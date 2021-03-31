The Kravis Center For The Performing Arts And Right Angle Entertainment Present ART HEIST

Put your NCIS, CSI and Law & Order skills to use and walk off the quarantine poundage to solve a real-life master robbery of 13 works of art, valued at half a billion dollars. Based on a true story of the world's biggest art caper, ART HEIST EXPERIENCE is a true crime walking show where socially distanced groups will move through five walkable locations to gather clues.

The amateur gumshoes interact with a wild group of wily career criminals, slimy con men, rumpled art recovery specialists, a possible inside man, a gentle psychopath, and the larger-than-life self-proclaimed "Greatest Art Thief of All Time." The show premiers April 29 at the Kravis Center and runs through May 16. Tickets start at $41.50 and are on sale at kravis.org/artheist.

The story is based on the biggest art heist in history that took place on March 18, 1990, when two thieves disguised as police officers entered Boston's Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in the middle of the night, telling guards they were investigating a disturbance. Valued at a half a billion dollars, 13 works of art, including paintings by Rembrandt, Vermeer and Manet were stolen. The $500 million pieces as well as the robbers remain at large today.

Actors, through conversation, will reveal clues to the detective audience with a red herring or two presenting itself. Sharp sleuths will guess who the liars are and ultimately solve the enigma. No two performances will ever be the same as the actors improvise with every interaction.

"In these times, we're looking to create new opportunities, not only for audiences to enjoy theatre experiences, but also for the actors and crew members out there who have found themselves out of work. It's been a very tough time for our industry and Right Angle is reimagining and repurposing live entertainment to fit today's reality," said Justin Sudds who along with Alison Spiriti is producing.

ART HEIST was conceived as a form of theatre that can work while respecting all COVID-19 safety protocols. Produced by Right Angle Entertainment, this unique show was created by Justin Sudds and written/directed by TJ Dawe and Ming Hudson. The world premiere cast in Vancouver included: Jayson MacDonald, Sara Bynoe, Michael Unger, Arthi Chandra, Nevada Banks, Drew Carlson, Mily Mumford, Rodney Decroo and Stefano Guilanetti. Design Coordination by Erika Conway.

"COVID-19 has changed the game for everyone in the arts," said Director TJ Dawe. "Many of the elements we took for granted are gone, or at least on hold for the foreseeable future. Fortunately, there's nothing like a career as a freelancing artist working in new theatre to cultivate adaptability and openness to innovation. With that mentality, every project is a unique challenge already."

Start times will be staggered on the hour and half hour. Weekday performances start at 5:30pm, and weekend performances start at 2pm. Tickets are available at kravis.org/artheist.