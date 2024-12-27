Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards; HAIRSPRAY at HAMA, Crown Theatre Leads Best Musical!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This is the last chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Perth Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Perth Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Emma Krause - 40+ FABULOUS - FringeWorld 46%

Joe Louis Robinson - EUROVISIONARY - Downstairs at the Maj 34%

Mama Alto - MAMA ALTO: TRANSCENDENT - Downstairs at the Maj 21%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Thern Reynolds - HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre 25%

Jamie & Suzi Rolton - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale 18%

Sophie David - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players, Marloo Theatre 16%

Cameron Etherington - ANNIE - HAMA, Regal Theatre 12%

Connie Wetherilt - COMPANY - Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 9%

Jamie & Suzi Rolton - THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 9%

Michelle Ezzy - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Roleystone Theatre 8%

Matilda Jenkins - PETER PAN - Koorliny Arts Centre 4%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Marina Del Basso - HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre 24%

Cherie Alvaro - DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre 20%

Annette Stivaletta & Rachel Burgess - THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 15%

Kathryn Wackett and Eloise Carter - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players, Marloo Theatre 14%

Holly Sansalone - THE HOLLOW CAUSE - The Naval Store 6%

Dani Paxton - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale 6%

Marina Del Basso - ANNIE - HAMA, Regal Theatre 6%

Fran Gordon - EVITA - Stirling Players, Stirling Theatre 4%

Gail Reading - KISS ME, KATE - Gilbert and Sullivan Society 4%

Gail Reading and Veronica Hudson - THE GONDOLIERS - Gilbert and Sullivan Society, Dolphin Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Vincent Hooper - HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre 19%

Drew Anthony - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale 15%

Terence Smith - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players, Marloo Theatre 12%

Kieran Ridgeway - EVIL DEAD - Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 9%

Scott McArdle - SAME TIME NEXT WEEK - The Blue Room Theatre 8%

Drew Anthony - THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 8%

Andrew Baker - SHE LOVES ME - Liberty Theatre 7%

Olivia Collier - ANNIE - HAMA, Regal Theatre 6%

Keshet Kesh - THE HOLLOW CAUSE - KeshetWorks 5%

Michelle Ezzy - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Roleystone Theatre 5%

Blake Jenkins - PETER PAN - Koorliny Arts Centre 4%

David Nelson and Jane Anderson - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 3%



Best Direction Of A Play

Christopher Alvaro - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre 35%

Jonathan Rockefeller & Liesel Badorrek - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Regal Theatre 18%

Kate Champion - PRIMA FACIE - Black Swan 17%

Vanessa Jensen - SWEET ROAD - Melville Theatre 7%

Fiona Blakeley + Fiona Wildsmith - TIME AFTER TIME - Fifi Productions 6%

Barry Park - THE LISBON TRAVIATA - Garrick Theatre 6%

Karin Stafflund - LOST IN YONKERS - Roxy Lane Theatre 6%

Maitland Schnaars - BROTHERS WRECK - Yirra Yaakin, Subiaco Arts Centre 5%



Best Ensemble

HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre 21%

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale 13%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players 10%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Koorliny Arts Centre 8%

EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL - Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 8%

ANNIE - HAMA, Crown Theatre 7%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 7%

THE HOLLOW CAUSE - KeshetWorks 5%

SAME TIME NEXT WEEK - The Blue Room Theatre 5%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Roleystone Theatre 4%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Regal Theatre 3%

COMPANY - Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 3%

SHE LOVES ME - Liberty Theatre 3%

SONGBIRD - Yirra Yaakin 1%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Garrick Theatre 1%

THE CHILDREN - Black Swan 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Drew Anthony and Richard Timms - THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 23%

Shelly Miller - EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL - Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 18%

Chloe Palliser - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre 15%

Devlin Turbin - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players 15%

Richard Timms & Drew Anthony - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale 11%

Kristie Smith - SAME TIME NEXT WEEK - The Blue Room Theatre 10%

Dean Gratwick - THE HOLLOW CAUSE - The Naval Store 7%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Harry Oliff - HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre 25%

Tim How - THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 19%

Tara Oorjitham - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Marloo Theatre 14%

Jasper Cruden - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Limelight Theatre 10%

Jackson Harper Griggs - SAME TIME NEXT WEEK - The Blue Room Theatre 9%

Akari Komoto - THE HOLLOW CAUSE - KeshetWorks 8%

Taui Pinker - COMPANY - Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 6%

Taui Pinker - ANNIE - HAMA, Regal Theatre 5%

Joshua Haines - SHE LOVES ME - Liberty Theatre 4%



Best Musical

HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre 21%

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale 15%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players 12%

EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL - Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 9%

ANNIE - HAMA, Regal Theatre 8%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 7%

SAME TIME NEXT WEEK - The Blue Room Theatre 6%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Roleystone Theatre 5%

THE HOLLOW CAUSE - KeshetWorks 5%

SHE LOVES ME - Liberty Theatre 3%

COMPANY - Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 3%

SLEEPING BEAUTY - Zealous Productions, The Regal Theatre 2%

WE WILL ROCK YOU - Stray Cats, Mandurah Performing arts Centre 2%

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Roleystone Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

LADY MACBETH PLAYS WING DEFENCE - Crash Theatre, Town Hall 24%

SAME TIME NEXT WEEK - The Blue Room Theatre 17%

THE HOLLOW CAUSE - The Naval Store 17%

A SIMPLE GIFT - Roleystone Theatre 12%

21 HEARTS - Theatre 180 11%

TIME AFTER TIME - FiFi Productions 11%

NOT A BORING LIFE - Playlovers, The Actors Hub 7%



Best Performer In A Musical

Paige Fallu - HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre 15%

Ethan Churchill - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale 14%

Escher Roe - EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL - Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 8%

Kate Sisley - THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 7%

Christopher Alvaro - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Roleystone Theatre 7%

Rob Palmer - HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre 6%

Amberly Cull - SAME TIME NEXT WEEK - The Blue Room Theatre 6%

Danielle Batista - EVITA - Stirling Players, Stirling Theatre 5%

Amy Fortnum - SHE LOVES ME - Liberty Theatre 4%

Greg Jarema - THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 4%

Aaron Lucas - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players 4%

Felix Malcolm - YOUNG FRANKESTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players, Marloo theatre 4%

Tory Kendrick - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale 3%

Tatum Stafford - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Marloo Theatre 3%

Kesley Cruse - THE HOLLOW CAUSE - The Naval Store 2%

Helen Kerr - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players, Marloo Theatre 2%

Jason Nettle - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Roleystone Theatre 2%

Andre David - THE HOLLOW CAUSE - KeshetWorks 2%

Nick Pages-Oliver - SAME TIME NEXT WEEK - The Blue Room Theatre 1%

Vin Trikeriotis - THE HOLLOW CAUSE - The Naval Store 1%

Sam Rabbone - THE HOLLOW CAUSE - The Naval Store 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Matthew Walford - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre 19%

Tatum Stafford - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre 17%

Heather Mitchell - RGB, OF MANY ONE - Black Swan 13%

Alan Gill - TIME AFTER TIME - Fifi Productions 11%

Sophia Forrest - PRIMA FACIE - Black Swan 11%

Rebecca Davis - 21 HEARTS - Theatre 180 11%

Suzannah Churchman - TOP GIRLS - GRADS, Stirling Theatre 6%

Madelaine Page - SWEET ROAD - Melville Theatre Company 6%

Jaimee Peasley - TIME AFTER TIME - Fifi Productions 5%



Best Play

DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre 37%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Regal Theatre 21%

PRIMA FACIE - Black Swan 14%

21 HEARTS - Theatre 180 11%

THE CHILDREN - Black Swan 8%

SWEET ROAD - Melville Theatre Company 5%

TIME AFTER TIME - Fifi Productions 4%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Drew Anthony - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale 20%

Aaron Lucas - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players, Marloo Theatre 20%

Peter Carr and Christopher Alvaro - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre 17%

Luke Miller - EVIL DEAD - Limelight Theatre 13%

Bryan Woltjen - SAME TIME NEXT WEEK - The Blue Room Theatre 13%

Drew Anthony - THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 12%

Mark Nicholson - DEEP BLUE SEA - Melville Theatre Company 4%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jordan Gibbs - THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 20%

Christopher Alvaro - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre 18%

Chris McRae - EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL - Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 18%

Jordan Gibbs - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale 11%

Devlin Turbin - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players, Marloo Theatre 11%

Nate Edmondson - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Regal Theatre 10%

Matthew Pountney - THE HOLLOW CAUSE - KeshetWorks 9%

Alan Gill - SWEET ROAD - Melville Theatre Company 4%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Zak Rolton - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale 10%

John Berry - HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre 10%

Jacob Steen - HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre 9%

Rp van der Westhuizen - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players, Marloo Theatre 6%

Matthew Walford - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Roleystone Theatre 5%

Izzi Green - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale 5%

Christopher Tierney - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale 4%

Rp van der Westhuizen - ANNIE - HAMA, Regal Theatre 4%

Charlie Darlington - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players, Marloo Theatre 4%

Tim How - HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre 3%

Lucy Goodrick - THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 3%

Sarah McCabe - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players 3%

Lainey O'Sullivan - SHE LOVES ME - Liberty Theatre 3%

Tyler Jacob Jones - THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 3%

Courtney Henri - SAME TIME NEXT WEEK - The Blue Room Theatre 3%

Luke Miller - THE HOLLOW CAUSE - The Naval Store 3%

Tristan McInnes - SAME TIME NEXT WEEK - The Blue Room Theatre 3%

Grace Johnson - COMPANY - Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 3%

Connie Wetherilt - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players, Marloo Theatre 3%

Madeleine Shaw - COMPANY - Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 2%

Retha Agenbach - THE HOLLOW CAUSE - The Naval Store 2%

Helen Kerr - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players 2%

Elizabeth Croft - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Roleystone Theatre 2%

Noah Skape - THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 2%

Sarah McCabe - THE HOLLOW CAUSE - The Naval Store 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Matthew Jones - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre 30%

Kylie Calwell - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Garrick Theatre 23%

Nathan Breedt - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre 18%

Jamie Jewell - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre 15%

Sarah House - LOST IN YONKERS - Roxy Lane Theatre 14%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre 24%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 23%

ANNIE - HAMA, Regal Theatre 18%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Regal Theatre 15%

SLEEPING BEAUTY - Zealous Productions, The Regal Theatre 9%

WILFRED GORDON MCDONAL PARTRIDGE - Spare Parts Puppet Theatre 5%

PILLOW FIGHT - Spare Parts Puppet Theatre 3%

HARE BRAINED - Spare Parts Puppet Theatre 2%

SLAPDASH GALAXY - Awesome Festival, State Theatre Centre of WA 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Crown Theatre 19%

Planet Royale 18%

Darlington Theatre Players, Marloo Theatre 15%

Koorliny Arts Centre 13%

The Blue Room Theatre 10%

Regal Theatre 8%

Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 7%

Roleystone Theatre 5%

Stirling Players, Stirling Theatre, Innaloo 3%

Murray Music and Drama, Pinjarra Civic Centre 2%

Irish Theatre Players 1%



