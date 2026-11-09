My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
KAREN MASON to Celebrate Release of BIRTHDAY BASH Album at THE PURPLE ROOM in Palm Springs
Mason's album was recorded live during a sold-out Birdland performance, and the Palm Springs show will be directed by Barry Kleinbort.
Multi-Award-Winning Broadway, concert and recording artist Karen Mason will celebrate the release of her 10th album, Karen Mason: Birthday Bash at Birdland, on Friday & Saturday Feb 5 & 6, 2027 at the legendary cabaret in Palm Springs, The Purple Room.
Recorded live during Mason's sold-out Birdland performance on her birthday last year, Birthday Bash at Birdland captures the powerhouse vocalist in an evening of music, stories and celebration. Following sold-out engagements in London, Palm Springs, San Francisco and Puerto Vallarta, Mason returns to one of her favorite Palm Spring stages to celebrate the new recording with a special album release performance.
Sassy, brassy and deeply personal, the show features songs spanning the decades of Mason's life and career, along with longtime audience favorites including 'Something's Coming,' 'But the World Goes 'Round,' 'Hurry! It's Lovely Up Here' and 'South of the Coconut Line.'
Directed by Barry Kleinbort.
Arrangements by Christopher Denny & Barry Kleinbort.
Michael Orland is Music Director in Palm Springs.
'There are many jewels in the cabaret world, but Karen Mason is the diamond that sparkles the brightest,' wrote Cabaret Scenes, which also praised the singer for a performance that 'was profound and conveyed the wisdom that comes with age.'
Mason's Broadway credits include originating Tanya in Mamma Mia!, for which she received a Drama Desk Award nomination; Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard; Velma von Tussle in Hairspray; Mazeppa in Jerome Robbins' Broadway; and The Queen of Hearts in Wonderland. She toured North America as Madame Giry in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies and appeared as Mrs. Marsh in Ryan Murphy's Halston for Netflix.
Off-Broadway, Mason received the Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance in And the World Goes 'Round. She is a 14-time MAC Award winner, recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award, and a three-time Bistro Award winner.
Birthday Bash at Birdland marks Mason's 10th solo album, following recordings including Karen Mason and All That Jazz!, It's About Time, Let the Music Play, Right Here/Right Now, The Sweetest of Nights, When the Sun Comes Out, Christmas! Christmas! Christmas!, Better Days and Not So Simply Broadway.
EVENT DETAILS
Karen Mason: BIRTHDAY BASH! ALBUM RELEASE SHOW
Friday & Saturday, February 5 & 6, 2027
The Purple Room, Palm Springs, CA
Photo Credit: Gene Reed
Photo Credit: Gene Reed
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