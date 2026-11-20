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Every once in a while storytellers hear about something that is so extraordinary that they stop writing about all of the things that are wrong in the world and give us something that makes us believe in humanity again. That happened in 2020 when we were all sitting at home drinking to excess and wondering if the world was going to end, and AppleTV+ gave us the grace and humor of Ted Lasso and a little bit of hope crept into the world.

So it is with Come From Away, the true story of 38 international flights that were rerouted to Gander, Newfoundland on 9/11/2001 and how the community of 9,000 people prepared, engaged, and cared for the 7,000 terrified people who were on board. And it’s a musical!

Hard to imagine that so much humor could be mined from such a tragic event, but Irene Sankoff and David Hein did an amazing job of using the actual accounts from the townsfolk, the passengers, and airline personnel to tell this wonderfully uplifting and, most oftentimes, hilarious story.

And here is a confession: I remember the outstanding harmonies, I remember how beautiful Stephen Hulsey’s orchestra sounded, I remember the voices and the faces of the 12 actor/singers who provided the characterizations of both the passengers and the townsfolk, and I remember laughing and crying and being completely wrapped up in the entire production, but I couldn’t tell you one single song. And the music was outstanding. I can only tell you about the way it all made me feel.

If I wasn’t laughing, I was a puddle, and then I was a laughing puddle. And this isn’t the first time Director Dennis Courtney has hit me square in the solar plexus. His direction of Falsettos really ticked me off because I don’t like sung through musicals, and he went and made a big fat liar out of me.

I feel completely comfortable speaking for ‘my” entire audience when I tell you that by the end of the evening we were in love with all of the characters we met, and it would truly be a travesty to call out one over another. They all play multiple characters - what’s a reviewer to do? You call them out as an ensemble and you do it twice.

Colin Thomson, Jason Ayestas, Laura Stearns, Molly Chiffer, Lauren Elder, Stephanie Lynne Mason, Tym Brown, Tim Ewing, Sonia Reavis, Nathan Wilson, Malachi Durant, and Joslynn Cortes, I salute you. You each deserve personal kudos for your work, but it is your work as an ensemble that created this feeling. And in the greater scheme of things, that is the point.

Production values were, as always, solid. From Jimmy Cuomo’s thoughtfully sparse set that had just two blatant reminders that we’re in Canada now, eh; to David Kay Michelson’s perhaps too well-fitting, but terrific costuming; and finally the lighting design of Derrick McDaniel whose cues took us from town diner to the interior of an airplane.

When the ‘curtain came down’ it felt like we’d collectively gone through something bigger than the terrific theatre we had just witnessed. We weren't merely audience members watching a kickass production, we were among the 7,000 stranded people with no way to get home for five days. And while the rest of the world was mourning the loss of humanity, 7,000 people found it hanging out up north on a Canadian island called Newfoundland.

https://dezartperforms.org/

Producers………………………Michael Shaw and Clark Duggar

Director/Choreographer………Dennis Courtney

Cast:

Claude (and others)................Colin Thomson

Oz (and others)......................Jason Ayestas

Beulah (and others)................Laura Stearns

Janice (and others).................Molly Chiffer

Bonnie (and others)................Lauren Elder

Beverley (and others).............Stephanie Lynne Mason

Bob (and others).....................Tym Brown

Nick (and others)....................Tim Ewing

Diane (and others)..................Sonia Reavis

Kevin T. (and others)...............Nathan Wilson

Kevin J. (and others)...............Malachi Durant

Hannah (and others)...............Joslynn Cortes

Musicians

Keys/Conductor……………….Stephen Hulsey

Guitars………………………….Thomas Dohner

Guitars/Mandolin……………....Derek Bomback

Drums…………………………...Frank Lenz, Jr.

Fiddle…………………………...Nolan Livesay

Flute/Whistles………………….Al Yankee

Design Team

Sound Design…………………Clark Duggar

Set Design…………………….Jimmy Cuomo

Lightning Design……………...Derrick McDaniel

Costume Design………………David Kay Mickelsen

Photography……………………David A. Lee

Stage Manager………………..Don Hill

The race is on for the Palm Springs Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE THE BENT 21% 2 PIPPIN Revolution Stage Company 15% 3 RENT Revolution Stage Company 15% 4 EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL Revolution Stage Company 12% 5 ADDAMS FAMILY Desert Theatricals 7% Best Play 1 COCKROACHES Revolution Stage Company 21% 2 THE INHERITANCE PART 2 THE BENT 10% 3 ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre 10% 4 DOG SEES GOD THE BENT 9% 5 METEOR SHOWER Desert Ensemble Theatre 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Revolution Stage Company 41% 2 THE BENT 19% 3 Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre 11% 4 Desert Theatricals 7% 5 Palm Canyon Theatre 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jason Mannino - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE THE BENT 19% 2 Julian Perez - EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL Revolution Stage Company 13% 3 Abby Kapadia - EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL Revolution Stage Company 9% 4 Joseph Portoles - RENT Revolution Stage Company 7% 5 Charles Herrera - ADDAMS FAMILY Desert Theatricals 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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