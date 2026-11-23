"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
First Standings Announced For 2026 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT Leads Best Musical
Voting is open through December 31st.
The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.
Winners will be announced in January!
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
See a mistake? Please let us know here.
2026 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards - Current Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jamie and Suzi Rolton - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Planet Royale 54%
Breanne Lucas - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Darlington Theatre Players 24%
Sophie David and Jemima Lee - ROCK OF AGES - Darlington Theatre Players 23%
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Annette Stivaletta - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Planet Royale 52%
Sarah McCabe - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Darlington Theatre Players 32%
Eli Carter - ROCK OF AGES - Darlington Theatre Players 16%
Best Direction Of A Musical
Drew Anthony - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Planet Royale 52%
Devlin Turbin - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Darlington Theatre Players 24%
Terence Smith - ROCK OF AGES - Darlington Theatre Players 24%
Best Direction Of A Play
Drew Anthony - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Heath Ledger Theatre, State Theatre Centre of WA 54%
Harrison Ricci - CLUE: ON STAGE - Darlington Theatre Players 46%
Best Ensemble
MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Planet Royale 47%
CLUE: ON STAGE - Darlington Theatre Players 29%
SCHOOL OF ROCK - Darlington Theatre Players 18%
ROCK OF AGES - Darlington Theatre Players 6%
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
TRISTAN MILDENHALL - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Planet Royale 43%
Devlin Turbin - CLUE: ON STAGE - Darlington Theatre Players 28%
Matthew Roberts - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Darlington Theatre Players 18%
Devlin Turbin - ROCK OF AGES - Darlington Theatre Players 11%
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Zac Skelton - ROCK OF AGES - Darlington Theatre Players 57%
Jasper Cruden - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Darlington Theatre Players 43%
Best Musical
MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Planet Royale 56%
SCHOOL OF ROCK - Darlington Theatre Players 26%
ROCK OF AGES - Darlington Theatre Players 18%
Best Performer In A Musical
CHRIS MCCAFFERTY - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Planet Royale 27%
Holly Easterbrook - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Planet Royale 26%
Oliver Temby - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Darlington Theatre Players 21%
Clara Lee - ROCK OF AGES - Darlington Theatre Players 14%
Sarah McCabe - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Darlington Theatre Players 10%
Adam Giltrow - ROCK OF AGES - Darlington Theatre Players 2%
Best Performer In A Play
Chloe-Jean Vincent - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Heath Ledger Theatre, State Theatre Centre of WA 31%
Andreas D'Angelo - CLUE: ON STAGE - Darlington Theatre Players 19%
Phil Bedworth - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Heath Ledger Theatre, State Theatre Centre of WA 18%
Liz Croft - CLUE: ON STAGE - Darlington Theatre Players 17%
Verity Lux - CLUE: ON STAGE - Darlington Theatre Players 14%
Tom Rankin - CLUE: ON STAGE - Darlington Theatre Players 1%
Best Play
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Heath Ledger Theatre, State Theatre Centre of WA 52%
CLUE: ON STAGE - Darlington Theatre Players 48%
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Drew Anthony & Aquixel Studios - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Planet Royale 43%
Luke Miller - CLUE: ON STAGE - Darlington Theatre Players 27%
Aaron Lucas and Zac Moloney - ROCK OF AGES - Darlington Theatre Players 18%
Devlin Turbin - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Darlington Theatre Players 12%
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jordan Gibbs - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Planet Royale 52%
Guy Jackson - ROCK OF AGES - Darlington Theatre Players 48%
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ethan Battle - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Planet Royale 29%
Connie Wetherilt - ROCK OF AGES - Darlington Theatre Players 22%
Jamie Rolton - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Planet Royale 18%
Steve Moloney - ROCK OF AGES - Darlington Theatre Players 13%
Jake Tolich - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Planet Royale 10%
Luke Miller - ROCK OF AGES - Darlington Theatre Players 7%
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Teah Steward - CLUE: ON STAGE - Darlington Theatre Players 39%
Jamie Jewell - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Heath Ledger Theatre, State Theatre Centre of WA 35%
Holly Easterbrook - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Heath Ledger Theatre, State Theatre Centre of WA 26%
Favorite Local Theatre
Marloo Theatre, Darlington Theatre Players 49%
Planet Royale 41%
Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 10%
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