NEW! Palm Springs Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Palm Springs & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards - Current Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Billy L’Amour - A LITTLE L'AMOUR - Revolution Stage Company 34%

Imani DeLeon - WHY NOT ME - Revolution Stage Company 12%

Tod Macofsky - MUCH TOO GAY CABARET - Revolution Stage Company 10%

Teri Ralston - SIMPLY SONDHEIM - Revolution Stage Company 8%

Jerome Elliott Moskowitz - THE BRIDGES I'M MANICALLY COUNTING - Sherman Productions 6%

Francesca Amari - 'YOU MAKE ME LAUGH: A LOVE SONG TO GILDA RADNER' - PS Underground 4%

Lizzie Sosa - ADELE: THROUGH THE AGES - PS Underground 4%

Francesca Amari - 'TURN THE PAGE: A WINK, A SONG & THE NEXT GREAT CHAPTER' - Palm Springs Cultural Center 3%

LT Cousineau - MUCH TOO GAY CABARET - Revolution Stage Company 3%

Carole Eglash-Kosoff - I’VE SEEN THIS SHIT BEFORE - Revolution Stage Company 2%

Eureka - DISHIN' WITH DIVINE - Revolution Stage Company 2%

Francesca Amari - LAUREL CANYON LIVE - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

Michael Pacas - HELL-BENT FOR LEATHER - Palm Springs Cultural Center 2%

Susannah Blinkoff - SUSANNAH B AND THE LOW KEYS - THE BENT 2%

John Boswell/ Susie Mosher - CASHINO - THE BENT 2%

Se Layne - I HAVE NO BUSINESS BEING ONSTAGE - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

LT Cousineau - SONGS FROM MY HOLIDAY CLOSET - Revolution Stage Company 1%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ben Lopez - RENT - Revolution Stage Company 23%

Nathan Wilson - PIPPIN - Revolution Stage Company 21%

Nathan Wilson / Marcello Tulipano - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - THE BENT 13%

Carlos Garcia - EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL - Revolution Stage Company 10%

KAREN SIEBER - GUYS AND DOLLS - Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre 7%

Ray Limon - ADDAMS FAMILY - Desert Theatricals 7%

Ray Limon - CHICAGO - Desert Theatricals 5%

Nathan Wilson - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Palm Canyon Theatre 4%

Janet Miller/Rebecca Schroeder - KISS ME, KATE - College of the Desert 4%

Tegr Powell - HAIR - Palm Canyon Theatre 3%

Anthony Nannini - ASSASSINS - Revolution Stage Company 2%

Roger Welch - PLAID TIDINGS - Revolution Stage Company 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cherlyn Lanning - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - THE BENT 18%

Joyanne Tracy - COCKROACHES - Revolution Stage Company 14%

Michelle Mendoza - PIPPIN - Revolution Stage Company 13%

Rebecca McWilliams - RENT - Revolution Stage Company 11%

Leslie Upp - ADDAMS FAMILY - Desert Theatricals 10%

Derrick Shopinski - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Palm Canyon Theatre 6%

Kudra Wagner - METEOR SHOWER - Desert Ensemble Theatre 5%

Derik Shopinski - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Palm Canyon Theatre 4%

Yo Younger - JBKO - Revolution Stage Company 3%

Laura Stearns - IN THE WAKE - THE BENT 3%

Leslie Upp - CHICAGO - Desert Theatricals 3%

Cherlyn Lanning - THE INHERITANCE PART 2 - THE BENT 2%

Rebecca McWilliams - SILVER FOXES - Revolution Stage Company 2%

Denee Dentice - DISPERSION OF LIGHT - Desert Ensemble Theatre 1%

Sarah Elizabeth Woolsey - DOG SEES GOD - THE BENT 1%

Kudra Wagner - THE ROOMMATE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 1%

Leslie Upp - CABARET - Desert Theatricals 1%

Tena Decker - ON GOLDEN POND - Big Bear Theatre Project 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Steven Rosenbaum - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - THE BENT 21%

Nathan Wilson - PIPPIN - Revolution Stage Company 18%

Carlos Garcia - EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL - Revolution Stage Company 15%

James Owens - RENT - Revolution Stage Company 13%

Ray Limon - ADDAMS FAMILY - Desert Theatricals 8%

Adam Karsten - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre 7%

Adam Karsten - GUYS AND DOLLS - Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre 5%

David Brooks - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Palm Canyon Theatre 3%

Ray Limon - CHICAGO - Desert Theatricals 3%

Gary Powers - ASSASSINS - Revolution Stage Company 3%

Ray Limon - CABARET - Desert Theatricals 2%

Best Direction Of A Play

Emerson Collins - COCKROACHES - Revolution Stage Company 21%

Steven Rosenbaum - THE INHERITANCE PART 2 - THE BENT 17%

Howard Shangraw - ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS - Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre 9%

Stan Zimmerman - SILVER FOXES - Revolution Stage Company 7%

Gary Powers - JBKO - Revolution Stage Company 6%

Keith Hoffman - METEOR SHOWER - Desert Ensemble Theatre 6%

Shel Safir - THE COTTAGE - Desert Theatreworks 5%

Laura Stearns - IN THE WAKE - THE BENT 5%

Jason Reale - POINT LOMA - Revolution Stage Company 4%

Larry LaFond - DOG SEES GOD - THE BENT 4%

Jerome Elliott Moskowitz - DISPERSION OF LIGHT - Desert Ensemble Theatre 4%

Gary Powers - SARDINE CITY - Revolution Stage Company 3%

Keith Hoffman - FEAR - Palm Springs Young Playwrights 3%

Kudra Wagner - THE ROOMMATE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 3%

Beth Wheat - ON GOLDEN POND - Big Bear Theatre Project 2%

Stan Zimmerman - KNIFE TO THE HEART - Desert Ensemble Theatre 2%

Best Ensemble

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - THE BENT 18%

PIPPIN - Revolution Stage Company 16%

RENT - Revolution Stage Company 12%

COCKROACHES - Revolution Stage Company 10%

EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL - Revolution Stage Company 10%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre 5%

ADDAMS FAMILY - Desert Theatricals 4%

METEOR SHOWER - Desert Ensemble Theatre 3%

CHICAGO - Desert Theatricals 3%

THE COTTAGE - Desert Theatreworks 2%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

ASSASSINS - Revolution Stage Company 2%

KISS ME, KATE - Revolution Stage Company 2%

FEAR - Palm Springs Young Playwrights 1%

IN THE WAKE - THE BENT 1%

THE INHERITANCE PART 1 - THE BENT 1%

THE INHERITANCE PART 2 - THE BENT 1%

CABARET - Desert Theatricals 1%

SILVER FOXES - Revolution Stage Company 1%

SKIPPY 'N BITSY'S ALL-STAR CHRISTMAS TV EXTRAVAGANZA LOST IN CHRISTMAS - THE BENT 1%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

DOG SEES GOD - THE BENT 0%

ON GOLDEN POND - Big Bear Theatre Project 0%

THE RITZ - Palm Canyon Theatre 0%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nick Wass - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - THE BENT 20%

Nathan Cox - PIPPIN - Revolution Stage Company 20%

Ben Core - PIPPIN - Revolution Stage Company 17%

Gavan Wyrick - ADDAMS FAMILY - Desert Theatricals 12%

Nick Wass - METEOR SHOWER - Desert Ensemble Theatre 9%

MOIRA WILKE - ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME - Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre 8%

Gavan Wyrick - CHICAGO - Desert Theatricals 6%

Nick Wass - THE INHERITANCE PART 2 - THE BENT 5%

Nick Wass - IN THE WAKE - THE BENT 4%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Robert Ollis - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - THE BENT 25%

Chuck Peery - PIPPIN - Revolution Stage Company 24%

Joshua Carr - ADDAMS FAMILY - Desert Theatricals 11%

STEPHEN HULSEY - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre 10%

Kurt Kelley - ASSASSINS - Revolution Stage Company 8%

STEPHEN HULSEY - GUYS AND DOLLS - Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre 8%

Joshua Carr - CHICAGO - Desert Theatricals 8%

Christopher Marlowe - THE BRIDGES I'M MANICALLY COUNTING - Sherman Productions 4%

Mike Walker - TICK, TICK… BOOM! - Big Bear Theatre Project 1%

Best Musical

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - THE BENT 21%

PIPPIN - Revolution Stage Company 17%

RENT - Revolution Stage Company 14%

EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL - Revolution Stage Company 11%

ADDAMS FAMILY - Desert Theatricals 7%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre 5%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre 5%

PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - Palm Canyon Theatre 3%

CHICAGO - Desert Theatricals 3%

SUNSET BOULEVARD - Palm Canyon Theatre 3%

CABARET - Desert Theatricals 2%

KISS ME, KATE - Revolution Stage Company 2%

ANNIE - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

ASSASSINS - Revolution Stage Company 1%

PLAID TIDINGS - Revolution Stage Company 1%

TICK, TICK… BOOM! - Big Bear Theatre Project 1%

SKIPPY 'N BITSY'S ALL-STAR CHRISTMAS TV EXTRAVAGANZA LOST IN CHRISTMAS - THE BENT 0%

Best New Play Or Musical

COCKROACHES - Revolution Stage Company 32%

THE GREEN ROOM - THE BENT 14%

POINT LOMA - Revolution Stage Company 14%

FEAR - Palm Springs Young Playwrights 13%

SKIPPY 'N BITSY'S ALL-STAR CHRISTMAS TV EXTRAVAGANZA LOST IN CHRISTMAS - THE BENT 11%

JBKO - Revolution Stage Company 7%

DISPERSION OF LIGHT - Desert Ensemble Theatre 6%

SNAKE BABY - Desert Ensemble Theatre 3%

Best Performer In A Musical

Jason Mannino - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - THE BENT 20%

Julian Perez - EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL - Revolution Stage Company 13%

Abby Kapadia - EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL - Revolution Stage Company 8%

Joseph Portoles - RENT - Revolution Stage Company 7%

Nathan Wilson - PIPPIN - Revolution Stage Company 6%

Charles Herrera - ADDAMS FAMILY - Desert Theatricals 4%

Anthony Nannini - ASSASSINS - Revolution Stage Company 4%

Bruno Satalino - PIPPIN - Revolution Stage Company 4%

Sonia Reavis - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - THE BENT 4%

Carlos Garcia - PLAID TIDINGS - Revolution Stage Company 3%

Lizzie Sosa - ADDAMS FAMILY - Desert Theatricals 3%

Noah Whalberg - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Palm Canyon Theatre 3%

Ronald Coronado - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - Palm Canyon Theatre 3%

Tomasina Abate - CHICAGO - Desert Theatricals 3%

Imani DeLeon - PIPPIN - Revolution Stage Company 2%

Jeffrey Scott Parsons - CABARET - Desert Theatricals 2%

Nathan Wilson - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

AVA SARNOWSKI / SALLY BOWLES - CABARET - Desert Theatricals 2%

Charlotte upp - ADDAMS FAMILY - Desert Theatricals 1%

Linda Cineceros - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - THE BENT 1%

Se Layne - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

Tara Howard - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

Sierra Petrilla - ANNIE - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

Kellen Green - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - THE BENT 1%

Mark Almy - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Leilani Baldwin - COCKROACHES - Revolution Stage Company 11%

Kim Schroeder Long - IN THE WAKE - THE BENT 10%

Fatima Reyes - COCKROACHES - Revolution Stage Company 6%

Chris Carranza - LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! - Dezart Performs 6%

Casey Williams - COCKROACHES - Revolution Stage Company 6%

Yo Younger - JBKO - Revolution Stage Company 6%

Peter Fanone - ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS - Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre 4%

Sonia Reavis - THE ROOMMATE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 4%

Alex Price - THE INHERITANCE PART 2 - THE BENT 4%

Chris Carranza - DOG SEES GOD - THE BENT 4%

Gary Powers - SARDINE CITY - Revolution Stage Company 4%

Miguel Olivas - DOG SEES GOD - THE BENT 3%

Chuck Yates - FEAR - Palm Springs Young Playwrights 3%

Brian Newkirk - THE INHERITANCE PART 2 - THE BENT 3%

Theresa Jewett - METEOR SHOWER - Desert Ensemble Theatre 3%

Michael Corbett - SILVER FOXES - Revolution Stage Company 3%

Patrick Bristow - SILVER FOXES - Revolution Stage Company 2%

Yo Younger - POINT LOMA - Revolution Stage Company 2%

Ronald Coronado - THE RITZ - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

Shel Safir - LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR - Desert Theatreworks 2%

Thomas Dodge Wheatley - THE INHERITANCE PART 2 - THE BENT 2%

David Youse - METEOR SHOWER - Desert Ensemble Theatre 2%

Tess Phillips - THE CRUCIBLE - Desert Theatreworks 2%

Michael Pacas - POINT LOMA - Revolution Stage Company 1%

David Youse - FEAR - Palm Springs Young Playwrights 1%

Best Play

COCKROACHES - Revolution Stage Company 21%

THE INHERITANCE PART 2 - THE BENT 11%

ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS - Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre 10%

DOG SEES GOD - THE BENT 8%

METEOR SHOWER - Desert Ensemble Theatre 7%

THE INHERITANCE PART 1 - THE BENT 5%

IN THE WAKE - THE BENT 5%

JBKO - Revolution Stage Company 5%

THE RITZ - Palm Canyon Theatre 5%

SILVER FOXES - Revolution Stage Company 5%

THE ROOMMATE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 4%

DISPERSION OF LIGHT - Desert Ensemble Theatre 4%

POINT LOMA - Revolution Stage Company 4%

FEAR - Palm Springs Young Playwrights 3%

ON GOLDEN POND - Big Bear Theatre Project 2%

KNIFE TO THE HEART - Desert Ensemble Theatre 1%

SARDINE CITY - Revolution Stage Company 0%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Steve Giboney - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - THE BENT 16%

Joyanne Tracy - EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL - Revolution Stage Company 14%

Joyanne Tracy - COCKROACHES - Revolution Stage Company 12%

Joyanne Tracy - PIPPIN - Revolution Stage Company 10%

James Owens - RENT - Revolution Stage Company 9%

JIMMY CUOMO - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre 7%

Joshua Carr - CHICAGO - Desert Theatricals 4%

Joyanne Tracy - RENT - Revolution Stage Company 4%

Jason Reale - IN THE WAKE - THE BENT 4%

Joshua Carr - CABARET - Desert Theatricals 4%

Thomas L Valach - METEOR SHOWER - Desert Ensemble Theatre 4%

Jason Reale - THE INHERITANCE PART 2 - THE BENT 4%

JIMMY CUOMO - ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME - Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre 3%

Gary Powers - JBKO - Revolution Stage Company 2%

Joyanne Tracy - SILVER FOXES - Revolution Stage Company 1%

Joel Daavid - ON GOLDEN POND - Big Bear Theatre Project 1%

Toby Griffin - THE ROOMMATE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nick Wass - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - THE BENT 27%

Nathan Cox - COCKROACHES - Revolution Stage Company 25%

JOSHUA ADAMS - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre 10%

Nathan Cox - POINT LOMA - Revolution Stage Company 10%

Ilana Elroi - CHICAGO - Desert Theatricals 9%

Andrew M Edwards - METEOR SHOWER - Desert Ensemble Theatre 7%

Nick Wass - THE INHERITANCE PART 2 - THE BENT 3%

Chuck Orozco - TICK, TICK… BOOM! - Big Bear Theatre Project 3%

Andrew Edwards - FEAR - Palm Springs Young Playwrights 2%

Andrew M Edwards - DISPERSION OF LIGHT - Desert Ensemble Theatre 2%

JOSHUA ADAMS - ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME - Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Billy L’Amour - PIPPIN - Revolution Stage Company 12%

Meagan Lawson - PIPPIN - Revolution Stage Company 12%

Jeffrey Scott Adair - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - THE BENT 12%

Steven Janji - RENT - Revolution Stage Company 8%

Barbara Kerr - CABARET - Desert Theatricals 8%

Samantha Simonds - EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL - Revolution Stage Company 5%

Jason Ayestas - EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL - Revolution Stage Company 4%

Heather Joy - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - THE BENT 4%

Christine Michele - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Palm Canyon Theatre 3%

Jacob Samples - ADDAMS FAMILY - Desert Theatricals 3%

Nathan Wilson - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - THE BENT 3%

Sonia Reavis - PIPPIN - Revolution Stage Company 3%

Imani DeLeon - ASSASSINS - Revolution Stage Company 2%

Samantha Simonds - KISS ME, KATE - College of the Desert 2%

Rebecca McWilliams - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - THE BENT 2%

Zelaya Sanchez - EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL - Revolution Stage Company 2%

Chris Carranza - PIPPIN - Revolution Stage Company 2%

Imani DeLeon - RENT - Revolution Stage Company 2%

Barbara Kerr - CHICAGO - Desert Theatreworks 2%

Christian Quevedo - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

Jana Giboney - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

Julian Perez - KISS ME, KATE - College of the Desert 2%

Larry Martin - PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT: THE MUSICAL - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

Gioia Cali - PIPPIN - Revolution Stage Company 1%

Lizzie Sosa 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Andrew Weiss - THE COTTAGE - Desert Theatreworks 13%

Douglas Scott Sorenson - ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS - Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre 13%

April Mejia - COCKROACHES - Revolution Stage Company 9%

Mat Hayes - COCKROACHES - Revolution Stage Company 8%

Lizzie Sosa - METEOR SHOWER - Desert Ensemble Theatre 8%

Jason Ayestas - DOG SEES GOD - THE BENT 7%

Anthony Nannini - POINT LOMA - Revolution Stage Company 6%

Danielle Kennedy - THE INHERITANCE PART 2 - THE BENT 4%

Melanie Blue - SILVER FOXES - Revolution Stage Company 4%

Terry Ray - DOG SEES GOD - THE BENT 4%

Miguel Olivas - FEAR - Palm Springs Young Playwrights 4%

Larry Martin - THE RITZ - Palm Canyon Theatre 3%

Travis Creston Detwiler - THE INHERITANCE PART 2 - THE BENT 3%

Skylar Gaines - METEOR SHOWER - Desert Ensemble Theatre 3%

Zachary Feuling - SILVER FOXES - Revolution Stage Company 2%

Ashley Robinson - IN THE WAKE - THE BENT 2%

Jon Morehouse - SILVER FOXES - Revolution Stage Company 2%

Herb Schultz - LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR - Desert Theatreworks 1%

Scott Golden - ON GOLDEN POND - Big Bear Theatre Project 1%

Bonnie Gilgallon - KNIFE TO THE HEART - Desert Ensemble Theatre 1%

Sharianne Greer - IN THE WAKE - THE BENT 1%

Willie Mullins - THE INHERITANCE PART 2 - THE BENT 1%

Ronnie Borrelli - THE INHERITANCE PART 2 - THE BENT 1%

Sarah Elizabeth Woolsey - DISPERSION OF LIGHT - Desert Ensemble Theatre 1%

K J Middlebrooks - ON GOLDEN POND - Big Bear Theatre Project 1%

Favorite Local Theatre

Revolution Stage Company 41%

THE BENT 19%

Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre 10%

Palm Canyon Theatre 7%

Desert Theatricals 7%

Desert Ensemble Theatre 4%

Palm Springs Cultural Center 4%

Dezart Performs 2%

Desert Theatreworks 2%

Palm Springs Young Playwrights 2%

PS Underground 2%

Big Bear Theatre Project 1%

The race is on for the Palm Springs Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE THE BENT 21% 2 PIPPIN Revolution Stage Company 17% 3 RENT Revolution Stage Company 14% 4 EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL Revolution Stage Company 11% 5 ADDAMS FAMILY Desert Theatricals 7% Best Play 1 COCKROACHES Revolution Stage Company 21% 2 THE INHERITANCE PART 2 THE BENT 11% 3 ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre 10% 4 DOG SEES GOD THE BENT 8% 5 METEOR SHOWER Desert Ensemble Theatre 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Revolution Stage Company 41% 2 THE BENT 19% 3 Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre 10% 4 Palm Canyon Theatre 7% 5 Desert Theatricals 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jason Mannino - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE THE BENT 20% 2 Julian Perez - EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL Revolution Stage Company 13% 3 Abby Kapadia - EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL Revolution Stage Company 8% 4 Joseph Portoles - RENT Revolution Stage Company 7% 5 Nathan Wilson - PIPPIN Revolution Stage Company 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone