Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra to Present Works by Black Women Composers in 2027 Concerts

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Whose music becomes part of history, and whose stories get left out? Black Pearl Chamber Orchestra is taking on that question with its Black Women Composers Initiative, a project celebrating the contributions of Black women to American orchestral music through live performances, new commissions and arrangements, conversations with artists, and an original podcast. Led by founder, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Jeri Lynne Johnson, the initiative brings historic and contemporary voices into the spotlight, creating opportunities for audiences to discover remarkable music while engaging directly with the composers and performers who bring it to life.

Made possible through a grant from The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage, the initiative responds to a significant omission in the historical record. Inspired by Black Composers Series: 1974-1978, a landmark recording project that introduced audiences and orchestras to Black composers but largely excluded women, Black Pearl is building a more inclusive picture of America's orchestral heritage. The project highlights the work of award-winning and emerging composers, connecting music from different generations and traditions while creating space for new artistic voices.

The 2027 performances feature two distinctive programs, presented at The Barnes Foundation and community venues throughout the region. Highlights include a world premiere by acclaimed composer Courtney Bryan inspired by the life of Rebecca Cox Jackson; a new arrangement of music from Scott Joplin's Treemonisha by composer and violinist Jannina Norpoth; a newly commissioned solo violin work by Jasmine Barnes; music by Grammy-nominated composer Valerie Coleman; and an orchestral suite by Kendrah Butler-Waters drawn from incidental music for Trapeta Mayson's play Dinner with Dinah.

The initiative extends beyond the concert settings. Following performances, composers, musicians, and audience members will take part in conversations and question-and-answer sessions, inviting the public into the creative process. Those discussions, together with professional recordings of the performances, will form the foundation of a new podcast, preserving the artists' perspectives and the questions, reflections and ideas sparked by the music. In this way, the project creates an ongoing platform for discovery and dialogue, ensuring that these stories reach audiences well beyond the performance dates.

Two performance programs offer audiences opportunities to encounter music that challenges traditional narratives of the orchestral canon while celebrating the artistic achievements of Black women across generations.

Program I

Friday, Feb. 5, at 6:30 pm

The Barnes Foundation

Saturday Feb. 6, at 6:30 pm

Salem Baptist Church of Abington

The February program brings together historical storytelling, a landmark work of Black American opera, and new music by contemporary composers.

Courtney Bryan - A world premiere inspired by Rebecca Cox Jackson, the 19th-century religious leader and spiritual figure.

Jannina Norpoth - A new arrangement of the Overture from Scott Joplin's Treemonisha, bringing music from Joplin's groundbreaking opera into a fresh orchestral setting.

Jasmine Barnes - A new solo violin work commissioned by Norpoth as part of her Puncture the Noise project, performed by Norpoth.

Program II

Friday, March 5, at 6:30 pm

The Barnes Foundation

Saturday March 6, at 6:30 pm

Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral

The March program explores the expressive range of contemporary Black women's composition, connecting celebrated concert works with music inspired by Philadelphia history.

Valerie Coleman - Seven O'Clock Shout, an orchestral anthem inspired by the tireless frontline workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kendrah Butler-Waters - An orchestral suite drawn from her music for Trapeta Mayson's play Dinner with Dinah, an immersive work centering an African-descended woman enslaved at Stenton Mansion in Germantown in the 18th century, bringing a little-known chapter of Philadelphia history into the concert experience.

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