The Trolls Improv Show Returns To Burt Reynolds Institute

On Saturday evening, June 29th at 7:00 pm, the Burt Reynolds Institute for Film and Theatre will host a fun night of improvisation presented by the hilarious Burt Reynolds Institute Improv Players - The Trolls. The evening's offering will be unique in that it brings the audience and the performers together in an unscripted and always enjoyable 90 minutes of laughs and guffaws.

Under the direction of master improvisational artist Todd Vittum, experienced improvisational artists will have the audience rolling in the aisles. The show comes with only one warning: "Laughing is mandatory!"

Vittum has been teaching improv for many years and is himself an experienced performer. He has designed innovative scenarios that make the imagination come alive and his "no scripts - no rules" approach to training is guaranteed to bring a look of surprise and pleasure to the faces of ticket holders. The spontaneity of unexpected response is the stuff of legend.

In an interview about his training techniques, Vittum said, "Most people think improv is only about being funny. It isn't. However, with our troupe the humor comes from the honesty of the scene and funny just happens!"

The good times start at 7:00 pm and don't end until the laughter dies away. Tickets - $20.00 - are on sale now.

Seating is limited. Tickets must be bought in advance by calling: 561 743-9955. Come early. Doors open at 6:30 pm. No reserve seating. Tickets are not refundable.

For more information, contact Managing Director Donna Carbone at briftfinancedirector@comcast.net or call 561 743-9955.

The Burt Reynolds Institute is located at: 115 U.S. Highway One, North Palm Beach, Florida. DO NOT USE GPS. Directions will be sent upon request to anyone not familiar with the location.





