"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Review: COME FROM AWAY at Dezart Performs
COME FROM AWAY runs now through December 6th.
Every once in a while storytellers hear about something that is so extraordinary that they stop writing about all of the things that are wrong in the world and give us something that makes us believe in humanity again. That happened in 2020 when we were all sitting at home drinking to excess and wondering if the world was going to end, and AppleTV+ gave us the grace and humor of Ted Lasso and a little bit of hope crept into the world.
So it is with Come From Away, the true story of 38 international flights that were rerouted to Gander, Newfoundland on 9/11/2001 and how the community of 9,000 people prepared, engaged, and cared for the 7,000 terrified people who were on board. And it’s a musical!
Hard to imagine that so much humor could be mined from such a tragic event, but Irene Sankoff and David Hein did an amazing job of using the actual accounts from the townsfolk, the passengers, and airline personnel to tell this wonderfully uplifting and, most oftentimes, hilarious story.
And here is a confession: I remember the outstanding harmonies, I remember how beautiful Stephen Hulsey’s orchestra sounded, I remember the voices and the faces of the 12 actor/singers who provided the characterizations of both the passengers and the townsfolk, and I remember laughing and crying and being completely wrapped up in the entire production, but I couldn’t tell you one single song. And the music was outstanding. I can only tell you about the way it all made me feel.
If I wasn’t laughing, I was a puddle, and then I was a laughing puddle. And this isn’t the first time Director Dennis Courtney has hit me square in the solar plexus. His direction of Falsettos really ticked me off because I don’t like sung through musicals, and he went and made a big fat liar out of me.
I feel completely comfortable speaking for ‘my” entire audience when I tell you that by the end of the evening we were in love with all of the characters we met, and it would truly be a travesty to call out one over another. They all play multiple characters - what’s a reviewer to do? You call them out as an ensemble and you do it twice.
Colin Thomson, Jason Ayestas, Laura Stearns, Molly Chiffer, Lauren Elder, Stephanie Lynne Mason, Tym Brown, Tim Ewing, Sonia Reavis, Nathan Wilson, Malachi Durant, and Joslynn Cortes, I salute you. You each deserve personal kudos for your work, but it is your work as an ensemble that created this feeling. And in the greater scheme of things, that is the point.
Production values were, as always, solid. From Jimmy Cuomo’s thoughtfully sparse set that had just two blatant reminders that we’re in Canada now, eh; to David Kay Michelson’s perhaps too well-fitting, but terrific costuming; and finally the lighting design of Derrick McDaniel whose cues took us from town diner to the interior of an airplane.
When the ‘curtain came down’ it felt like we’d collectively gone through something bigger than the terrific theatre we had just witnessed. We weren't merely audience members watching a kickass production, we were among the 7,000 stranded people with no way to get home for five days. And while the rest of the world was mourning the loss of humanity, 7,000 people found it hanging out up north on a Canadian island called Newfoundland.
Producers………………………Michael Shaw and Clark Duggar
Director/Choreographer………Dennis Courtney
Cast:
Claude (and others)................Colin Thomson
Oz (and others)......................Jason Ayestas
Beulah (and others)................Laura Stearns
Janice (and others).................Molly Chiffer
Bonnie (and others)................Lauren Elder
Beverley (and others).............Stephanie Lynne Mason
Bob (and others).....................Tym Brown
Nick (and others)....................Tim Ewing
Diane (and others)..................Sonia Reavis
Kevin T. (and others)...............Nathan Wilson
Kevin J. (and others)...............Malachi Durant
Hannah (and others)...............Joslynn Cortes
Musicians
Keys/Conductor……………….Stephen Hulsey
Guitars………………………….Thomas Dohner
Guitars/Mandolin……………....Derek Bomback
Drums…………………………...Frank Lenz, Jr.
Fiddle…………………………...Nolan Livesay
Flute/Whistles………………….Al Yankee
Design Team
Sound Design…………………Clark Duggar
Set Design…………………….Jimmy Cuomo
Lightning Design……………...Derrick McDaniel
Costume Design………………David Kay Mickelsen
Photography……………………David A. Lee
Stage Manager………………..Don Hill
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL
Revolution Stage Company (11/22-11/22)
|
rePLAY: Private Lives
The Plaza Theatre (4/02-4/03)
|
Lesley Ann Warren: In My Own Little Corner
Plaza Theatre (3/24-3/24)
|
Dom We Now Our Gay Apparel
V Wine Bar & Martini Lounge (12/03-12/03)
|
URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL
Revolution Stage Company (11/20-11/20)
|
Sister Act
Desert Theatreworks (11/13-11/29)
|
URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL
Revolution Stage Company (11/27-11/28)
|
POPs at The Plaza: The Most Wonderful Time of The Year
The Plaza Theatre (12/22-12/22)
|
Little Shop of Horrors 40th Anniversary Tour with Ellen Greene (the Original Audrey)
The Plaza Theatre (1/27-1/27)
|
A CABBELLO’S CALIFORNIA DREAMIN’
Revolution Stage Company (11/21-11/22)
Reader Reviews
To post a comment, you must register and login.