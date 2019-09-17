The Carbonell Awards Announces New Officers and Board Members For 2019-2020 Season

Donald R. Walters, Esq., board president of the Carbonell Awards, South Florida's most highly coveted recognition of theatrical and performance excellence, today announced the nonprofit organization's officers and board members for the 2019-2020 season.

President & Treasurer:

Donald R. Walters, president of Donald R. Walters, P.A., a Coral Springs real estate law firm. He is also chairing the board's Executive and Governance committees.

Vice President:

Gary Schweikhart, president of PR-BS, a Boca-based public relations firm, and co-founder of the series Culture & Cocktails At The Colony. He is also serving as chair of the board's PR & Communications Committee.

Secretary:

Jody Leshinsky, cultural venues programming manager for the Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department with 35 years of arts administration experience in South Florida.

Managing Director:

Mary Damiano, veteran arts and entertainment writer and theatre critic, co-founder of MiamiARTzine.com.

Board Members:

Joanne Matsuura Benkö, marketing director for the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami. She will also chair the board's Ticketing Committee for the annual Carbonell Awards.

Linda Birdsey, director of marketing and public relations for the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach.

Leslie Fordham, public arts & design administrator for the Broward Cultural Division in Fort Lauderdale.

Ricardo J. Gonzalez III, director of the Beaux Arts Gallery in Miami, representing Manuel Carbonell & Family.

Jan Goodheart, vice president of external affairs for the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale.

Jeff Kiltie, general manager of Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, stage manager, producer and member of Actors' Equity Association. He is also serving as chair of the board's Production & Programming Committee.

Javier Siut, member of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs. He is also chairing the board's Scholarship Committee.





