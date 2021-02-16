The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts Receives $1.727 Million Gift

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced a generous gift of $1.727 million by the late Marjorie Fink, a long-time supporter of the Kravis Center and a resident of Palm Beach. Her donation will go towards helping the Kravis Center continue its education and community outreach programs and help ensure its readiness to have the strongest possible reopening this fall.

"We are so grateful for the generous gift Marjorie has left to the Kravis Center, her artistic home," said Terry Dwyer, Kravis Center CEO. "COVID-19 has drastically impacted our operations, and this generous donation comes at a particularly valuable time."

"Marjorie was a person who lived life to the fullest," said Lee Bell, Senior Director of Programming for the Kravis Center. "She was a force in everything she did, and her strong personality left no doubt with respect to her position on any given subject including the arts. She loved the Kravis Center and spent many memorable nights here during the latter part of her life. She was a champion of artistic excellence and celebrated innovative artists, and honored traditional arts as well."

Mrs. Fink's involvement with the Kravis Center dates back to 1992 when she was a contributor to the original building campaign. She was a Founder member, served on the Strategic Planning Committee and provided support to the Center's Annual Campaign since 2010. She sponsored many special events including the Palm Beach Wine Auction and the annual Gala. Mrs. Fink was also a performance sponsor for many years, including the Kravis Center's PEAK Series, a contemporary series featuring groundbreaking performances with a focus on ethnic diversity, as well as provocative and impactful themes.