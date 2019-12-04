Theatre Arts Productions (TAP) Stages 'ROALD DAHL'S JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH' at Wellington High School

WELLINGTON, FL - Theatre Arts Productions (TAP) presents Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach from Friday, January 10 through Sunday, January 12 at Wellington High School.

When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that results in a tremendous peach...and launches a journey of enormous proportions. Suddenly, James finds himself in the center of the gigantic peach, among human-sized insects with equally oversized personalities. After the oversized fruit falls from the tree and rolls into the ocean, James and his new insect friends learn to live and work together as a family as they embark on a perilous voyage. The adventure takes a whole new twist once they land on top of the Empire State Building.

Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach will feature a cast of 16 Palm Beach County actors ranging from ages 6 to 79. TAP Artistic Director Jaycie M. Cohen stages this production, leading a creative team comprised of music director Michael Lubben, assistant music director Gabriella Farrell, choreographer Sara Kenny, costume designer Giedre Priddy, and sound/makeup designer Marlo Cohen.

Based on the classic children's book of the same name, Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach features music and lyrics by OSCAR® and Tony Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (A Christmas Story The Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land, The Greatest Showman) and a book by Timothy Allen McDonald. Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach first made its world premiere at Goodspeed Musicals in Connecticut in 2010. A revised version of the musical was presented in 2014 at the Seattle Children's Theater.

Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach is produced by special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by calling (561) 723-6154 or sending an email to tapstars.info@gmail.com. Wellington High School is located at 2101 Greenview Shores Boulevard in Wellington.

