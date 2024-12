Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards; Desert Theatricals Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This is the final week to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ray Limon - DAMN YANKEES - Desert Theatricals 45%

Allie Mendoza - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Revolution Stage Company 17%

Ray Limon - OKLAHOMA - Desert Theatricals 13%

Jose dela Cuesta - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Desert Theatricals 9%

Karen Sieber - CABARET - CV REP 7%

Marcello Tulipano - LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Palm Canyon Theatre 5%

Lisa Hodgson - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Theatre 29 2%

Makasi Boykin - NUNSENSE - Theatre 29 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Andrew MacLaine - SHERLOCK HOLMES CONFIDENTIAL - Desert Ensemble Theatre 40%

Leslie Upp - OKLAHOMA - Desert Theatricals 14%

Emma Bibo - DICKENS WRITES A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Revolution Stage Company 10%

Derrik Shopinski - SWEENEY TODD - Palm Canyon Theatre 8%

Hannah Chalman - CABARET - CV REP 8%

Cherlyn Lanning - GROSS INDECENCY: THE THREE TRIALS OF OSCAR WILDE - THE BENT 5%

Cherlyn Lanning - THE NEW CENTURY - THE BENT 3%

Kudra Wagner - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Desert Ensemble Theatre 3%

Derik Shopinski - LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Palm Canyon Theatre 3%

Cherlyn Lanning - ITS ONLY A PLAY - THE BENT 2%

Kathryn Ferguson - NUNSENSE - Theatre 29 2%

Tera Bottorff - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Theatre 29 2%

Kathryn Ferguson - CLUE - Theatre 29 1%

Tera Bottorff - DADDY LONGLEGS - Theatre 29 0%



Best Dance Production

OKLAHOMA - Desert Theatricals 50%

CABARET - CV REP 37%

PONYTAILS, CHIFFON & SHANGRI-LA: GIRL SINGERS OF THE 50S & 60S - Sunday Cabaret Series at Arthur Newman Theatre at The Joslyn Center 13%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Ray Limon - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Desert Theatricals 47%

James Owens - AVENUE Q - Revolution Stage Company 23%

Ray Limon - OKLAHOMA - Desert Theatricals 11%

Adam Karsten - CABARET - CV REP 9%

Charles Harvey - NUNSENSE - Theatre 29 3%

Dr. Bill Layne - LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - CV REP 3%

Ian Ferris - DADDY LONGLEGS - Theatre 29 3%

Gary Daigneault - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Theatre 29 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Jerome Elliott Moskowitz - SHERLOCK HOLMES CONFIDENTIAL - Desert Ensemble Theatre 35%

Daniela Ryan - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Desert Theatreworks 24%

Richard S. Blake - WITCHLAND - Revolution Stage Company 10%

PATRICIA WEST-DEL RUTH - RIGHT BEFORE I GO - Creative Heart Productions 3%

Laura Stearns - THE WOMAN IN THE MIRROR - Revolution Stage Company 3%

Randy Brenner - MR. PARKER - Dezart Performs 3%

Richard Blake - WITCHLAND - Revolution Stage Co. 3%

David Youse - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Desert Ensemble Theatre 2%

Steve Rosenbaum - THE LINCOLN DEBATE - THE BENT 2%

Kathryn Ferguson - CLUE - Theatre 29 2%

Steven Rosenbaum - THE LINCOLN DEBATE - THE BENT 2%

Steven Rosenbaum - GROSS INDECENCY: THE THREE TRIALS OF OSCAR WILDE - THE BENT 2%

Craig Wells - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Dezart Performs 2%

Nena Jimenez - THE WITCHES - Theatre 29 1%

Rebecca McWilliams - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - THE BENT 1%

Miri Hunter - MUSINGS OF A BLACK WOMAN IN A BROWN DESERT - Thought Theatre/Theatre29 1%

Kudra Wagner - COLLECTIVE RAGE: A PLAY IN 5 BETTIES - Desert Ensemble Theatre 1%

Stan Zimmerman - THE NEW CENTURY - THE BENT 1%

Patricia West-Del Ruth - LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE - Desert Ensemble 1%

Larry LaFond - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - THE BENT 1%



Best Ensemble

SHERLOCK HOLMES CONFIDENTIAL - Desert Ensemble Theatre 30%

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Desert Theatreworks 20%

WITCHLAND - Revolution Stage Company 13%

AVENUE Q - Revolution Stage Co. 9%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Desert Theatricals 5%

OKLAHOMA! - Desert Theatricals 5%

THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

CABARET - CV REP 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

IT'S ONLY A PLAY - THE BENT 1%

DICKENS WRITES A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Revolution Stage Co. 1%

RIGHT BEFORE I GO - Creative Heart Productions 1%

LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - THE BENT 1%

THE LINCOLN DEBATE - THE BENT 1%

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Desert Ensemble Theatre 1%

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

BOY IN THE BAND - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

GROSS INDECENCY: THE THREE TRIALS OF OSCAR WILDE - THE BENT 1%

THE WITCHES - Theatre 29 1%

THE NEW CENTURY - THE BENT 1%

LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 0%

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Theatre 29 0%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Theatre 29 0%

COLLECTIVE RAGE: A PLAY IN FIVE BETTIES - Desert Ensemble Theatre 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gavan Wyrick - DAMN YANKEES - Desert Theatricals 25%

Mariah Pryor - WITCHLAND - Revolution Stage Co. 21%

Mariah Pryor - AVENUE Q - Revolution Stage Company 13%

Kirsten Cunningham - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Desert Ensemble Theatre 12%

Moira Wilkie - CABARET - CV REP 4%

Mariah Pryor - MR. PARKER - Dezart Performs 3%

Nadia Stegen - SHERLOCK HOLMES CONFIDENTIAL - Desert Ensemble Theatre 3%

Nena Jimenez - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Theatre 29 3%

Nick Wass - GROSS INDECENCY: THE THREE TRIALS OF OSCAR WILDE - THE BENT 3%

Nick Wass - THE NEW CENTURY - THE BENT 3%

Keith Smith - THE WOMAN IN THE MIRROR - Revolution Stage Company 2%

Nick Wass - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - THE BENT 2%

Lisa Hodgson - THE WITCHES - Theatre 29 2%

Scott Clinkscales - CLUE - Theatre 29 2%

Nick Wass - COLLECTIVE RAGE: A PLAY IN FIVE BETTIES - Desert Ensemble Theatre 2%

Scott Clinkscales - NUNSENSE - Theatre 29 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Joshua Carr - FIDDLER IN THE ROOF - Desert Theatricals 19%

Joshua Carr - OKLAHOMA! - Desert Theatricals 17%

Brent Alan Huffman - CABARET - CV REP 15%

Steven Smith - SWEENEY TODD - Palm Canyon Theatre 13%

Chuck Peery - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Palm Canyon Theatre 9%

Scott Smith - DAMN YANKEES - Desert Theatricals 8%

Bianca Stoker - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Theatre 29 8%

Kathryn Ferguson - NUNSENSE - Theatre 29 4%

Audra Puccio Nagby - DADDY LONGLEGS - Theatre 29 3%

Robert Ollis - LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Palm Canyon Theatre 3%

Chuck Peery - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%



Best Musical

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Desert Theatricals 40%

AVENUE Q - Revolution Stage Company 28%

OKLAHOMA! - Desert Theatricals 9%

CABARET - CV REP 7%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Palm Canyon Theatre 5%

DAMN YANKEES - Desert Theatricals 4%

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Theatre 29 1%

DADDY LONGLEGS - Theatre 29 1%

NUNSENSE - Theatre 29 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Jaci Davis - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Desert Theatricals 36%

Christine Michele - AVENUE Q - Revolution Stage Co. 8%

Jason Wesley Green - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Desert Theatricals 8%

Joseph Portoles - BABY - Revolution Stage Co. 8%

Gordan Killion - OKLAHOMA - Desert Theatricals 6%

Patrick Wallace - RENT - Palm Canyon Theatre 6%

Tod Macofsky - DAMN YANKEES - Desert Theatricals 4%

Patrick Wallace - DAMN YANKEES - Desert Theatricals 4%

Analisa Pilecki - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Theatre 29 2%

Tod mckofsky - DAMN YANKEES - Desert Theatricals 2%

Kristen Howe - CABARET - CV REP 2%

Ben Sears - CABARET - CV REP 2%

Se Layne - LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

Scott Clinkscales - ELF - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

Cecily Dowd - CABARET - CV REP 2%

Joshua Rach - LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

Eliana Hicks - DADDY LONGLEGS - Theatre 29 1%

Lisa Hodgson - NUNSENSE - Theatre 29 1%

Marrick Smith - CABARET - CV REP 1%

Graham Cooley - DADDY LONGLEGS - Theatre 29 0%



Best Performer In A Play

Barbara Kerr - SHERLOCK HOLMES CONFIDENTIAL - Desert Ensemble TheatreS 29%

Michael Pacas - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Desert Theatreworks 24%

Brent Anderson - WITCHLAND - Revolution Stage Company 13%

Charlotte Upp - RIGHT BEFORE I GO - Creative Heart Productions 4%

John Corr - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Desert Ensemble Theatre 3%

Yo Younger - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - THE BENT 2%

Ron Coronado - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

Jason Reale - THE LINCOLN DEBATE - THE BENT 2%

Abe Daniels - ELLIE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 2%

Tiffany Johnson - WITCHLAND - Revolution Stage Co. 2%

Jason Manino - GROSS INDECENCY: THE THREE TRIALS OF OSCAR WILDE - THE BENT 2%

Lizzie Schmelling - RIGHT BEFORE I GO - Creative Heart Productions 2%

Marsha Mercant - MR. PARKER - Dezart Performs 1%

Shelby Victoria - COLLECTIVE RAGE: A PLAY IN FIVE BETTIES - Desert Ensemble Theatre 1%

Steven Rosenbaum - ITS ONLY A PLAY - THE BENT 1%

Adina Lawson - THE NEW CENTURY - THE BENT 1%

Terry Ray - ITS ONLY A PLAY - THE BENT 1%

Terry Ray - THE NEW CENTURY - THE BENT 1%

Steve Rosenbaum - ITS ONLY A PLAY - The Bent 1%

David Pevsner - MR. PARKER - Dezart Performs 1%

Charles Harvey - CLUE - Theatre 29 1%

Janet Peercy - THE WITCHES - Theatre 29 1%

Christine Tingalie Nunes - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - THE BENT 1%

Jason Reale - WITCHLAND - Revolution Stage Co. 1%

Char Childs - THE WITCHES - Theatre 29 1%



Best Play

SHERLOCK HOLMES CONFIDENTIAL - Desert Ensemble Theatre 37%

WITCHLAND - Revolution Stage Companyc 20%

THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Palm Canyon Theatre 6%

DICKENS WRITES A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Revolution Stage Co. 5%

MUSINGS OF A BLACK WOMAN IN A BROWN DESERT - Thought Theatre Morongo Basin 4%

THE LINCOLN DEBATE - THE BENT 4%

CLUE - Theatre 29 3%

GROSS INDECENCY: THE THREE TRIALS OF OSCAR WILDE - THE BENT 3%

RIGHT BEFORE I GO - Creative Heart Productions 2%

MR. PARKER - Dezart Performs 2%

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Desert Ensemble Theatre 2%

IT'S ONLY A PLAY - THE BENT 2%

THE NEW CENTURY - THE BENT 2%

LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - THE BENT 2%

LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Desert Ensemble Theatre 1%

LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 1%

THE WITCHES - Theatre 29 1%

COLLECTIVE RAGE: A PLAY IN FIVE BETTIES - Desert Ensemble Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joshua Carr/Nick Wass - DAMN YANKEES - Desert Theatricals 24%

Jimmy Cuomo - CABARET - CV REP 15%

Tom Valach - SHERLOCK HOLMES CONFIDENTIAL - Desert Ensemble Theatre 10%

Tom Valach - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Desert Ensemble Theatre 9%

Wilkinson & Rosenbaum - GROSS INDECENCY: THE THREE TRIALS OF OSCAR WILDE - THE BENT 9%

Charles Harvey - CLUE - Theatre 29 8%

Gary Daigneault - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Theatre 29 7%

Rick Bluhm - MR. PARKER - Dezart Performs 7%

Nena Jimenez - THE WITCHES - Theatre 29 4%

Thomas L. Valach - SHERLOCK HOLMES CONFIDENTIAL - Desert Ensemble Theatre 4%

Ian Ferris - DADDY LONGLEGS - Theatre 29 3%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Damian Jesus Mercado - WITCHLAND - Revolution Stage Company 29%

Ilana Elroi - DAMN YANKEES - Desert Theatricals 23%

Nick Campbell - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Palm Canyon Theatre 11%

Joshua Adams - CABARET - CV REP 10%

Nick Wass - ITS ONLY A PLAY - THE BENT 8%

Damian Jesus Mercado - ELLIE - Desert Ensemble Theatre 4%

Damian Jesus Mercado - COLLECTIVE RAGE: A PLAY IN FIVE BETTIES - Desert Ensemble Theatre 3%

Nena Jimenez - CLUE - Theatre 29 3%

Lisa Hodgson - THE WITCHES - Theatre 29 3%

Nena Jimenez - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Theatre 29 2%

Damian Mercado - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Desert Ensemble Theatre 2%

Damian Mercado - SHERLOCK HOLMES CONFIDENTIAL - Desert Ensemble Theatre 2%

Scott Clinkscales - DADDY LONGLEGS - Theatre 29 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Raoul Valenzuela - SWEENEY TODD - Palm Canyon Theatre 33%

Samuel Neal Moffatt - AVENUE Q - Revolution Stage Company 10%

Charlotte Upp - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Desert Theatricals 8%

Joseph Portoles - AVENUE Q - Revolution Stage Company 7%

Jeffrey Scott Adair - OKLAHOMA - Desert Theatricals 7%

Samuel Neal Moffatt - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Revolution Stage Company 4%

Christine Michele - RENT - Palm Canyon Theatre 4%

Raul Valenzuela - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Palm Canyon Theatre 4%

Lizzie Schmelling - OKLAHOMA - Desert Theatricals 4%

Wayne Bryan - THE FANTASTICKS - CV REP 4%

Ava Sarnowski - DAMN YANKEES - Desert Theatricals 4%

Danny Hansen - OKLAHOMA! - Desert Theatricals 3%

Erin Stoddard - CABARET - CV REP 2%

Adam Hieter - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

Tiffany Crocker - NUNSENSE - Theatre 29 1%

Anthony Nannini - CHRISTMAS WITH THE CRAWFORDS - Desert Theatreworks 1%

David Brooks - LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

Adam Shows - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Theatre 29 1%

Kimberly Sonntag - NUNSENSE - Theatre 29 1%

Dennis 'Easy' Boos - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Theatre 29 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Eddie Stephen’s, Jr. - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Desert Theatreworks 41%

Christopher Lopez - WITCHLAND - Revolution Stage Company 18%

Chuck Yates - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Desert Ensemble Theatre 6%

Candace Coe - WITCHLAND - Revolution Stage Company 4%

Sonia Reavis - THE NEW CENTURY - THE BENT 3%

Adam Hieter - DICKENS WRITES A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Revolution Stage Co. 2%

Jeffrey Norman - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - THE BENT 2%

Larry Martin - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Palm Canyon Theatre 2%

Barbara Kerr - GROSS INDECENCY: THE THREE TRIALS OF OSCAR WILDE - THE BENT 2%

Sabrina Olsen - THE WITCHES - Theatre 29 2%

Alex Price - THE LINCOLN DEBATE - THE BENT 1%

Valerie McClure - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - THE BENT 1%

Luke Rainey - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

Alex Price - SHERLOCK HOLMES CONFIDENTIAL - Desert Ensemble Theatre 1%

Katrina Dixon - WITCHLAND - Revolution Stage Co. 1%

Terry Ray - THE LINCOLN DEBATE - THE BENT 1%

Dwayne Arvinger - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

Virginia Sulick - CLUE - Theatre 29 1%

Cruz Jimenez - CLUE - Theatre 29 1%

Danielle Kennedy - ITS ONLY A PLAY - THE BENT 1%

Barbara Kerr - ITS ONLY A PLAY - THE BENT 1%

Sarah Woolsey - WITCHLAND - Revolution Stage Co. 1%

Terry Ray - THE NEW CENTURY - THE BENT 1%

Adam Hieter - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Palm Canyon Theatre 1%

Angela Landis - THE LINCOLN DEBATE - THE BENT 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Desert Ensemble Theatre 51%

Revolution Stage Company 24%

Palm Canyon Theatre 8%

CV REP 5%

THE BENT 5%

Dezart Performs 3%

Theatre 29 3%

Thought Theatre Morongo Basin 1%



