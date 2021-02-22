Submission Are Now Open for the 2021 LDub Documentary Film Festival at Lake Worth Playhouse

In order to continue the over 100 year tradition of movies shown in darkened rooms to live audiences, astonished and applauding with popcorn on the floor, the Lake Worth Playhouse is presenting its 10th LDUB Film Festival in the Stonzek Studio. Due to the current public health crisis the festival has been reduced to screenings May 1 & 2 and limited in genre to Documentaries. They regret that this year they will have to forgo their meet-and-greet for filmmakers, public parties, workshops and award ceremonies. But they are here for the films and filmmakers.

Filmmakers with work they want to present to the movie going public can submit their films to our judges at: https://filmfreeway.com/LDUBFilmFestival.

Movies submitted by Feb 28th will be eligible for a discount. The final submission date is April 15 and those accepted for screening shall be announced April 20. We encourage participation from student filmmakers.

Please check FilmFreeway for further details about awards, judges and other announcements.

Our mission is to celebrate the art of filmmaking, provide industry collaboration opportunities and outlets for filmmakers to present their work and gain recognition from their peers, the public and industry professionals. We look to the skill and eye of the documentarian to help us make sense of this most complicated and confusing world.

All public heath requirements will be observed. Masks will be required. Seats disinfected between shows.

Charlie Birnbaum, Our Festival Director, is also the Film Program Director at the Lake Worth Playhouse and manager of the Stonzek Studio. He can be reached at the Playhouse or at 954-651 0635

Festival Dates:

May 1-2 2021

Location:

Lake Worth Playhouse Stonzek Studio

713 Lake Ave, Lake Worth, FL 33460

All entries should be submitted via FilmFreeway

https://filmfreeway.com/LDUBFilmFestival

Entries must be received no later than April 15, 2021