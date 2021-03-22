BWW Feature: Palm Canyon Theatre Plans Season 26

It has been a year since Palm Canyon Theatre's delightful production of The Pajama Game closed prematurely. In a way, it seems like last week, but in many other ways, it feels like a decade ago. The show was set for a four-week run, but The Pandemic denied them their fourth weekend which was sad for both performers and audiences.

In the ensuing year, PCT and other companies have tried streaming filmed versions of shows, presented Zoomed plays and concerts, and performed outdoors. Many of the efforts were enjoyable, some not so much, but nothing seems to be a substitute for that special communication between performers and a live audience.

Like seedlings in spring, little glimmers of theatre's return are starting to emerge. Although all theatres closed last year at virtually the same time, it would be neither practical nor desirable for them all to open at the exact same moment. For one thing, we've seen businesses open during a Red Tier, only to close again when we went back to Purple Tier, so producers need to be cautious. Also, different tiers allow different percentages of attendance. Most theatres need at least 50% audiences and preferably 75% to make them even fundamentally viable, and just because they open the doors, not all patrons are immediately going to feel safe sitting in an audience as witnessed by some empty cinemas recently.

Palm Canyon Theatre, Palm Springs' oldest and largest theatre company is planning their 26th Season which will run from September 2021 through May 2022. Co-Artistic Director Se Layne told me they are looking back over past seasons to select some of Palm Springs' favorites - sort of a banquet of desserts with the public's most asked-for shows on the table. I suspect we'll see Rogers & Hammerstein, Lerner and Lowe, maybe a bit of Sondheim or Lloyd Webber, but Layne didn't want to commit to any specific titles at this point. There are details of licensing, availability, variety of shows, and alas, cost. In the past, most PCT musicals have run for three weekends, but in Season 26, they are allowing room for four weekends because no one knows what percentage of the house they will be able to sell with Covid restrictions.

In the meantime, they plan to present Godspell in July of this year. The popular show was originally planned for last summer, was fully cast and ready to start rehearsals when the theatre was ordered to close. With a couple of casting adjustments, they are ready to start rehearsals son. The staging for Godspell is so flexible that it can be presented indoors or outdoors, depending on what audience restrictions are in place at the time of opening.

PCT plans to present their Kids Camp, an annual six-week training program for ages 6 - 17 with classes in acting, singing and dancing, starting June 14. The Camp culminates in a performance on July 23 & 24. PCT wasn't able to offer Camp last year, but the staff knows that several of their "stars-in-training" will be ripe for performing this summer, and don't want to deny them their opportunity to blossom.

PCT has one more Zoomed concert scheduled for later this month. Details will follow.