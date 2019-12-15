Storytellers Are Needed For Tongues A'Wagging's Return In 2020!

Donna Carbone, the moderator of Tongues a'Wagging community storytelling, announced that she is accepting submissions for a unique February event, which will be held on Saturday, February 15th at 7:00 pm and Sunday, February 16 at 4:00 pm at the Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts (formerly the Burt Reynolds Institute) in North Palm Beach.

Tongues a'Wagging is held every eight weeks. This is an opportunity for south Florida residents to tell their personal stories to an eager audience. The topic for February is You Win Some/You Lose Some: What made 2019 memorable for you. Carbone, who hosts these events, said that she is looking for stories that shine a spotlight on both success and failure. "Success is always great but failure is more interesting. It is an appropriate topic because most of us learn our most valuable lessons not from the good times but from difficult times that force us to keep moving forward even when we want to give up."

To be a part of this event, which will undergo a juried selection process, potential participants must submit a 1200 word essay. Only eight to 10 stories are selected so those who enter early have a better chance of participating. The essays must be true and they must be personal.

All stories will be edited for time and content. They will be rehearsed prior to the show so that even the most novice public speaker can have their moment in the spotlight without their knees knocking. There is no charge to submit a story. The submission deadline is January 25, 2020.

For complete rules and regulations, send an email marked SUBMISSION: TONGUES A'WAGGING to: pbinstitutentertainmentarts@gmail.com. A DO and DON'T list will be sent which will explain exactly what a story must include. Only the writers of the stories selected will be notified.

Tickets, which cost $22.00 and are not refundable, are available by calling Donna Carbone at 561 743-9955. Directions can be obtained by emailing pbinstituteentertainmentarts@gmail.com.





