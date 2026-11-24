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SISTER ACT: A DIVINE MUSICAL COMEDY (SISTER ACT) at Desert Theatreworks (DTW) is a rollicking production, cleverly staged, that will almost certainly leave attendees feeling cheerful. The audience members the night I attended clapped wildly and clearly appreciated the performers who were weaving through the aisles dancing and singing. The evening was a great deal of fun.

The new seating arrangement at the DTW main stage.

First a word about the new set-up in the main stage area. The seats used to be arranged in a standard theater layout. Now, the seats are located on either side of round tables that are just big enough to hold a drink and snacks, setting up a cabaret atmosphere. I sat in the second row, with an aisle behind me. Not only could I see between seated patrons in the first row — at less than five feet tall, that’s a big deal for me — but the actors passed through the area behind me singing and dancing. At least for those of us lucky enough to be sitting towards the front or near the side aisles, we were able to readily engage with the show. In addition to the change to cabaret seating, DTW has added a new section to the stage, making it suitable for reasonably large cast productions, which this is. I very much enjoyed the new setup and the new stage.

For those unfamiliar with the Whoopi Goldberg motion picture that was later developed into a Broadway musical by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater (music and lyrics, respectively), the story is definitely not Shakespeare. I consider the book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner to be meh and predictable. Nevertheless, the show is thoroughly enjoyable, with corny jokes and cheerful music. I did not want to see a Shakespeare tragedy or anything else serious; at this time of year, I suspect most other people also want singing and laughs. DTW’s production of SISTER ACT: A DIVINE MUSICAL COMEDY will give them that in buckets.

On to the production itself: The show was stolen by two performers, first, by the lead, Demoria “Kornbread Jete” Williams, as Deloris, the Whoopi Goldberg role. Ms. Williams is a professional actor, singer, comedian and drag artist who is fabulous at hilarious, over-the-top faces and body movements. (According to her web site, Ms. Williams is a transgender woman — to my knowledge, the first transgender performer to appear at DTW). DTW veteran Bonny Link (playing Sister Mary Lazarus), who, according to the program, began performing at age 83, also does plenty of scene stealing. Karen Schmitt, a DTW veteran, makes a welcome return after several years of theatrical semi-retirement. She was a late replacement as the Mother Superior and had only a short period to prepare. She is always great in every role, including this one.

Curtain Calls

The technical aspects of the show are fabulous. Lance Phillips (DTW’s artistic director) designed a terrific set of projections and, along with director Shel Safir, a great set of props. Christopher Clinie’s sets and Lance Phillips’ and Jana Baumann’s costumes colorfully evoke the 1970’s.

While I feel that some of the performers’ singing, dancing, and acting aren’t up to DTW’s usual standard, the production is enjoyable and entertaining. The music keeps the audience clapping and dancing in their seats. Indeed, the audience members seemed to be having a rollicking good time, and obviously do not share any negative views that I have expressed.

The rest of the cast, according to the latest version of the program, consists of, as the sisters: Jana Baumann, Ace Bautwall, Char Hecht, Christina “Chris” Bayma, Lisa Lincoln, Crystal Pasztor, Tess Phillips-Martinez, and Kallista Lanterman. As the bad guys: Erik “Milo” Milosevich, D. Wesley Spencer, Andrew Abril, Joshua Friedman, and Aaron Hadley. E. Talley II plays Eddie, the police officer. Herb Schultz plays the monsignor.

The production team consists of Shel Safir (director), Ron Phillips (CEO), Brian Alec Thom (musical director), Britt Pannell (choreographer), Ace Rockwell & Crystal Pasztor (dance captains), Lance Phillips & Demoria Williams (additional staging), Cameron Knowles (lighting), Maddox Phillips (sound design), Tess Phillips and Kallista Lanterman (assistant stage managers), Austin Spencer-Trienen (lighting board operator), Raul Valenzuela (special assistant and box office manager), and Brad Albion (volunteer coordinator).

More curtain calls (Herb Schultz, Demoria “Kornbread Jete” Williams, and Karen

Schmitt.)

Desert Theatreworks is located at the Indio Performing Arts Center, 45175 Fargo Street, Indio, CA 92201. SISTER ACT: A DIVINE MUSICAL COMEDY will run from now through Sunday, November 29, 2026. Run time is approximately two hours and 25 minutes, including intermission. Evening performances (Tuesday, November 24th; Friday, November 27th; and Saturday, November 28th) begin at 7:30 p.m. Matinees (Saturday, November 28th and Sunday, November 29th) begin at 2 p.m. Purchase tickets ($44-$52) and obtain further information at www.dtworks.org or https://dtworks.thundertix.com/events/264325, or call (760) 980-1455. In my opinion, the show is suitable for ages twelve and up, although the ticket site says ten and up.

The rest of DTW’s 2026-27 season consists of:

PETER PAN GOES WRONG (Dec 11, 2026 - Jan 3, 2027). From the Olivier-nominated team behind Broadway's The Play That Goes Wrong, this screwball comedy follows the hapless Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society as they attempt to stage J.M. Barrie's beloved Peter Pan. What could possibly go wrong?

STEEL MAGNOLIAS (Jan 15, 2027 — Jan 31, 2027). Robert Harling's masterpiece about the women in Truvy's Louisiana beauty shop, where they gossip, bicker, celebrate, and grieve their way through life. Laughs abound, but so do tears.

CLUE: ON STAGE (Feb 12, 2027 — Feb 28, 2027). Desert Theatreworks says good-bye to Tim Curry in the madcap murder mystery based on his 1985 film and the board game that has been entertaining children and adults for decades. A group of mysterious strangers arrive at Boddy Manor planning a relaxing weekend, but someone wants someone else dead.

9 to 5: THE MUSICAL (Mar 12, 2027 - Apr 4, 2027). Desert Theatreworks honors Dolly Parton, who wrote the score for the musical and starred in the movie upon which the musical is based. Three fed up women decide to teach their obnoxious, chauvinistic boss a lesson by holding him prisoner.

The race is on for the Palm Springs Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE THE BENT 20% 2 PIPPIN Revolution Stage Company 16% 3 RENT Revolution Stage Company 14% 4 EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL Revolution Stage Company 11% 5 ADDAMS FAMILY Desert Theatricals 7% Best Play 1 COCKROACHES Revolution Stage Company 19% 2 THE INHERITANCE PART 2 THE BENT 12% 3 ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre 9% 4 DOG SEES GOD THE BENT 8% 5 METEOR SHOWER Desert Ensemble Theatre 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Revolution Stage Company 37% 2 THE BENT 19% 3 Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre 10% 4 Palm Canyon Theatre 8% 5 Desert Theatricals 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jason Mannino - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE THE BENT 19% 2 Julian Perez - EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL Revolution Stage Company 11% 3 Abby Kapadia - EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL Revolution Stage Company 8% 4 Joseph Portoles - RENT Revolution Stage Company 7% 5 Nathan Wilson - PIPPIN Revolution Stage Company 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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