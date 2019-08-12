Tickets On Sale Now For TONGUES A' WAGGING at the Burt Reynolds Institute

The fourth Tongues a'Wagging Community Storytelling Event will be held at the Burt Reynolds Institute on Saturday, August 31st at 7:00 pm and Sunday, September 1st at 4:00 pm. Tickets are now on sale. The cost is $20.00.

Eight local storytellers will share their lives in personal essays entitled "Working 9 to 5 - What it took to make my dreams come true." Donna Carbone, Managing Director of the Institute, said "These are unique events. I often feel I should supply tissues. So many tears are shed - tears of laughter and tears of empathy. By the end of the evening, everyone has made new friends because the audience realizes we are all alike under the skin. It's amazing!"

Working 9 to 5 - What It Took To Make Your Dreams Come True will be held on Saturday evening, August 31, 2019, at 7 pm, and Sunday afternoon, September 1st at 4 pm at the Burt Reynolds Institute, which is located in North Palm Beach. Seating is limited. Reservations are required. These events always sell out fast.

Tickets and directions to the Institute, are available by calling Donna Carbone at 561 743-9955.





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Beach Stories

More Hot Stories For You