THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE is Coming To The Coral Springs Center For The Arts This October

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, April 23, at noon.

Apr. 21, 2021  

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts will play host to THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE stage show on Friday, October 29, at 8 pm.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, April 23, at noon, by calling the box office at 954.344.5990 or online at www.thecentercs.com.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE is a sellout interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to "Come On Down" and play classic games made famous by the iconic network television show THE PRICE IS RIGHT. Contestants can win cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations and, of course, a brand new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and the fabulous Showcase!

Showing to sold out audiences for more than a decade, THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE has given away over 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT remains network television's #1 daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history. As a beloved piece of American pop culture, Price and its games are cherished by generations of viewers. This live travelling stage show version offers fans the chance to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia, while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally and in-person.

EVENT: THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE

DATE/TIME: Friday, October 29, at 8 pm

VENUE: Coral Springs for the Arts

TICKETS ON SALE: Friday, April 23, at Noon

For more information, follow THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/priceisrightlive), Twitter (https://twitter.com/TPIRLIVE) & Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/priceisrightlive/).


