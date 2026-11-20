NEW! Perth Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Perth & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

13 First Nations arts professionals have participated in the 2026 Dhiraamalang: Wesfarmers First Nations Arts Leadership Program at the National Gallery of Australia. Each year, the Dhiraamalang: Wesfarmers First Nations Arts Leadership Program provides an opportunity for First Nations arts professionals from across Australia to participate in a 10-day intensive residential program to build leadership skills, strengthen professional networks and share knowledge and experience across the arts and cultural sector.

Established in 2010, the Dhiraamalang: Wesfarmers First Nations Arts Leadership Program has played a leading role in building capacity within the arts sector, providing professional development, cultural immersion and mentorship for First Nations arts professionals. With the 2026 cohort, the program's alumni network will grow to 165 participants.

Participants of the 2026 Program:

Leitha Assan, Kala Lagaw Ya people

Acting Program Manager, Culture, Art and Heritage Program, Torres Strait Regional Authority, TSI/Qld

Logan Bobongie, Wakka Wakka people & Australian South Sea Islander

Ocean Pathways Education Producer, University of Queensland Art Museum, Qld

Michelle Broun, Yindjibarndi people

Independent Curator and Research Fellow, WA

Rachel Bywaters, K/Gamilaroi people

Program Officer, Aboriginal Art Co, Qld

Carly Dodd, Kaurna, Narungga and Ngarrindjeri peoples

Artistic Director Kurdinthi, SA

Daniel Dow, Meriam Mir people

Repatriation Project Officer, Queensland Museum, Qld

Alinta Maguire, Gamilaraay and Ngiyampaa peoples

First Nations Curator, Murray Art Museum, NSW

Dylan Mooney, Yuwi, Meriam Mir peoples and Australian South Sea Islander

Assistant Curator, Artspace Mackay, Qld

Iesha Smith, Eastern Arrernte, Warrumungu & Larrakia peoples

Gallery Sales and Administration Officer, Tangentyere Artists Aboriginal Art Centre, NT

Georgia Somers, Nyeri Nyeri, Kamilaroi, Batjila peoples

First Nations Arts Leadership Coordinator, National Gallery of Australia, ACT

Genevieve Sullivan, Gundungurra people

Conservator of Indigenous Art, National Gallery of Victoria, Vic

Arabella Walker, Wulli Wulli people

Assistant Producer, Queensland Museum, Qld

Clare Williams, Wiradjuri people

Assistant Producer, Queensland Museum, Qld

This year, the 10-day program took place in Magandjin/Meeanjin/Brisbane and Kamberri/Canberra and offered opportunities for the participants to be immersed in intensive cultural and professional development and leadership training. They heard from industry specialists and former alumni of the program including Dr Kimberley Moulton, Franchesca Cubillo and Wesley Enoch.

Tina Baum (Gulumirrgin (Larrakia)/Wardaman/Karajarri peoples), Head Curator, First Nations Art, National Gallery: 'The National Gallery and Wesfarmers Arts established the Dhiraamalang: Wesfarmers First Nations Arts Leadership Program in 2010 to address the growing but still relatively small percentage of First Nations Arts professionals participating in the arts sector. With Wesfarmers Arts' support, the program is an invaluable opportunity for participants to engage with industry professionals, and each other, to develop essential leadership skills relevant to the arts sector. We are proud to welcome the 2026 cohort and celebrate the growing national network of First Nations arts leaders fostered through the program.'

The Dhiraamalang: Wesfarmers First Nations Arts Leadership Program is a key pillar of the partnership between the National Gallery and its First Nations Arts Partner, Wesfarmers Arts. Since 2009, the partnership has supported the celebration and sharing of First Nations art and culture, as well as professional development and mentorship for First Nations artists and arts workers.

Rob Scott, Managing Director, Wesfarmers: 'Our partnership with the National Gallery has endured because it is built on a shared belief in the extraordinary significance of First Nations art and culture, and in the people who care for, interpret and share it. Over many years, that partnership has helped bring the work of First Nations artists to audiences in Australia and around the world, while Dhiraamalang is helping build a new generation of First Nations curators and arts professionals. These are the people who will shape and lead our cultural collections and institutions in the years ahead, both here and internationally.'

The participants graduated from the program on Friday 30 October 2026 and were joined by 2026 graduates of Wayanha: First Nations Advanced Leadership Program: Kelli Cole, Simon Carmichael, Sebastian Goldspink and Matt Poll and the Nguluway Dhuluyarra: Fellowship to the Netherlands graduates: Tina Baum (2024) and Glenn Iseger-Pilkington (2026).

Launched in 2025, Wayanha builds on Dhiraamalang by supporting experienced First Nations arts leaders to further advance their leadership skills through a blend of local, national and international engagement opportunities, mentorship and peer-to-peer learning. The program is generously supported by Major Patrons Heather and Malcolm Crompton.

The race is on for the Perth Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT Planet Royale 56% 2 SCHOOL OF ROCK Darlington Theatre Players 26% 3 ROCK OF AGES Darlington Theatre Players 18% Best Play 1 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Heath Ledger Theatre, State Theatre Centre of WA 52% 2 CLUE: ON STAGE Darlington Theatre Players 48% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Marloo Theatre, Darlington Theatre Players 49% 2 Planet Royale 41% 3 Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 10% Best Performer In A Musical 1 CHRIS MCCAFFERTY - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT Planet Royale 27% 2 Holly Easterbrook - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT Planet Royale 26% 3 Oliver Temby - SCHOOL OF ROCK Darlington Theatre Players 21% 4 Clara Lee - ROCK OF AGES Darlington Theatre Players 14% 5 Sarah McCabe - SCHOOL OF ROCK Darlington Theatre Players 10% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming