Review: DEL SHORES' SORDID LIVES Returns in Fine Form at Palm Canyon Theatre

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If you’ve been around long enough and/or lucky, there are certain titles that become part of a theatre company's identity. For Palm Canyon Theatre, Del Shores' Sordid Lives has achieved exactly that status. A Palm Springs cult classic in its original film version, the stage adaptation returns for a twelfth go around under the direction of David Beris with all the outrageous humor, colorful characters, and surprising emotional depth that have made it a perennial audience favorite. More importantly, this latest production proves that familiarity has not diminished the material's impact. If anything, Palm Canyon Theatre's continuing relationship with Shores' Southern comedy has deepened its appreciation for the play's unique blend of camp, compassion, and family dysfunction.

Photo by Tara Howard

Running through November 15, 2026, Sordid Lives remains exactly the kind of crowd-pleasing entertainment that local audiences have come to expect from Palm Canyon Theatre. Yet beneath the laughter lies a story that continues to resonate because it never forgets the humanity of its eccentric characters.

Photo by Tara Howard

Set in the small town of Winters, deep in the throbbing heart of Texas, and centered around the death of family matriarch Peggy Ingram, Shores' comedy gathers an unforgettable collection of relatives, friends, neighbors, and misfits whose secrets and grievances are exposed during funeral preparations. The premise may sound simple, but the playwright's gift lies in transforming familiar family conflicts into something simultaneously absurd and deeply recognizable.

Director David Beris understands the material well. Rather than leaning exclusively into the broad comedy, he allows the production's emotional undercurrents to emerge naturally. The laughs land consistently throughout the evening, but the direction also recognizes that Sordid Lives works best when audiences care about the people behind the punchlines.

A major contributor to the show's success is J.W. Layne's impressive quadruple-angular set design. Multi-location productions often struggle with momentum, but Layne's design allows scenes to flow efficiently while creating distinct environments for the action. The visual layout keeps the evening moving at a brisk pace and supports the production's storytelling without distracting from the performers.

Derik Shopinski's costumes capture the personalities of Shores' unforgettable characters with specificity and humor. Every costume choice feels rooted in character, helping define social status, personal aspirations, and individual quirks. The design embraces the play's eccentricity without ever pushing into parody.

Photo by Tara Howard

Leading the production is Michele Davis as the irrepressible Sissy Hickey. Davis delivers one of the strongest performances of the evening, expertly balancing the character's comic excesses with genuine vulnerability. Sissy is a role that can easily become a collection of mannerisms, but Davis creates a fully realized woman whose disappointments, resilience, and humor feel authentic.

Yo Younger delivers a nuanced portrayal of Latrelle Williamson, finding complexity beneath the character's polished exterior. Younger brings emotional intelligence to the role, creating a performance that avoids easy stereotypes and instead reveals a layered individual navigating difficult family dynamics.

Photo by Tara Howard

Christine Trungali Nunes brings confidence and charisma to LaVonda Dupree. Nunes commands attention whenever she enters the stage, delivering dialogue with ease while grounding the character in emotional truth. Her performance is filled with sharp reactions and excellent comic instincts that enrich nearly every scene in which she appears.

Larry Martin provides the production's emotional center as Earl "Brother Boy" Ingram. One of Shores' most memorable characters, Brother Boy represents both the comedy and heartbreak at the heart of Sordid Lives. Martin approaches the role with empathy and sincerity, delivering some of the evening's most touching moments. His performance never seeks sympathy, making its emotional impact all the more powerful.

Photo by Tara Howard

Frank Barrera brings warmth and dependability as Ty Williamson. The prodigal son of Latrelle who “got out” of that small town and is starting to accept who he is in a world and time (the late 80’s) where there is real danger. His interstitial therapy sessions give a deeper peep behind the big Bible Belt buckle he grew up under. Fuz and Nick Edwards generate strong comic energy as conflicted bar owner Wardell "Bubba" Owens and his yo-yo obsessed Odell. George Kralemann creates a colorful and entertaining G.W. Nethercott (wooden legs and all), while Heather Joy brings vitality and precision, with a dash of righteous rage, to Noleta Nethercott.

Photo by Tara Howard

Morgana Corelli shines as barfly Juanita Bartlett, embracing the play's heightened style while remaining a chaos magnet. Felicia Freitas is excellent as Dr. Eve Bolinger serving effectively as an outsider who is the short ended foil to Brother Boy’s hysterics and barbs, helping establish the production's emotional atmosphere. As the evening's balladeer, Jana Giboney earns plenty of laughs as Bitsy Mae Harling, displaying strong vocals and an engaging stage presence.

Photo by Tara Howard

What ultimately distinguishes this production is the strength of its ensemble. The relationships among the characters feel lived-in, giving the production authenticity beneath the comedy. Family grudges, long-standing friendships, and emotional wounds all feel rooted in shared history. That sense of connection is essential to Sordid Lives, and this cast delivers it consistently.

The enduring appeal of Sordid Lives has always stemmed from its generosity toward its characters. Shores may laugh at their flaws, but he never judges them. This production embraces that philosophy wholeheartedly. Each character, no matter how eccentric, is treated with affection and dignity.

Photo by Tara Howard

That quality feels particularly meaningful today. While the play remains rooted in a specific Southern culture, its themes of family, acceptance, identity, and belonging remain universal. Audiences may arrive expecting a broad comedy, but they leave having experienced something considerably richer.

Funny, heartfelt, and filled with memorable performances, Sordid Lives remains one of the desert's most enjoyable theatrical experiences. For longtime fans, it is a welcome return. For newcomers, it is easy to see why this eccentric Texas family has continued captivating audiences year after year.

“Sordid Lives” plays at Palm Canyon Theatre Thursdays at 7:00 PM, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, Sundays at 2:00 PM Through November 15, 2026. Tickets are available now at palmcanyontheatre.net. This show does have some mild language and adult situations

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