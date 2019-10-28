The Lake Worth Playhouse Presents The Playhouse Radio Theatre Series

The Lake Worth Playhouse, the award winning multifaceted theatre in Downtown Lake Worth has added a new programming treat to its already robust and diverse season of live entertainment. On November 2nd and 3rd, the Playhouse will present its first in a series of radio dramas on their historic stage with Bram Stoker's Dracula. The production is based on the Orson Welles 1938 Mercury Radio Theater production.

The Playhouse has currently mounted 3 successful radio plays, and in response to audience demand, has launched the "Radio Theatre Series" this season.

Playhouse Artistic Director, Daniel Eilola, who was a founding member of the Arts Radio Network Theatre Project which had toured South Florida and appeared monthly on WLRN from 2014 to 2017 wanted to share this art form with theatre goers in Palm Beach County. Eilola felt that the enthusiasm and success that these productions were surrounded by would be the perfect fit for one of South Florida's oldest and most respected arts organizations.

Live radio plays offer an aesthetic that is both visually and audibly entertaining. Actors perform a number of roles, script in hand with the added nostalgia of live sound effects performed by a foley artist. Audiences marvel at the ability of an actor to switch seamlessly from role to role And by how complex and authentic sounds are made, live on stage, by the foley artist. Throw in music, some costumes and moments of audience participation and you have the perfect recipe for a delightfully fun night at the theater.





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Beach Stories

More Hot Stories For You