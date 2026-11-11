My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Scott Northover, Molly Kerr and Chris Pucillo Will Headline Perth Comedy Night Raising Funds for Local Causes
Scott Northover will MC the line-up, which also includes Aaron Smyth, Josh Mason-Wood and Chris Pucillo, with the event starting at 8pm.
The Hyde Park Hotel is being taken over on November 13 – some of Perth's rising comedy talent is banding together for a night of stand-up to raise money for local community causes.
The Rotary Club of Northbridge is hosting a comedy night at the Hyde Park Hotel, bringing Raw Comedy national finalist Scott Northover together with Molly Kerr, Chris Pucillo, Aaron Smyth and Josh Mason-Wood.
Northover is MC, blending surreal one-liners with deep dives into life, love and the quirks of language.
South African-born Perth comedian Chris Pucillo draws on everything from growing up in 1990s South Africa to navigating suburban life in Perth. He combines sharp wit and storytelling with personal experiences, absurdity and social observation, creating a distinctive style on the Australian comedy scene.
Aaron Smyth comes to the Hydey fresh from winning the 2026 Next-Gen Comedy Championship, WA's live audience-voted competition for emerging comedians. Known for his dry wit, Smyth regularly performs on Perth's comedy circuit and has appeared in WA comedy showcases, at Fringe World and as both a stand-up comedian and MC at venues around Perth.
Yorkshire-born Josh Mason-Wood brings a distinctly British storytelling style to the line-up. Mason-Wood reached the semi-finals of the UK's prestigious So You Think You're Funny? competition and has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe. He combines observational comedy with highly personal stories, including his unconventional upbringing that included growing up on a boat.
Perth comedian, actor and writer Molly Kerr began performing stand-up in 2017 but took a four-year break when the baby she was carrying on stage started waking up mid-set. She returned to stand-up in 2021 and draws much of her comedy from parenting, everyday life and its absurdities, while her acting career includes numerous film and theatre roles.
The Rotary Club of Northbridge will direct all proceeds from the comedy night to its local community partners. The comedy starts 8pm, November 13. Tickets are $20 – book through Humanitix. The Hyde Park Hotel, 331 Bulwer Street (corner of Fitzgerald Street), West Perth.
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