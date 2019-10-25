Suncoast Theatre presents THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

The award-winning Suncoast Theater presents The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee from Friday, November 8 to Sunday, November 10 in the auditorium of Suncoast Community High School.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless wit and humor.Six eclectic mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing "ding" of the bell that signals a mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box.

Select audience members can relive the magic of their school spelling bees as they participate in the competition onstage. Unlike your typical spelling bee, this show contains mild adult content.

With music and lyrics by William Finn and book by Rachel Sheinkin, The 25thAnnual Putnam County Spelling Bee began as an improvised play titled C-R-E-P-U-S-C-U-L-E,created by Rebecca Feldman and the improv troupe The Farm. The musical was workshopped at the Barrington Stage Company in Boston before making its world premiere at the Second Stage Theater Off Broadway in 2005. This production later transferred to the Circle in the Square Theatre on Broadway, where it was won the Tony Award®for Best Book of a Musical.

Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets are available at the door or by calling (561) 882-3427. Suncoast Community High School is located at 1717 Avenue S in Riviera Beach.

In the past two years, Suncoast Theater has been recognized by the Kravis Center Dream Awards for their productions of Fiddler on the Roof (winner of Best Musical) and Ragtime (nominated for Best Musical).





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Beach Stories