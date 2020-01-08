Tony Sands Presents THE RAT PACK, TOGETHER AGAIN At The Lake Worth Playhouse

These three amazing talents, and well known performers Tony Sands, Robert Cabella, & Jeff Foote will take you back to when seeing Frank, Dean, & Sammy in Vegas was the ultimate event in show biz! Together, Sands, Cabella & Foote embody the music, comedy, & camaraderie that Frank, Dean, & Sammy were beloved for.

'Rat Pack Together Again' has performed at countless venues across the United States such as Bethesda Blues Club in Washington DC, The Carlisle Club in Alexandria, VA, & the Broadway Pittman Theater in New Jersey.

'Rat Pack Together Again' has played many corporate venues as well: Caesars, Harrahs, & Tropicana in Atlantic City, & Largo Cultural Ctr., Port St. Lucie Civic Ctr. in , & The Ormond Beach Perf. Arts Ctr., all in Florida.

Buy tickets online at https://lakeworth-playhouse.ticketleap.com/concert---rat-pack-together-again---a-tony-sands-production--20/ or call 561-586-6410.







