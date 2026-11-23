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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards - Current Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jamie and Suzi Rolton - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Planet Royale 54%

Breanne Lucas - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Darlington Theatre Players 24%

Sophie David and Jemima Lee - ROCK OF AGES - Darlington Theatre Players 23%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Annette Stivaletta - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Planet Royale 52%

Sarah McCabe - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Darlington Theatre Players 32%

Eli Carter - ROCK OF AGES - Darlington Theatre Players 16%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Drew Anthony - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Planet Royale 52%

Devlin Turbin - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Darlington Theatre Players 24%

Terence Smith - ROCK OF AGES - Darlington Theatre Players 24%

Best Direction Of A Play

Drew Anthony - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Heath Ledger Theatre, State Theatre Centre of WA 54%

Harrison Ricci - CLUE: ON STAGE - Darlington Theatre Players 46%

Best Ensemble

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Planet Royale 47%

CLUE: ON STAGE - Darlington Theatre Players 29%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Darlington Theatre Players 18%

ROCK OF AGES - Darlington Theatre Players 6%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

TRISTAN MILDENHALL - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Planet Royale 43%

Devlin Turbin - CLUE: ON STAGE - Darlington Theatre Players 28%

Matthew Roberts - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Darlington Theatre Players 18%

Devlin Turbin - ROCK OF AGES - Darlington Theatre Players 11%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Zac Skelton - ROCK OF AGES - Darlington Theatre Players 57%

Jasper Cruden - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Darlington Theatre Players 43%

Best Musical

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Planet Royale 56%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Darlington Theatre Players 26%

ROCK OF AGES - Darlington Theatre Players 18%

Best Performer In A Musical

CHRIS MCCAFFERTY - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Planet Royale 27%

Holly Easterbrook - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Planet Royale 26%

Oliver Temby - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Darlington Theatre Players 21%

Clara Lee - ROCK OF AGES - Darlington Theatre Players 14%

Sarah McCabe - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Darlington Theatre Players 10%

Adam Giltrow - ROCK OF AGES - Darlington Theatre Players 2%

Best Performer In A Play

Chloe-Jean Vincent - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Heath Ledger Theatre, State Theatre Centre of WA 31%

Andreas D'Angelo - CLUE: ON STAGE - Darlington Theatre Players 19%

Phil Bedworth - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Heath Ledger Theatre, State Theatre Centre of WA 18%

Liz Croft - CLUE: ON STAGE - Darlington Theatre Players 17%

Verity Lux - CLUE: ON STAGE - Darlington Theatre Players 14%

Tom Rankin - CLUE: ON STAGE - Darlington Theatre Players 1%

Best Play

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Heath Ledger Theatre, State Theatre Centre of WA 52%

CLUE: ON STAGE - Darlington Theatre Players 48%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Drew Anthony & Aquixel Studios - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Planet Royale 43%

Luke Miller - CLUE: ON STAGE - Darlington Theatre Players 27%

Aaron Lucas and Zac Moloney - ROCK OF AGES - Darlington Theatre Players 18%

Devlin Turbin - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Darlington Theatre Players 12%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jordan Gibbs - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Planet Royale 52%

Guy Jackson - ROCK OF AGES - Darlington Theatre Players 48%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Ethan Battle - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Planet Royale 29%

Connie Wetherilt - ROCK OF AGES - Darlington Theatre Players 22%

Jamie Rolton - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Planet Royale 18%

Steve Moloney - ROCK OF AGES - Darlington Theatre Players 13%

Jake Tolich - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Planet Royale 10%

Luke Miller - ROCK OF AGES - Darlington Theatre Players 7%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Teah Steward - CLUE: ON STAGE - Darlington Theatre Players 39%

Jamie Jewell - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Heath Ledger Theatre, State Theatre Centre of WA 35%

Holly Easterbrook - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Heath Ledger Theatre, State Theatre Centre of WA 26%

Favorite Local Theatre

Marloo Theatre, Darlington Theatre Players 49%

Planet Royale 41%

Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 10%

The race is on for the Perth Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT Planet Royale 56% 2 SCHOOL OF ROCK Darlington Theatre Players 26% 3 ROCK OF AGES Darlington Theatre Players 18% Best Play 1 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Heath Ledger Theatre, State Theatre Centre of WA 52% 2 CLUE: ON STAGE Darlington Theatre Players 48% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Marloo Theatre, Darlington Theatre Players 49% 2 Planet Royale 41% 3 Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 10% Best Performer In A Musical 1 CHRIS MCCAFFERTY - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT Planet Royale 27% 2 Holly Easterbrook - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT Planet Royale 26% 3 Oliver Temby - SCHOOL OF ROCK Darlington Theatre Players 21% 4 Clara Lee - ROCK OF AGES Darlington Theatre Players 14% 5 Sarah McCabe - SCHOOL OF ROCK Darlington Theatre Players 10% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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