THE MUSIC MAN Will March Onto the Maltz Jupiter Theatre Stage this Spring

Seventy-six trombones are leading the parade at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre this spring!

Students from the Maltz Jupiter Theatre Goldner Conservatory of Performing Arts are spending their spring semester preparing to perform the beloved American classic The Music Man onstage May 15 - 17.

With four full-scale performances, the Conservatory is implementing double casting for the first time in its history, offering select roles the opportunity to be played by two different students. Students in the first cast will perform their roles May 15 at 7:30 p.m. and May 16 at 2 p.m., then perform as pit singers for the remaining two performances. Students in the second cast will perform as pit singers during the first two performances, then perform their roles May 16 at 7:30 p.m. and May 17 at 2 p.m. Students cast in featured roles, dancing chorus and the show's ensemble will perform in all four performances.

"We have something for everyone at the Conservatory, and we are delighted to be offering students in our signature Musical Theatre Production classes double the performance opportunities for the fun-filled, heartwarming classic The Music Man," said Julie Rowe, the Theatre's director of education. "The musical will be performed on the Maltz Jupiter Theatre's stage complete with professional production values: sets, costumes, lights, a full orchestra and more. Enrollment fees are all-inclusive, covering all costumes and performance-related costs."

Performed by students in grades 6-12, this classic American musical takes audiences on a toe-tapping adventure with fast-talking salesman Professor Harold Hill, who convinces the townspeople of River City, Iowa that they need a band, instruments and uniforms. His plans to skip town with their money come to a crashing halt when he falls in love and has to face the music.

With book, music, and lyrics by Meredith Willson (and based on a story by Willson and Franklin Lacey), The Music Man features unforgettable songs such as "Til There Was You," and "Seventy-six Trombones." This Tony Award®-winning sensation is a treat for the entire family!

Directed and choreographed by international performer Ricky Nahas, the musical is just one of the many unique performance and learning opportunities offered by the not-for-profit regional theatre's Conservatory. Spring classes taught by Broadway-caliber theater professionals are currently in session, with opportunities that include hip hop, singing, acting, exclusive master classes with nationally-known Broadway professionals and more.

The Conservatory offers a range of ballet, jazz, modern and tap classes. Faculty members include Broadway veteran Brian Andrews - an original company member of CATS and A Chorus Line - who teaches all levels of ballet in the Cecchetti tradition. The Conservatory is now offering yoga, six levels of tap dancing, two different afternoon hip hip classes, ballet for men and more.

Over 600 students per year come from as far as Miami, Wellington and Fort Pierce to study at the Conservatory. The connection to the Theatre allows students the opportunity to perform on the Theatre's stage and work alongside professionals both onstage and off, with hands-on workshops and master classes that offer students an opportunity to learn first-hand from nationally known directors and Broadway performers, agents and local instructors.

Upcoming opportunities include a dance improv class with Broadway veteran Becky Timms on April 18 and an elite tap class with internationally-recognized master teacher Debbi Dee on March 7. Additional events are scheduled throughout the spring.

An exclusive program is the Theatre's "In the Style Of" series, which offers an extra-special opportunity for Conservatory students to be selected for free, unique dance workshops with cast members from the Theatre's upcoming musicals Chicago and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Attendees will be selected via lottery, open to all currently enrolled students. The second "In the Style Of" of the season is scheduled for January 26 with Chicago.

The Conservatory is home to the Theatre's Professional Training Program, a premier two-year certificate program designed to train young actors for a career in theatre, musical theatre, film and television. Meant for students who have graduated from high school or are homeschooled, this competitive, audition-only program enrolls 6-16 students per class, enabling participating students to grow at an accelerated pace with extremely high classroom expectations. It is the only two-year professional training program in Florida affiliated with a professional regional theatre.

The Conservatory's staff includes Brian Andrews, Frances Weissler, Chloe Beal, Paul Carlin, Kim Cozort, Kristine DiMartino, Alexa Evans, Sophia Gonzalez, Jay Johnson, Kenneth Kay, Shelley Keelor, Breana Mejia, Ricky Nahas, Kerry Rocks, Lea Roy, Becky Timms and Suzanne Ankrum.

Spring classes are currently in session, and registration is now open. Scholarships are also available. For information, call (561) 575-2672 or visit www.jupitertheatre.org/education.





