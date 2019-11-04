Tickets For HAMILTON On Sale At Kravis Center This Month

Producer Jeffery Seller and the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts announced today that single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public Saturday, November 23 at 9:00 AM ET. Tickets will be available at kravis.org and in person at the Kravis Center Box Office (701 Okeechobee Boulevard). Tickets will be available for performances January 28 - February 16, 2020.

There is a maximum purchase limit of eight (8) tickets per household for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $67.50 to $207.50 with a select number of $407.50 premium seats available for all performances. There will be a lottery for forty (40) $10 seats for all performances. Lottery details will be announced closer to the engagement.

Jeffrey Seller notes, "It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the West Palm Beach engagement should be made through kravis.org."

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

For information on HAMILTON, visit: HamiltonMusical.com





