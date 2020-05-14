Upcoming Virtual Classes At The Lake Worth Playhouse Announced

The Lake Worth Playhouse offers additional virtual theatre classes.

Upcoming Kids Virtual Classes



Beginning Acting for Kids 2 - Virtual Class

Mondays from 4:30pm-5:30pmFour Weeks: 5/18, 5/25, 6/1 & 6/8

Price: $40 ($10 per class)

Taught by Cathy Randazzo Olsen

Overview: This class is designed to prepare students with basic fundamental acting skills, monologues, scene work and the ability to share ideas creatively. Learn technique and the essential talent necessary to be an actor for the stage!

Musical Theatre Voice 2 for Kids - Virtual Class



Wednesdays from 4:30pm-5:30pm

Four Weeks: 5/20, 5/27, 6/3 & 6/10

Price: $40 ($10 per class)

Taught by Cathy Randazzo Olsen

Overview: In this class you will learn vocal technique, vocal warmups, audition prep and the ability to build your audition book and song repertoire! During this four week class, students will get songs to learn and be able to audition in front of their peers through a virtual experience.

Intermediate Acting 2 for Kids - Virtual Class



Tuesdays from 4:30pm-5:30pmFour Weeks: 5/26, 6/2, 6/9 & 6/16

Price: $40 ($10 per class)

Taught by Lara Palmer

Overview: This class is designed for actors with limited to intermediate stage experience looking to make their performances more organic and believable! We will explore character development and relationships with other characters. Students will work on monologue preparation as well as scene study.

IMPROV Fun 2 for Kids - Virtual Class



Fridays from 4:30-5:30Four Weeks: 5/29, 6/5, 6/12 & 6/19

Price: $60 ($15 per class)

Taught by Laura Graham

Overview: In this class, students will learn lots of great theatre games and exercises learning to use your imagination and creativity with BAK School of the Arts Resident Artist, Laura Graham. Students will create fun characters, stories, and scenes using skills they will learn from the improv games.

Upcoming Adult Virtual Classes

Audition Intensive 1 for Adults - Virtual Class

Tuesdays from 6pm-7pmFour Weeks: 5/19, 5/26, 6/2 & 6/9

Price: $60 ($15 per class)

Taught by Daniel Eilola

Overview: This class is to instruct students on how to prepare and develop effective auditioning techniques for a Play. Strengthen your audition skills with seasoned director, actor and artistic director, Daniel Eilola.

Audition Intensive 2 for Adults - Virtual Class



Wednesdays from 5:30pm-7pmFour Weeks: 5/20, 5/27, 6/3 & 6/10

Price: $60 ($15 per class)

Taught by Daniel Eilola

Overview: This class is to instruct students on how to prepare and develop effective auditioning techniques for a Play. Strengthen your audition skills with seasoned director, actor and artistic director, Daniel Eilola.

Stage Makeup 101 - Virtual Class



Wednesdays from 6:30-7:30Four Weeks: 5/13, 5/20, 5/27, 6/3

Price: $60 ($15 per class)

Taught by Ashlley Spinelli

Overview: Learn the art and skill of professional stage makeup with licesened cosmotoligist, Ashlley Spinelli. In this class, students will create different looks using makeup from old age to the Elizabethan era!





For more information, or to register, please visit lakeworthplayhouse.org/welcome/virtual-classes/

