The Kravis Center Unmasks Local Talent With OVER THE RAINBOW Virtual Performance

The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has created and produced its own rendition of "Over the Rainbow," singer Judy Garland's popular ballad from "The Wizard of Oz." The video is hosted by Michael Feinstein and features soloist Talia Suskauer, a Palm Beach Gardens resident and Dreyfoos School of the Arts alumna who currently plays Elphaba in the Munchkinland National Tour of "WICKED."

"We created and produced 'Over the Rainbow' as a message of hope to our Kravis Center donors, friends and community members during these challenging times," said Tracy Butler, Director of Education for the Kravis Center. "Until we can hear these singers and musicians live in person, we hope everyone will fill their homes with this beautiful rendition of a song we all know and love."

After graduating from the Dreyfoos School of the Arts, Suskauer went on to earn her BFA in musical theatre from Penn State University in 2018. She has played roles such as Princess Fiona in "Shrek The Musical," Rosa Bud in "The Mystery of Edwin Drood," Lily Craven in "The Secret Garden" and most recently, Jo March in "Little Women."

Feinstein and Suskauer were also joined by Young Singers of the Palm Beaches' members Emmanuel Atmosfera, Norman Bain, Emma Beers, Rebecca Beeris, Virginia Castro, Marbella Deninger, Daniel Dietlin, Sophie Dietlin, Gracie Duke, Peyton Hardesty, Sydney Horan, Kale Jette, Emily Jones, Elizabeth Kronhaus, Rebecca Lesser, Rachel London, Daniel Peguero, Dominic Raffa, Pavani Rhoads, Ailey Tetrault, Arielle Ward, Noah Weiss and Benjamin White; The Broadway Artists Intensive students Martina Cavard, Jacob Cornelius, Zoe Larson, Eric Leigh, Keiona Nesbit, Skyler Sajewski, Trevor Wayne, Arrow Zurschmeide; De George Academy for Performing Arts students Janelle Louis, Kharmella Orelus, Senia Sea; Kravis Center Pops Orchestra musicians Jeff Adkins, Savannah Bell, Karen Fuller, Kay Kemper, Eric Rucker; and Dreyfoos School of the Arts alumni Matthew Hakkarainen, Dillon McCormmick, Dominic Raffa, Elisabeth Schreiber and Cameren Anai Williams.

The Kravis Center has also created other virtual experiences including live performances, lectures, book clubs, educational programs and classes for patrons to enjoy until the Kravis Center opens its doors to the public again.

To view the full video, and for more information about the Kravis Center and other virtual program offerings please visit www.kravis.org/athome.

