TEA FOR THREE Tours To Delray Beach

The Delray Beach Playhouse presents TEA FOR THREE: Lady Bird, Pat and Betty, starring Emmy Award-winning actress, Elaine Bromka, written by Eric H. Weinberger and Elaine Bromka and directed by Byam Stevens.

This ONE NIGHT ONLY performance is Saturday, March 14th at 8:00 p.m. The Delray Beach Playhouse is located at 950 NW 9th St., Delray Beach 33444. Tickets are $37 (regular) and $45 (VIP) and are available at delraybeachplayhouse.com or by calling the Box Office at 561-272-1281, ext. 5.

Beginning Off-Broadway and now touring nationally, TEA FOR THREE: Lady Bird, Pat and Betty reveals life and love in the White House and humanizes the political scene with a story that is both whimsical and deeply moving. The play is a behind-the-scenes look at Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon, and Betty Ford.

With over 30 years in film, television, Broadway and Off-Broadway, Elaine Bromka starred as eight First Ladies opposite Rich Little in the PBS show, The Presidents. Intrigued by their stories, she went on with playwright Eric H. Weinberger to create this one-woman show. It's a tale of a remarkable trio in a most unusual job - and 80 minutes of heartwarming delight!





