"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Review: URINETOWN at Revolution Stage
Fulfills the Three E's: Entertainment, Energetic, Enthusiasm. Urinetown is an Audience Pleaser.
From the opening number to the finale, this lively Tony-Award-winning musical is pure entertainment. Greg Kotis and Mark Hollman are the creators.
The stage comes alive at rise. A group of live musicians--winds and percussion conducted by Music Director Chuck Peery at the piano--accompany the most energetic ensemble I've seen in years. Bravo to Choreographer Nathan Wilson and Director James Owens for designing and executing this wonderful production in a limited performing area.
The show--which has been described as an absurdist political satire--is set in a dystopian city suffering from a 20-year drought. Water is so scarce that private toilets are outlawed, and public restrooms are controlled by a corrupt company--Urine Good Company. Brutal police enforce UGC's required-by-law "fee to pee," sending lawbreakers to a mysterious penal colony called "Urinetown." Bobby Strong, a urinal attendant whose own father has been sent to the colony, starts a rebellion. Meanwhile, he falls in love with the daughter of UGC's tyrannical owner.
That's enough of the story for now. See it for yourself. Urinetown runs through November 29. Tickets are available online at revolutionstagecompany.com.
From my POV as an audience member, I was impressed by the commitment of each actor to the show and to their roles. That commitment is palpable. Although it's too large a cast to call out each actor--you all deserve praise--I must at least mention the principals by name: Carlos Garcia (Bobby Strong), Leilani Baldwin (Hope Cladwell), Rebecca McWilliams (Penelope Pennywise), Paul Crane (Caldwell B. Cladwell), Willie Eide (Officer Lockstock), and Grace Carey (Little Sally).
Please don't let the title deter you. It's satire.
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