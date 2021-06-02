Spencer T Gayden Named Company Member at Placer Repertory Theater

Rocklin local, Spencer T Gayden, officially became a Company Member of Placer Repertory Theater as of June 1, 2021. Spencer was raised in Placer County and is a recent graduate of William Jessup University with a BA in Theatre. When not performing in Placer Rep productions, his title is Digital and Social Media Director, and his responsibilities include shooting and editing digital projects, as well as maintaining Placer Rep's presence in social media, such as Twitter and Instagram.

Spencer Gayden first came to Placer Repertory Theater's attention when he submitted his headshot, link to a video, and a resume, along with his email cover letter to audition for the event: New Beginnings: A new play about the historic Placer County Roundhouses - NAME THAT PLAY!

"The moment I read Spencer's very professional and thoughtful cover letter, and watched the digital recording of his monologue, I knew we'd work together on some production in the future," said Producing Artistic Director Teresa Stirling Forsyth. As fate would have it, Spencer Gayden was recently cast in the upcoming performances of New Beginnings to be held July 31 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at William Jessup University in Rocklin California.

"In theatre we always strive to learn and improve, so I was overjoyed to join the PRT mentorship program to continue to hone my craft and my skills. And that joy only grew when I was offered company membership; a chance to be a part of the great work, truthful storytelling, and meaningful process Placer Rep has to offer. I can't think of a better way to find my footing and make my start as a professional in this great industry," said Spencer.

Spencer T Gayden, born in San Diego California, moved to Placer County at the age of seven, where he discovered his love of theatre while attending Horizon Charter School. Spencer received several academic and theatrical scholarships to attend William Jessup University, where he graduated in May 2021 with his B.A. in Theatre. For five years, Spencer has been an instructor and director with Royal Stage Christian Performing Arts, and he also manages social and digital media for local education non-profit IntelliBricks and has worked for the character company Sevilla Magic FX as a werewolf, Black Panther, a Jedi, The Grinch, Iron Man, Kylo Ren, and a Stormtrooper. Recently, audiences saw Spencer in an original musical with Curious Theatre Works, a small local experimental theatre group. While at William Jessup University, he enjoyed performing roles such as Howard Bevans in Picnic, Professor Plum in Clue, and Ben Gunn in Treasure Island. Upon graduation in May 2021, Spencer joined the Mentorship program at Placer Repertory Theater, and as of June 1, is a company member appointed to the position of Digital & Social Media Director. His first major role with PRT is as a member of the ensemble cast for New Beginnings: a new play about the historic Placer County roundhouses, which performs in July 2021.