayley Garcia Parnell

Props Design and Scenic Shop and Facilities Manager: Gregor Gunelson

Set Design: Jonah Carleton

Sound Design: Phill Haney

Master Electrician: Dave Yezefski

Costume Shop Manager: Emily Weisgerber

Red Cast Youth Crew: Hazel Harrison, Rosie Turnbough

Green Cast Youth Crew: Aiden Kawas, Ainsley Eckroth

Webpage: https://www.bte.org/its-a-wonderful-life

Production Sponsor: Journey Bank

About Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble

Since 1978, Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble has been sharing professional theater with central and eastern Pennsylvania communities. BTE operates out of the Alvina Krause Theatre at 226 Center Street in Bloomsburg, PA.

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