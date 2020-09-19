The Broward Center Presents CURIOUS GEORGE, A VIRTUAL MUSICAL

Performances take place September 30-October 14.

The Broward Center for Performing Arts presents Curious George, a Virtual Musical. Performances take place September 30-October 14.

Join Curious George, the inquisitive, lovable monkey-star of books, movies and the award-winning PBS television show in a brand-new musical. Curious George: The Golden Meatball takes the audience on a fun-filled adventure to learn about Rome, meatballs, friendship, and the secret ingredient to cooking! The stage production of Curious George: The Golden Meatball will be exclusively available as a virtual program offered online for students to enjoy at home or in the classroom!

Recommended grade levels: Pre K-3

Curriculum: Language Arts | Theater

Learn more at https://www.browardcenter.org/events/detail/ssm2021-curious-george.

