Tickets Go On Sale Friday for Nate Bargatze's GOOD PROBLEM TO HAVE Tour

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts today announced that tickets go on public sale this Friday for an hilarious, side-splitting addition to its upcoming performance schedule:

April 26 at 7 pm (Sunday)

Nate Bargatze

Good Problem To Have Tour

Following the continued success of his Netflix special, The Tennessee Kid, comedian, actor and writer Nate Bargatze is bringing his best-selling Good Problem to Have stand-up tour to the Kravis Center.

Bargatze's comedy is both clean and relatable, evident in his six appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon following four appearances on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. He appeared on Conan four times, was a recurring guest on @midnight, and had his own Comedy Central Presents in 2011. Off-screen, Bargatze was part of Jimmy Fallon's Clean Cut Comedy Tour, and has done live shows for the troops in Iraq and Kuwait five times. He regularly performs at Bonnaroo, SXSW, Oddball Comedy Festival, Sasquatch, Clusterfest, and the JFL Montreal Comedy Festival, where he's received critical acclaim multiple years in a row. Bargatze is also in production on a pilot for ABC, which he created and stars in.

Bargatze was featured in Esquire as a "Best New Comedian" by Jim Gaffigan, one of Marc Maron's "Comedians to Watch" in Rolling Stone, one of Variety's "10 Comics to Watch" for 2015, and as #1 on Vulture's "50 Comedians You Should Know" in 2015. His debut one hour special, Full Time Magic, premiered on Comedy Central that spring, followed by his debut album, Yelled at by a Clown, which reached #1 on the iTunes Comedy Charts and remained on Billboard's Top Ten Comedy Charts for weeks.

For more information on Nate Bargatze, visit natebargatze.com and follow him on Instagram and Twitter @natebargatze

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $35

How to Get Tickets:

Tickets are currently on sale to Kravis Center Donors. For information about becoming a Kravis Center donor, please visit kravis.org/membership or call 561.651.4320.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 6, at 10 am - online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org; in person at the Box Office, located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; or by phone at 561.832.7469 or 800.572.8471.

For group sales, please call 561.651.4438 or 561.651.4304.





