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COACHELLA VALLEY REPERTORY invites you to join Phileas Fogg, Passepartout, Princess Aouda, Detective Fix and other quirky characters as they circumnavigate the globe in AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS, December 2-20, 2026.

Adapted by award-winning playwright Mark Brown, this ingenious and delightful re-telling of Jules Verne's classic adventure story is a treat for young, old, and in between. And it's a family-friendly, wonder-filled alternative to the usual holiday fare. Brown's AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS is a fast-paced, whirlwind comedy in the style of The 39 Steps – just five actors play 40 roles!

Phileas Fogg agrees to an outrageous wager to travel around the world in 80 days (that's just a month and a half using 1872 travel means!). The wager puts his fortune and his life at risk, and his every step is dogged by Detective Fix, who thinks he's a robber on the run. True to its name, Brown's AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS has been produced 'around said world, including Off-Broadway twice, across the US, Canada, England, South Africa, Turkey, India, and Bangladesh – it's even been produced in the Himalayas! Veteran director, actor, and author Luke Yankee will direct. Playwright Mark Brown will be on hand to participate in the Thursday, December 10 post-performance Talk Back.

The cast of AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS includes Abel Garcia as Phileas Fogg, Sundeep Morrison as the Indian widow, and Princess Aouda in their CVRep debuts, CVRep favorite Douglas Scott Sorenson as Fogg's valet, Passepartout, plus debut artists Matt Steele as Detective Fix and other roles and Sheffield Chastain as multiple characters the travelers encounter along the way.

*Appearing through an Agreement between CVRep and Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Set design is by Jimmy Cuomo, costumes by Kevin Mark Harris, wig and makeup design are by Lynda Shaeps, prop design by Ryan Marquant, lighting design/technical direction by Moira Wilkie Whitaker, sound design by Joshua Adams. Stage manager is John M. Galo* and assistant stage manager is Melina Ginn.

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS runs two hours, fifteen minutes with one intermission. Single tickets are available now, with prices starting at $55 (includes fees). Discounted subscriptions and tickets are available for the 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. sneak preview performances on December 2. Free post-performance Talk Backs are offered after the second and third Thursday performances, which provide informative and insightful discussions with the cast, director and creative team. Playwright Mark Brown will be on hand to participate in the Thursday, December 10 post-performance Talk Back.

Subscriptions and single tickets can be purchased online at www.cvrep.org, by calling (760) 296-2966, ext. 101, or at the CVRep box office located at 68510 East Palm Canyon Dr., Cathedral City. Box office hours are Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10 p.m. - 3 p.m. and one hour prior to each performance. To better serve audiences, patrons requesting accessibility assistance are encouraged to speak to a ticket representative while purchasing their season subscriptions.

The race is on for the Palm Springs Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE THE BENT 26% 2 PIPPIN Revolution Stage Company 22% 3 EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL Revolution Stage Company 16% 4 RENT Revolution Stage Company 7% 5 ADDAMS FAMILY Desert Theatricals 6% Best Play 1 THE INHERITANCE PART 2 THE BENT 16% 2 COCKROACHES Revolution Stage Company 15% 3 DOG SEES GOD THE BENT 13% 4 THE INHERITANCE PART 1 THE BENT 8% 5 JBKO Revolution Stage Company 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Revolution Stage Company 37% 2 THE BENT 31% 3 Desert Theatricals 8% 4 Palm Canyon Theatre 7% 5 Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jason Mannino - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE THE BENT 18% 2 Abby Kapadia - EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL Revolution Stage Company 11% 3 Meagan Heather Lawson - PIPPIN Revolution Stage Company 11% 4 Billy L’Amour - PIPPIN Revolution Stage Company 10% 5 Julian Perez - EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL Revolution Stage Company 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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