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From the opening number to the finale, this lively Tony-Award-winning musical is pure entertainment. Greg Kotis and Mark Hollman are the creators.

The stage comes alive at rise. A group of live musicians--winds and percussion conducted by Music Director Chuck Peery at the piano--accompany the most energetic ensemble I've seen in years. Bravo to Choreographer Nathan Wilson and Director James Owens for designing and executing this wonderful production in a limited performing area.

The show--which has been described as an absurdist political satire--is set in a dystopian city suffering from a 20-year drought. Water is so scarce that private toilets are outlawed, and public restrooms are controlled by a corrupt company--Urine Good Company. Brutal police enforce UGC's required-by-law "fee to pee," sending lawbreakers to a mysterious penal colony called "Urinetown." Bobby Strong, a urinal attendant whose own father has been sent to the colony, starts a rebellion. Meanwhile, he falls in love with the daughter of UGC's tyrannical owner.

That's enough of the story for now. See it for yourself. Urinetown runs through November 29. Tickets are available online at revolutionstagecompany.com.

From my POV as an audience member, I was impressed by the commitment of each actor to the show and to their roles. That commitment is palpable. Although it's too large a cast to call out each actor--you all deserve praise--I must at least mention the principals by name: Carlos Garcia (Bobby Strong), Leilani Baldwin (Hope Cladwell), Rebecca McWilliams (Penelope Pennywise), Paul Crane (Caldwell B. Cladwell), Willie Eide (Officer Lockstock), and Grace Carey (Little Sally).

Please don't let the title deter you. It's satire.

The race is on for the Palm Springs Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE THE BENT 26% 2 PIPPIN Revolution Stage Company 17% 3 EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL Revolution Stage Company 14% 4 RENT Revolution Stage Company 6% 5 ADDAMS FAMILY Desert Theatricals 6% Best Play 1 COCKROACHES Revolution Stage Company 17% 2 DOG SEES GOD THE BENT 12% 3 THE INHERITANCE PART 2 THE BENT 11% 4 ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre 11% 5 THE INHERITANCE PART 1 THE BENT 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Revolution Stage Company 36% 2 THE BENT 25% 3 Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre 10% 4 Palm Canyon Theatre 8% 5 Desert Theatricals 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jason Mannino - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE THE BENT 22% 2 Abby Kapadia - EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL Revolution Stage Company 11% 3 Julian Perez - EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL Revolution Stage Company 10% 4 Joseph Portoles - RENT Revolution Stage Company 5% 5 Charles Herrera - ADDAMS FAMILY Desert Theatricals 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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