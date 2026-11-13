My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble to Premiere New It'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Adaptation for Holiday Season
Elizabeth Dowd and Rand Whipple return to the BTE stage in the cast, alongside a double-cast group of young actors.
A new adaptation of It's A Wonderful Life will make its premiere as the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble's 2026 annual holiday show on Saturday, November 28th. Journey Bank returns as a longtime production sponsor.
BTE Resident Artist Kimie Muroya penned this adaptation of 'The Greatest Gift' by Philip Van Doren Stern, which Frank Capra also adapted into a film in 1946. BTE Resident Artist Amy Rene Byrne will direct. Both playwright and director promise a visually stunning adaptation that emphasizes the importance of community.
'When George Bailey (BTE Resident Artist Aaron White) fears he's lost it all, his guardian angel helps him reflect on all the good he's done for his community,' said Muroya. She loved writing the ending, 'where George's community rallies around him at the end. The kindness he gave out comes back to him in spades.' She is also excited for people to see the starry effect they use to represent guardian Clarence (returning guest artist Ethan Jovanovic) and his angelic cohort.
Audiences will also witness the return of Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble founding members Elizabeth Dowd and Rand Whipple to the BTE stage. They will play Mr. Gower/Mother/Mrs. Hatch/Ensemble and Father/Uncle Billy/Ensemble respectively. Current Resident Artist Abigail Leffler will play Sam/Ernie/Ensemble while Muroya will play Mary/Harry/Ensemble. The guest cast includes Leta Marcellus as Violet/Ruth/Carter/Ensemble, Emaley Rose and Tyler Borthwich as Rehearsal Swings.
BTE will also continue its tradition of double casting young actors as the child characters in its holiday shows. The red cast will feature Cole Clugston as Young George, Daniel Vogt as Young Harry, Stella Kile as Young Violet, Rosie Vogt as Young Mary, Shaela McCrone as Peter Bailey, Ryann Francis as Tommy Bailey, Amara Chang as Janie Bailey, Lucia Piatt as ZuZu Bailey, and Jocelyn Rarig and Carson Feger as members of the star ensemble.
Their green cast counterparts are Zoe Moffat as Young George, Victor Troychock as Young Harry, Stella Bailey as Young Violet, Margot Sutton Figueroa as Young Mary, Sean O'Rourke as Peter Bailey, Grant Bailey as Tommy Bailey, Charlee Hamilton as Janie Bailey, Fae Specht as ZuZu Bailey, and Camilla Clayton and Ivy Faleski as angels.
It's A Wonderful Life will open with the Food Drive Preview on Friday, November 27th at 2:00 PM. Admission is a canned or non-perishable food item. After the preview, BTE donates the food to the Bloomsburg Food Cupboard. There will be a Paid Preview at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 28th with the show officially opening that evening at 7:30 PM. Regular showtimes are 7:30 PM on Thursdays and Fridays, 2:00 and 7:30 PM on Saturdays, and 2:00 PM on Sundays, except on December 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, and 25th. For performance tickets or information about special performances and events, visit https://www.bte.org/its-a-wonderful-life.
Production Fact Sheet
It's a Wonderful Life
Adapted by Kimie Muroya 室屋季美恵
It's A Wonderful Life is based on the story, 'The Greatest Gift' by Philip Van Doren Stern, which is used by permission of the Greatest Gift Corporation
Directed by Amy Rene Byrne
Dates and Times
Nov. 27 — Dec. 27, 2026
7:30 PM on Thursdays and Fridays
2:00 and 7:30 PM on Saturdays
2:00 PM on Sundays
Special Performances
Preview: Nov. 27th at 2:00 PM
Official Opening: Nov. 28th at 7:00 PM
Kathy Bass Sensory-Friendly Performance Series: December 5th, 2:00 PM
Synopsis
A wingless angel, a desperate man on a bridge, and Christmas Eve. BTE Resident Artist Kimie Muroya's faithful new adaptation of It's A Wonderful Life will take you back to the Bedford Falls you first saw as child to re-live this timeless story of hope, family, and the different one life makes.
Tagline: A timeless story of hope, family, and the difference one life makes.
Adult Cast
George Bailey: Aaron White
Potter/Clarence/Ensemble: Ethan Jovanovic
Mary/Harry/Ensemble: Kimie Muroya
Sam/Ernie/Ensemble: Abigail Leffler
Mr. Gower/Mother/Mrs. Hatch/Ensemble: Elizabeth Dowd
Father/Uncle Billy/Ensemble: Rand Whipple
Violet/Ruth/Carter/Ensemble: Leta Marcellus
Rehearsal Swing: Emaley Rose, Tyler Borthwich
Child Cast, Red
Young George: Cole Clugston
Young Harry: Daniel Vogt
Young Violet: Stella Kile
Young Mary: Rosie Vogt
Peter Bailey: Shaela McCrone
Tommy Bailey: Ryann Francis
Janie Bailey: Amara Chang
ZuZu Bailey: Lucia Piatt
Star Ensemble: Jocelyn Rarig, Carson Feger
Child Cast, Green
Young George: Zoe Moffat
Young Harry: Victor Troychock
Young Violet: Stella Bailey
Young Mary: Margot Sutton Figueroa
Peter Bailey: Sean O'Rourke
Tommy Bailey: Grant Bailey
Janie Bailey: Charlee Hamilton
ZuZu Bailey: Fae Specht
Star Ensemble: Camilla Clayton, Ivy Faleski
Creative and Crew
Director: Amy Rene Byrne
Stage Manager: Rae Weber
Assistant Stage Manager: Elijah McBride
Costume Design: Räyya Gracy
Lighting Design: Hayley Garcia Parnell
Props Design and Scenic Shop and Facilities Manager: Gregor Gunelson
Set Design: Jonah Carleton
Sound Design: Phill Haney
Master Electrician: Dave Yezefski
Costume Shop Manager: Emily Weisgerber
Red Cast Youth Crew: Hazel Harrison, Rosie Turnbough
Green Cast Youth Crew: Aiden Kawas, Ainsley Eckroth
Webpage: https://www.bte.org/its-a-wonderful-life
Production Sponsor: Journey Bank
About Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble
Since 1978, Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble has been sharing professional theater with central and eastern Pennsylvania communities. BTE operates out of the Alvina Krause Theatre at 226 Center Street in Bloomsburg, PA.
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